The Bible teaches that God is the provider and supplier of our needs. So, whether our needs are marital or financial or spiritual or emotional, we can trust God to supernaturally meet them.

“But my God shall supply all your needs according to his riches in glory by Christ Jesus.” (Philippians 4:19)

Now, the principle of God’s word for building a sustainable supply of resources is work

“For even when we were with you, this we commanded you, that if any would not work, neither should he eat.” (2 Thessalonians 3:10)

Types of work

Right work

Hard work

Smart work

Enduring work

Glorifying work

But what we are talking about today is the supernatural dimension of provision, which may or may not be triggered by your work. God may use your work or may not. Why is it supernatural? It is beyond your skills, competences, abilities, wisdom, and connections. God takes the glory in this.

This is the season for this kind of manifestation. You must never build your trust in your investment or in your career. Build your trust in God. All through scriptures we see God using His supernatural means to provide for the needs of His people. Let’s look at some of these cases:

God supernaturally provided a lamb for Abraham in Genesis 22-13; God supernaturally provided water in a desert for Hagar, the mother of Ishmael in Genesis 21-19, and God also supernaturally provided breakfast and dinner for Elijah in 1 Kings 17: 5-7; God supernaturally provided for the wife of the prophet in 2 Kings 4; God supernaturally provided bread for the Israelites in Exodus 16:14; Jesus provided food for 5,000 people in John 6, and Jesus brought money out of the mouth of a fish-Matthew 17:27.

But one of the supernatural ways that God uses in directing provisions to His people is by the wind of the Spirit. Don’t forget. The wind is a symbol of the Holy Spirit. In Numbers 11:18 and 31, something supernatural happened. The Israelites complained and grumbled about meat, and God chose to use the wind: “Now a wind went out from the Lord and brought the meat.” This is the ministry of the Holy Spirit once again. This dimension of provisions can’t be experienced by your human effort. How can you feed three million people with meat in a wilderness? The world is now experiencing an economic wilderness that needs a divine intervention.

While you are working, you need the wind of supernatural provision — this is the strength of the church. We can’t compete on papers with the world.

Prayer

Father in Jesus name, let your supernatural wind blow opportunities and open doors into my life in this season (Exodus 3:21).

Father in Jesus name, let your supernatural wind blow abundance towards my family in this season.

Father in Jesus name, release your supernatural wind to blow a new church property towards us.

Father in Jesus name, let your supernatural wind consume every wind of poverty and lack in my life.

Ayo Akerele, a leadership and system development strategist, and minister of the word, writes from Canada and can be reached through ayoakerele2012@gmail.com.

