Incidentally, I await the opportune moment to inquire from Mutawallen Sokoto about the PDP’s commitment to the rotational presidency in the recently concluded 2023 election. But until then, here’s a toast to one of Nigeria’s finest intellectual servant-leaders, or as one of my troublesome friend loves to call him, Governor Wike’s former BFF.

If there are traits I share with my late father, I believe one of them is that we both don’t suffer fools gladly. Ironically, we are not related to the Einsteins, so perhaps it’s just a matter of genetics. Equally noteworthy is that we both tend to be drawn to individuals, regardless of gender, who are intellectually endowed. A few days ago, I had the opportunity to meet the former Governor of Sokoto State, a stalwart of the PDP, and now a Senator of the Federal Republic. Perhaps a brief background might suffice here.

Being a Nigerian entrenched in the expansive media ecosystem, certain names, akin to iconic brands, attain widespread recognition. Aminu Tamuwal undoubtedly ranks among these influential figures within the Nigerian political milieu. However, the veracity remains that achieving popularity in a nation steeped in the abyss of mercenary political machinations and long on sleaze, is not necessarily a virtue.

A former chief whip of the House of Representatives, Speaker of the House, a two-term Governor of Sokoto State, and now distinguished Senator of the Federal Republic, are all prefixes appended to Tambuwal’s highly decorated hat. Regardless of one’s privilege, you cannot make it through those labyrinths of treachery without a substantial amount of grey-matter in your skull.

During a discourse with my dear friend, Professor Farooq Kperogi, a few months ago, the name of Governor Tambuwal entered the conversation. Farooq extolled the former governor with an ardour unprecedented of him, in my observation. Familiarity with Farooq reveals his stringent criticism of individuals in and out of power. No one escapes his poisoned arrow if you come within range, including his close friends.

As a human being, Farooq once confided in me about his internal struggle in openly censuring Sheikh Isa Pantami, a purported friend at a time. However, as a man heavily guided by his conscience, he underscored that his commitment to societal welfare supersedes personal friendships and connections.

In the public denouncement of Sheikh Pantami’s professorship at the Federal University of Technology, Owerri (FUTO), under dubious circumstances, Farooq abandoned restraint, as he harshly and openly castigated both Pantami and FUTO. It bewildered me when the same individual expressed admiration for someone I perceived as emblematic of influential vested interests in Nigeria.

Farooq recounted Governor Tambuwal’s admirable persona and his near-encyclopeadic understanding of the cultures and nuances of Nigeria’s diverse ethnic nationalities. According to him, Tambuwal’s proficiency extends to recounting the histories of most ethnic groups, elucidating their political subtleties, and identifying the cultural backgrounds with intellectual finesse. As an academic, I posited that Farooq succumbed to the brilliance of Tambuwal, forgiving what I contended were abundant sins in Tambuwal’s record.

In commonality with numerous progressive-minded Nigerians, particularly those hailing from the South-East, our collective aspiration rested on the anticipation that the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) would designate the presidency to our region in the preceding election. This aspiration was rooted not only in the objective of ameliorating residual wounds from the Nigerian-Biafra conflict and perpetuating the trajectory of national integration but also in acknowledgment of the region’s unwavering loyalty to the PDP, evidenced by its substantial voting blocs. There existed an expectation that the former Governor, a preeminent figure within the party, would exhibit sympathy toward this sentiment.

Nevertheless, it remained dubious that any influence could have compelled Atiku to endorse such a proposition. For an individual heralded as a torchbearer “at the forefront of constructing bridges between disparate parts of the country through the promotion of anti-ethnic, anti-religious, and anti-sectional politics” during his presidential campaign, the failure to endorse this particular cause represented an unconstructed bridge. Consequently, Farooq comprehended my stance on these matters and was convinced of my immunity to the Tambuwal fervour.

A swift temporal shift brings us to the recent Thursday, wherein my role as a co-author of the book being launched afforded me the opportunity to encounter Governor Tambuwal at close quarters. Noteworthy was his punctual arrival at 9:50 a.m. for an event scheduled to commence at 10 a.m., a departure from the customary tardiness exhibited by Nigerian dignitaries. This deviation pleasantly surprised my colleagues and I, accustomed to the habitual delay of influential figures. When offered the convenience of a VIP waiting room, Governor Tambuwal gracefully declined, opting to share the common space with everyone.

While the manifestation of such decorum from an individual with no vested interest in our affairs was certainly commendable, it is a customary practice in the Western world where our residence lies. Consequently, I resisted succumbing to what has been aptly characterised as “the soft bigotry of lower expectations.” However, subsequent interactions revealed a man of remarkable brilliance, proficient in the extemporaneous articulation of his positions, while adeptly responding to Femi Falana’s sweeping critique of Nigerian politicians. Farooq’s estimation of him was unequivocally justified.

Following our book launch, the trio of authors — Farooq Kperogi, Moses Ochonu, and myself — convened at Jevinik, a reputable eatery in Abuja, for a moment of quiet reflection on our country. While collectively acknowledging that the preponderance of our nation’s tribulations is attributable to politicians as a collective, we concurrently acknowledged the individual’s limited agency within a system steeped in corruption. The consensus was that any meaningful attempt at redeeming our nation necessitates commencing this at the apex for optimal efficacy.

This implies that the expectation is not for the Oga at the top to perform a magical resolution of Nigeria’s age-old problems. Rather, the leader can establish the moral tone that underpins the foundation of a rejuvenated Nigeria. Practical steps could include the reduction of the presidential entourage, curbing expenditures on the renovation of the Chief of Staff’s residence, or minimising the country’s delegation to international conventions — a prescription aligned with the sagacious counsel of a reformed Adams Oshiomole, himself Mr President’s confidante. However, what do I know. Back to the subject of Oga Tambuwal.

As governor, Aminu Tambuwal methodically prioritised education, healthcare, agriculture, infrastructure, urban and rural development, among other sectors. The establishment of the Sokoto State University Teaching Hospital, equipped with essential personnel and logistics, stands as a testament to his commitment.

Furthermore, he actively advocated for the increased participation of youths and women in politics, a dedication recognised when he was conferred with the Silverbird Man of the Year award in 2019 — a distinction previously bestowed upon luminaries such as Aliko Dangote, Late Dora Akunyili, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, Peter Obi, and Babatunde Fashola.

In the realm of youths in governance, Governor Tambuwal ascended to the Federal House of Representatives at the age of 45 in 2003, representing the Kebbi/Tambuwal constituency of Sokoto State. Subsequently, he emerged as the 12th Speaker in 2011, having previously served as the Chief Whip. An exemplary display of sportsmanship and inclusivity characterised his speakership, when he ensured the appointment of Hon. Mulikat Akande-Adeola, who had lost the fiercely contested speakership race to him, as leader of the House.

A noteworthy accomplishment during Tambuwal’s tenure as Speaker was the comprehensive review of the flawed 1999 constitution. Currently serving as a Senator and appointed as the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Housing on 8 August, Tambuwal continues to contribute to legislative initiatives in the country. Yet, despite his formidable credentials and substantial influence in Nigeria’s socio-politico-cultural landscape for over two decades, Tambuwal cannot entirely divest himself from culpability in a nation beleaguered by visionless and reckless leadership.

On a personal level, however, it is undeniably challenging not to be captivated by the man’s inexhaustible energy, unassuming disposition, and charismatic presence. Particularly noteworthy is his exceptional erudition that could leave tenured Ivy League university professors green with envy.

Osmund Agbo is the author of Black Grit, White Knuckles: The Philosophy of Black Renaissance.

