In 2016, the Benue State Government proposed a generator tax, claiming that it would invest the proceeds in repairing and maintaining the ozone layer. However, when Terna Francis, the media assistant to the Chairman of the Benue Internal Revenue Service’s board at the time, Mimi Orubibi, was asked how the proceeds would be used to “maintain the ozone layer” about 30 kilometres above the earth’s surface, he had no idea. This shows the Nigerian state’s attitude towards what should ordinarily be a serious affair. Various state actors see such openings as a chance to fleece the country’s long-suffering populace, whether in cash or kind.

Thus, it should be no surprise that fast forwarding to 2023, Nigeria’s COP28 delegation turned heads with, for example, the unexpected inclusion of the Inspector General of Police, possibly in response to the whimsical notion of “arresting” climate change or to not missing the opportunity of a paid trip to Dubai. After all, addressing climate change requires a certain level of policing of the planet’s carbon offenders, and who could be more fitting to take on this role than the Inspector General? I also found the presence of the head of the Nigeria Labour Congress in Dubai rather interesting. If the climate goals are not met, I guess Nigerian workers will go on strike to force the issue.

With Nigeria facing economic challenges and relying on loans for survival, deciding to send 1,411 delegates to COP28 raises questions about prudent resource allocation. This was not the right time for the country to bear the financial burden of travel, accommodation and associated costs, especially when the country relies on loans to meet fiscal requirements. Last year, Nigeria had a 120-member delegate at COP27 and 87 at the 2021 COP26. The staggering delegation size of 1,411 at this year’s COP28 raises questions about alignment with the country’s climate commitments and overall impact. Like Benue’s attempt to make money off the ozone layer seven years ago, this striking increase in Nigeria’s delegation tells a story of unseriousness and a vainglorious effort to make pecuniary gains off a serious issue.

But let’s get serious. The environmental impacts of China’s $18 trillion economy (IMF, 2023) and Nigeria’s comparatively puny $390 billion economy (IMF, 2023) differ significantly. As the world’s largest emitter of greenhouse gases, China has to bear responsibility for the consequences of its industrialisation and urbanisation. Its carbon footprint is substantial, and the country has acknowledged the imperative to address climate change.

In contrast, Nigeria’s emissions are comparatively modest. Nigeria’s per capita greenhouse gas emissions, at 0.11 tonnes, sharply contrast the global average of 4.9 tonnes per capita, and the staggering 10.2 tonnes per capita emitted by developed nations. This difference stems from Nigeria’s modest industrialisation and a predominantly agrarian economy, resulting in lower energy demands and reduced emissions. Unlike developed nations with thriving manufacturing sectors and fossil fuel consumption, Nigeria uses limited fossil fuels, contributing to substantially lower emissions. If Nigeria industrialises, the current economic structure will keep emissions relatively low.

Having said the bleeding obvious, Nigeria has set ambitious targets for power generation and industrialisation, aiming for a 30,000 MW electricity generation capacity by 2030, signifying a shift from reliance on oil and gas exports. However, these goals may impact emission levels and climate metrics, as increased industrial activity leads to higher energy consumption and greenhouse gas emissions. While this could challenge Nigeria’s efforts to address climate change and meet its commitments under the Paris Agreement, the country must prioritise its people’s well-being as it undergoes the processes of growth and development.

Underdeveloped countries like Nigeria must actively participate in tackling climate change with inclusive strategies that go beyond symbolic participation. It’s essential because the downsides of climate change are likely to affect these countries more than others. The interconnectedness of environmental issues means we need inclusive strategies that take in a wide range of inputs and emphasise everyone’s responsibility to find effective and fair solutions.

Nigeria needs a comprehensive approach to counteract potential climate impacts. One strategic initiative involves a substantial investment in renewable energy sources like solar, wind and hydropower. This move will diminish the country’s reliance on fossil fuels, fostering a transition towards a more sustainable and cleaner energy mix.

Given Nigeria’s energy infrastructure and limited access to renewables, achieving power generation goals may involve heavy reliance on fossil fuels, primarily natural gas. While considered cleaner than coal and oil, natural gas still emits greenhouse gases, posing a challenge to Nigeria’s climate aspirations.

Another approach is the enhancement of energy efficiency. By incorporating energy-efficient technologies and practices across both industries and households, there is a significant potential to curtail energy consumption and the resultant emissions.

The exploration and implementation of carbon capture and storage technologies present a critical avenue. These technologies can effectively capture and store emissions from industrial processes, thereby mitigating their release into the atmosphere. Furthermore, promoting sustainable land use practices, particularly the protection and careful management of forests, is essential. Forests serve as natural carbon sinks, absorbing atmospheric carbon dioxide and contributing to environmental balance.

Lastly, an essential aspect of climate action involves investing in measures for climate adaptation. This includes building resilience to the impacts of climate change, such as extreme weather events and rising sea levels. This approach is vital for safeguarding lives, protecting livelihoods, and ensuring the durability of critical infrastructure in the face of evolving environmental challenges.

Truly, Nigeria’s journey towards industrialisation and energy security must be balanced with the need to address climate change. By embracing renewable energy, promoting energy efficiency, and adopting sustainable practices, Nigeria can chart a path towards a more sustainable and climate-resilient future.

So, how does Nigeria achieve this?

For underdeveloped countries like Nigeria, nuclear energy offers reliable power, carbon-free electricity, and reduced dependence on imported fossil fuels. Nigeria’s significant uranium reserves make nuclear power a feasible option, with the Nigerian Atomic Energy Commission overseeing feasibility studies and plans for nuclear power plants.

Regardless of the misgivings over the absurdly bloated nature of the Nigerian delegation to COP28, Nigeria needs clarity on its energy and climate control policy mix. The rising cost of production worldwide has become a significant concern, driven by factors such as increasing energy prices, supply chain disruptions and geopolitical tensions. One notable catalyst in this scenario is the Ukraine War, which has heightened uncertainty and led to a spike in oil prices. As nations grapple with economic difficulties, pursuing cost-effective and environmentally friendly energy sources has gained prominence.

In response to global challenges, nuclear energy presents a compelling option for Nigeria, offering both affordability and sustainability. Despite high initial capital investments, nuclear power provides stable and inexpensive electricity with a lower carbon footprint than traditional fossil fuels.

Beyond economic considerations, the shift towards nuclear energy holds geopolitical significance. By reducing dependence on Middle Eastern oil-producing countries, nations aim to decrease political influence. Diversifying energy sources, including focusing on nuclear power, allows countries to mitigate the impact of geopolitical events on energy security.

However, while nuclear energy presents advantages, countries like ours must consider safety, security, technical expertise and waste management before embarking on nuclear energy programmes. International cooperation, transparent communication, and a commitment to safety and non-proliferation are crucial for successful nuclear energy implementation.

Nigeria’s journey towards industrialisation and energy security ultimately requires a careful balance with climate change responsibilities. Embracing renewable energy, promoting efficiency, and considering strategic options like nuclear energy can pave the way for a sustainable future. Transparent policy decisions, international collaboration and responsible resource allocation, are essential as Nigeria navigates the complex terrain of energy and climate control.

Cheta Nwanze is a partner at SBM Intelligence.

