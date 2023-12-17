God is never going to deliver you from all discomfort and pain. Then that would not be life that would be heaven. God only promised that in heaven, not on earth. Life demands something else, discomfort and pain. Those who hear this solemn call of life and respond with the corresponding supply receive favor. They receive progress in life. They achieve greatness in life. They win in life. They gain in life and they prosper in life.

So friends, get out of your comfort zone. Don’t be afraid of pain. Confront your pains. Let your discomfort and pain push you into something new. Let your pain lead you to creativity. Let your discomfort lead you into inventions. Let the demand of life, lead you into the abundant supplies of life.

Life Demands Growth

Anyone that refuses to grow will remain in the past. It is a demand of life. There is nothing you can do about it. Self-education is the most important thing that can happen to you. There is nothing that can replace self-development. Schools do not replace self-development, certificates can’t replace self-education, degrees can’t replace self-development and diplomas can’t replace self-development. One of the most important gifts that you can give to yourself is the gift of self-education that is the best way to grow on a constant basis.

“Formal education makes you a living, self-education makes you a legend.” ― Habeeb Akande

A continuous growth, a steady growth is a demand of life. Life itself demands that from you and if we respond accordingly, if we give the supply of growth, self-improvement, self-education, into our lives, life will favor us. We would smile through life. Life becomes easy for people who respond to the demands of life. But for those who neglect the demands of life, they live in perpetual pain and regret.

Those who refuse to grow, those who only finish school and call it quits live in regret throughout life. While those who continuously get themselves a supply of growth, smile through life.

“School education isn’t the end to your education. Living up to your true potential can only come by continuing to self-educate yourself for as long as you exist.” ― Edmond Mbiaka

Ladies and gentlemen, let us hear the demand of life and adhere to it. It would do us good.

Life Demands Death

To live is to die. To die is to live. To avoid death, is to avoid living. Life demands that we embrace some forms of death. This could be a very dicey and difficult demand for most people to understand talk less to embrace. But if you are determined to live life to the full, if you are determined to conquer in life, if you are determined to win in life, if you are determined to soar in life, you must not shy away from this particular demand. Life demands death.

Life demands death to self. Those who love their lives too much eventually lose it. While those who are ready to sacrifice their lives for others gain it. Selfishness is one of the most destructive forces in man and that is why life demands for its death. The more you die to self on a daily basis, the more you enjoy life. The more you care for others, while denying yourself, the more pleasure life supplies you. Life demands death. Life demands death to ego – A state when we only think and care about ourselves. Life rather demands that we live to care for others instead of living to care for self.

It is only when we are ready to give up on some things in our lives that we can receive new things. Until we are ready to let go of some things, bigger things don’t come to us. At times, we need to let our choices die, for us to get a better direction in life. Life itself is an illustration of this lesson. A woman risks her life to give birth to her child, hence the child most of the time will outlive her. She goes on and dies, while the child she has given life to, lives on after her.

“Sacrifice is a part of life. It’s supposed to be. It’s not something to regret. It’s something to aspire to.” ― Mitch Albom.

Until a seed falls to the ground and dies, it does not become a tree that later yields much fruit and a multitude of seeds. We must embrace the thought of death for us to have greater lives.

Jesus was a great example of this when he gave His life for humanity. In the place of one life, today we have billions of people calling themselves Christ followers, Christians. Each time we choose to step down for others that is a form of death to self. Each time we prefer others above ourselves, that is a form of death. Each time we allow our interests to take a back seat in favor of others, that is a form of death that life demands for. It is a form of death that eventually will yield an abundance of life. Life demands death.

Life Demands Risks

Those who don’t want to take risks in life end up being the losers. The greatest risk in life is not to take a risk. Life demands risks. Without risks my friends there is no progress, no advancement either in science or technology. Life demands risks. It is a risk to go out of your house in the morning, you could get run over by a car. Life is a risk. You might be afraid to sit on a chair because the legs might be faulty. It is a risk. It is a risk to drive your car. It is a risk to cross the road, even when it is a pedestrian path. It is a risk to go to McDonalds. It could be a risk to drink Coca-Cola. Everything is a risk. It could be a risk to marry even a pretty girl. It could be a risk to get pregnant. It could be a risk to give birth to a child. It could be a risk to enter into an airplane. It could be a risk to travel to another country.

“…If there is no risk, there is no reward.” ― Christy Raedeke

But despite the fact that life is full of risks, yet without taking a risk, we make an even greater risk. We stand the risk of stagnation. We stand the risk of backwardness, we stand the risk of regression, we stand the risk of recession, we stand the risk of failure, we stand the risk of a stand still. You stand the risk of a down turn. You stand the risk of bankruptcy. You stand the risk of misfortunes. All of these only because you refused to take risks. So life demands risks.

“Only those who play win. Only those who risk win. History favors risk-takers. Forgets the timid. Everything else is commentary.” ― Iveta Cherneva

It is a demand of life. If you don’t want to risk, life will be cruel to you. Life will be hard on you, but when you supply what life demands, you enjoy the beauty of life. Life demands risks.

Sunday Adelaja is a Nigeria born leader, transformation strategist, pastor and innovator. He was based in Kiev Ukraine.

