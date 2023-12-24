State documented accounts of viewers of this opening ceremony confirmed that well over 2.5 billion people across the world saw the word “eternity” at the same time. He had no church members. He had no business investment. He had no sponsors. He only had a brush and a bucket of paint, which he struggled to fund in a 35 year one-word-ministry. But the simple faithfulness of the man with a one word ministry impacted more than 2.5 billion people in a single day.

Arthur Stace was an Australian soldier born into poverty in 1885 and raised by a family of alcoholics, but on the night of 6 August, 1930, he got born again. Two years later, Arthur Stace was in a church when his pastor, John C. Ridley, preached from Isaiah 57:15. “Eternity, eternity,” shouted John Ridley. “I wish that I could sound or shout that word to everyone in the streets of Sydney.” Arthur was seized by those words. He rose from that church service with a mandate from God to actualise his pastor’s dreams by telling everyone in his city about the certainty of eternity. His method, by the wisdom of God, was to write the word “eternity” in visible places across the city of Sydney. There was no budget. There were neither tithes nor offerings. He had no business investment anywhere. But the Lord gave him a unique wisdom to start actualising his mandate by writing the word “eternity” across visible locations in the city of Sydney in Australia.

Arthur Stace got himself a brush and a bucket of paint, and began to write the word “eternity” across walkways and pedestrian paths in different neighbourhoods in Sydney. He would wake up very early in the morning, before anyone was awake, and walk miles, writing the word “eternity” across pavements, walkways, and pedestrian paths. Who is this graffiti preacher?, asked Australians for several years. His work remained a mystery as he caused thousands of Australians to ponder the word “eternity” as they went to work each morning. History records that Arthur Stace must have written the word “eternity” more than 500,000 times over a period of 35 years, on pavements and sidewalks.

Arthur did not seek fame. He did not seek attention. He did not compete with other pastors. He did not pursue money. There were no social media influencers at that time. But through pain and an incredible life of sacrifice, he remained faithful to heaven’s mandate. It wasn’t until 1956 that people knew this mystery graffiti preacher. Arthur Stace died in 1967 at the age of 82, but his works have outlived him. He is widely referred to as “Mr Eternity: The man with a one-word ministry.”

By the time he died, he had impacted millions of Australians. As a mark of honour to him, a famous Australian artist engraved his message, “eternity” in a museum. However, unknown to Arthur Stace, he had also written the word “eternity” at a spot in Sydney Centre Square, a prominent spot in the famous part of the city. Years later, the Australian government emblazoned this word, “eternity,” at the same location as a mark of honour for this man’s commitment to the gospel, effectively securing this message for generations. For reasons unknown to anyone, but which could only be attributed to divine providence, Australia won the rights to host the year 2000 Olympics, and the Sydney Centre Square was chosen for the opening ceremony.

Friends, money is very important tool for advancing the gospel. We all need it to fulfil destiny, and particularly our ministries if we are called into ministry, but not at the expense of our integrity and faithfulness to God. How we raise money and what we do with the money have continued to shape the quality of our integrity as a church. History has repeatedly shown us that most of the ministries that shaped the world with incredible and lasting results were led by men who neither pursued money nor were controlled by money…

Friends, money is very important tool for advancing the gospel. We all need it to fulfil destiny, and particularly our ministries if we are called into ministry, but not at the expense of our integrity and faithfulness to God. How we raise money and what we do with the money have continued to shape the quality of our integrity as a church. History has repeatedly shown us that most of the ministries that shaped the world with incredible and lasting results were led by men who neither pursued money nor were controlled by money, but were unrepentantly faithful to God. Such were David Livingstone, Adoniram Judson, Smith Wigglesworth, Reinhard Bonnke, Ayo Babalola, S.G Elton, Billy Graham and a host of several others across the globe.

These individuals changed the world for God and did not trade their integrity for materialism. History has also shown us that ministries that are led by founders who actively or passively merchandised the gospel by pursuing money, living for money, preaching for money, and serving for money never last. They may blossom while the founders are alive. It’s only a matter of time until such ministries fade away after the founder’s death. You can’t fully estimate the impact of the “simple things” you are faithfully doing for God. Don’t find money at any cost to go global. Maybe God wants you to stay local. Every pastor will not have branches in twenty countries. Just stay faithful with what you’re doing and avoid the lust and pressure of success at the expense of your faithfulness. The evangelist who led Reinhard Bonnke to Christ had less than 100 people in that meeting.

I am too sure that there will be many Arthur Staces in heaven — unknown on earth, but who would make heaven’s star studded list of faithful men and women. Merry Christmas to you and your family.

Ayo Akerele, a leadership and system development strategist, and minister of the word, writes from Canada and can be reached through ayoakerele2012@gmail.com.

