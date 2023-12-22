One thing everyone was agreed upon is that Salihu Lukman, the famous trade unionist turned politician, is a very stubborn man. For almost a decade, he has been very steadfast, focused on and committed to transforming his political party, the All Progressives Congress (APC) into a democratic, rules-based, open, people-oriented and people-led party that sets the highest standards in internal party democracy. Six books and hundreds of memos, letters and pamphlets later, the party has not changed, yet Lukman has not deviated from his laser-focused advocacy to change it. On Tuesday, he invited the party, comrades and friends to the public presentation of his latest book, APC and Transition Politics.

To the surprise of many, the APC National Chairman, Dr Umar Abdullahi Ganduje was there for the occasion. It was surprising because Lukman had campaigned vigorously against the imposition of Ganduje as the party chairman, which would be a setting aside of the established rules and procedures of the party, and the tone of his anti-imposition campaign was quite hard on Dr Ganduje. I found that a lot of the discussions at the book presentation rather trivialised the importance of Lukman’s contribution to the internal (and external) party debate, with the focus on Lukman’s allegedly excessively critical language while addressing party leaders, which many have found irritating and annoying. My analysis is that Lukman’s language is truthful rather than sycophantic and we must all see talking truth to power as the only path to democratic development.

I agree with the argument of former Ekiti State Governor Kayode Fayemi that Lukman’s advocacy is vital for party building and ensuring that the party becomes a political instrument for the common people, who should own it. He added that the party should see Lukman as its conscience, rather than an adversary who tells members what they don’t want to hear. Dr Fayemi recalled that at some point, his APC governor colleagues in the Progressive Governors Forum ganged up and sacked Lukman from his position as director general of the forum. It is pleasing to find out that some Nigerians in exalted positions will risk their positions on matters of principle. Lukman’s next position was in the party as National Vice Chairman, North West and he resigned voluntarily last July to give himself more opportunities to continue telling truth to the party leadership.

It was in this context that discussions at the book presentation focused on Lukman as remaining faithful to his personal history of being more of a political activist than a politician. His desire is not for getting positions but for articulating the correct position. He has therefore not changed from when I worked with him in the defence of the Abiola Mandate following the June 12, 1993 election, when I was chair and he was secretary of the Kaduna Alliance for Democracy. His entire career as a trade unionist was also focused on defending the rights of workers and linking their struggles to the wider ambition of advancing democratic development.

Lukman’s core concern is that political parties must behave in ways that are respectful of democratic norms, as well as their constitutions and policies, so that they would attract membership whose aspirations and interests will always be their priorities. Failure to do so would lead to the gradual death of the parties, as they lose touch with their bases. His ambition is to see the ruling APC return to its foundational vision of a progressive party that advances the interests of the ordinary Nigerian, rather than remaining at the level of the primitive accumulation of wealth for the self-aggrandisement of its leadership. This is a noble position to take. The real question, however, is whether this party, the APC, is not too far gone along the path of “money politics”, and isn’t too late to reform to save itself. If this is indeed the path taken, then Lukman’s consistent message remains valid – that the party is enroute to self-destruction. I encourage Lukman to remain steadfast in his advocacy.

The side show at the event was the attempt by Adams Oshiomhole to ridicule and demolish Lukman’s advocacy because when he was National Chairman, this same Lukman fought him to a standstill on his reckless attempt to evacuate democratic engagement within the party as he sought to establish party supremacy defined as Oshiomhole supremacy. Adams openly accused Lukman as playing a script put together by Nasir el-Rufai and Kayode Fayemi, two ex-players in the Progressive Governors Forum, to checkmate his ambition. The attack was uncouth because Lukman’s foray into trade unionism was with Adams in the Textile Union and in the decades that followed, he had learnt that Lukman would always stand by his principles so belittling him by claiming he was playing a game orchestrated by others was unfair. The fact that historic party leaders such as Chief Bisi Akande were in attendance to stand by Lukman is an indication that his message of commitment to issue-based politics is respected by some of the leaders. In his closing speech Akande made the point that Lukman has documented his own vision in books that were already on the table and those with an alternative vision should go and write their own. Even more important, the democratic mission in contemporary Nigeria is to provide content for parties so that they work for the interests of the people so that the entire system does not collapse because of the practice of practicing democracy without democratic dividends for the people.

I would conclude with the response of Senator Ibikunle Amosun to Adams Oshiomhole’s diatribe at the book launch:

“Adams Oshiomhole conducted one of the worst primaries in the history of Nigeria’s contemporary politics and ended up shopping for his own enemies, leading to his eventual removal as Chairman of our party. Nigerians should not be in a hurry to forget the allegations that preceded the conduct of those primaries and his eventual invitation by the Department of State Service, DSS, to clarify certain grave allegations. If anyone was in doubt that Senator Oshiomhole posed the biggest and most destructive threat to the existence of the APC at that time, and the party’s best bet was to dispose of a canon folder that he was and unfortunately still is, his utterances and grandstanding yesterday at an occasion to find solutions to our democratic and party challenges, would have cleared such mindset.”

A professor of Political Science and development consultant/expert, Jibrin Ibrahim is a Senior Fellow of the Centre for Democracy and Development, and Chair of the Editorial Board of PREMIUM TIMES.

