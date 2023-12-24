Life Demands Discipline

Discipline is when we limit ourselves, put borders around ourselves. Discipline is when we delay our gratifications. Discipline is when we postpone the pleasure of today for the benefit of tomorrow. Discipline is denying ourselves in the present so as to prepare better for the future. It is a demand of life.

“A disciplined mind leads to happiness, and an undisciplined mind leads to suffering.” ― Dalai Lama XIV.

If you always want to have whatever you want anytime you want it with no delays, and denial of self, you will end up ruining your life. A study of the lives of successful people shows that all successful people are disciplined people. Discipline is one of the basic and primary requirements for success in life. No one makes it big without discipline. Discipline is required in all human endeavors. Without discipline you will not go far in life. Those who despise this demand of life end up becoming beggars and slaves throughout life. Life punishes the undisciplined.

On the other hand, when you give the supply of discipline, life becomes easy for you. Discipline is a fast track to elevation in life. Discipline creates ways for the lovers of it. The Olympic Games are a celebration of discipline. Awards and ceremonies are all an applause of discipline. All forms of achievements are all a triumph of discipline.

“Why is discipline important? Discipline teaches us to operate by principle rather than desire. Saying no to our impulses (even the ones that are not inherently sinful) “Why is discipline important? Discipline teaches us to operate by principle rather than desire. Saying no to our impulses (even the ones that are not inherently sinful) puts us in control of our appetites rather than vice versa. It deposes our lust and permits truth, virtue, and integrity to rule our minds instead.” ― John F. MacArthur Jr.

Ladies and gentlemen, the disciplined rule our world. Discipline, my friends is the master of excellence. Life does not despise the disciplined. Life decorates them. Those who decide to neglect this demand of life, cry through life. Discipline is needed in our eating habits. Discipline is needed in our lifestyle. Discipline is needed in our temperance. Discipline is needed in our pursuit. Discipline is needed in our family lives.

There is no aspect of life that you take that does not demand discipline. It is a requirement of life. It is not a matter of choice. Live a life of discipline and live a life of celebration.

Life Demands Confrintations

Most of us are nice people and hence don’t like confrontations. But that is not the way life is wired my friends. Life requires that we at times confront things that are wrong. Life does not only require that we confront those things that are wrong, it gets worse. Life demands that we confront people. As a matter of fact, confrontation could be a seed of peace. When you confront, you are trying to avoid a conflict. So you confront somebody with an issue before it becomes a conflict. Confrontation is not all bad.

“Change comes from confrontation. You have to be confronted or confront yourself.” ― Bryant McGill.

One of the advantages of confrontation is, you confront people to find out, if your assumptions are right or wrong. Confrontation affords you the opportunity to hear the other side of the story. Confrontation is better than malice. Confrontation is better than suspicion. Confrontation is better than speculation. Confrontation is better than insinuation. Confrontation is better than assumption. There are benefits in confrontation. Even though we don’t like it most of the time, but people who obey this demand of life, live in peace better than others. They avoid conflict and fights, better than others. They are able to identify their friends and enemies faster than others.

“Remember, confrontation is about reconciliation and awareness, not judgment or anger.” ― Dale Partridge.

Don’t shy away from confrontation. Yes, you might need to be tactical when confronting people and issues, but don’t run away from it. When you confront, it yields more benefits than disadvantages. You save yourself a lot of sorrow, disappointments and disillusionments. You live in clarity when you are able to confront. You know who is for you and who is against you. You don’t waste time on suspecting or second guessing. You are more focused. You are more result oriented. You are more effective. You get to your goals faster. Life demands confrontations.

“There can be no progress without head-on confrontation.” ― Christopher Hitchens ​.

Ladies and gentlemen, life has its demands from every one of us who live on planet earth. Once there is a demand, it is our obligation to supply the answers, give the right responses for us to fully enjoy life. A lot of these points that were made above, are what most people never give a serious thought to. We just tend to live our lives without even knowing that there are certain principles that enhance a better passage through life. Sometimes we live as if we are blindfolded. Other times some of these lessons are learned through making mistakes, falling and rising.

​How much easier things would be, if we would just know that these are the demands of life and we don’t argue about it. When we know that there is no getting around these principles, but that we should simply obey them, things become easier for us in life. Life really can be an enjoyable experience, if we only knew what it demands of us.

When we respond accordingly, when our responses are healthy, when we are not trying to beat the system, life treats us well. There is nothing we can do about or against these demands of life. This is because life is based on fixed laws. The only response we could have towards laws is to obey them. As you know, we cannot really break God’s laws, we can only end up breaking ourselves. If you would know these demands of life, you would gain a quicker success, at a greater pace, with less stress than others. When you live by the demands and supply of life, your life becomes easily predictable. Life stops being a mystery to you. It becomes a pleasurable adventure.

I believe this article has gone a long way to make your life much simpler and much more enjoyable. Wishing you a merry Christmas and a happy New year

Sunday Adelaja is a Nigeria born leader, transformation strategist, pastor and innovator. He was based in Kiev Ukraine.

