If we all succeed in tackling the roots of the problem and put our fingers on the exact reason for this continuous pain, it means that the 7th of October will be a great wakeup call for all, and it means that we will all be paving the way to a real and sustainable peace process. That is: A just solution to the Palestinian Question based on the rule of international law…is the only accurate and legitimate way to guarantee that no other 7th of October and the open slaughtering screened party will be repeated again.

Since the 7th of October, several inquiries have been carefully drafted by numerous Western media sources and used as introduction for interviews on their screens, with the aim of steering and directing the conscience of the listeners and viewers. In this article, I am going to address one of the questions raised.

After a lengthy description of what happened in the morning of the 7th of October, on the basis of the Israeli fabricated, exaggerated and hollow narrative, came the same repetitive question: do you condemn what happened?

For sure, we all watched on the screens how the Palestinian fighters invaded the 1967 borders and, no doubt, we all know that many Israeli soldiers died on that morning. We also saw many Israeli civilians escorted to Gaza, and who became prisoners. These are not subjects for debate.

Once the news anchors start with this question and lengthy introductory descriptions around this, it means you are already cornered and trapped; and since it is evident, they are looking for one out of two answers: YES or No. I personally believe it is absolutely unfair, because by answering YES or No, you are already participating in isolating that day from its historical context, and cutting the umbilical cord from its historical womb.

In politics, particularly these types of events and for the sake of revealing the truth and uncovering the full picture, we need a sufficient space for dialogue and discussions, otherwise we will be forced to adopt and align – without any free choice – the position of one side. If we all agree that the wars and man-made catastrophes should be tackled from their roots and historical backgrounds, this will lead to talking more about the current open genocide.

The 7th of October has already happened, and of what we saw on the social media and the numbers and statistical figures that have been issued, there are still many things to be uncovered and many secrets need to be revealed, so that we all know the complete and exact truth. It is possible that this won’t occur very soon and that it will remain a secret for many years to come. We are all aware that military secrets are not allowed to be revealed to the public, since they require extensive ornamentation, strategic planning, and artistic touches to be altered prior to publication.

The 7th of October also can’t be discussed without connecting it to the 6th of June, 1967, when Israel succeeded in occupying the remaining 22 per cent of the historical land of Palestine. Since that time, it has been 56 years of oppression, injustice, Jewish supremacy, killings, arbitrary arrests, torching, ill-treatments, added to the endless list of the occupation menu and recipe that the Palestinians have been subjected to.

The 7th of October is deeply rooted in history, as 106 years ago the UK sowed the seeds of the pain, injustice, oppression and persecution that the Palestinians are suffering today by issuing the ominous and notorious Balfour Declaration on the 2nd of November, 1917. At that time, the UK even didn’t have any existence or footprint on our historical land, Palestine. In that declaration, they gifted our land to the foreigners, European Jews, to build their own state on, with complete neglect and disregard of the indigenous people and their fundamental political rights. Not only that, the declaration considered us as a minority people with civil rights only.

The 7th of October can’t be isolated from Al-Nakba (the catastrophe), the ethnic cleansing we have been subjected to since 1948, with tens of massacres committed against our people by the Jewish Terrorist Zionist Gangs, such as Lehi, Irgun and Haganah.

The memory of Deir Yasin, King David hotel and Al Tantura, besides many others, is still alive and unforgettable. These massacres led the majority of the Palestinians to become refugees in Lebanon, Syria, Jordan, West Bank and Gaza. In 1948, the foreigners, with the full support of many Western countries, succeeded in expelling the Palestinian people and built their State on 78 per cent of our historical land, and the Palestinian political question that had been on the UN table has now shifted and become a pure humanitarian question, and talks are all focused on the amounts of aid needed to serve the internally displaced Palestinian people.

The 7th of October has the umbilical cord in its womb tied to the history and lengthy complicity of many Western countries, political leaders and decision makers. The 7th of October is the heavy price we all paid for the fanatics, maniacs and messianic dreamers, who have been ruling Israel since many years ago. Also, it is the natural result of the intensive and nonstop Israeli official incitement against the Palestinian people.

The 7th of October is a natural reaction to everything mentioned above, as well as to the millions of details we can never forget. It is impossible to understand this particular day, unless everyone of you put yourselves briefly in the shoes of the Palestinian people, and imagine yourselves living, for only one hour, under constant atrocities and the perpetually unjust situation.

So yes, we should all condemn the roots of the 7th of October, the Balfour Declaration, the tens of massacres committed against us that led to the ethnic cleansing in 1948, the 56 years of occupation, the settlement expansions, the desecration of the Al Aqsa Mosque and the Holy Tomb, the daily oppression, the Jewish supremacies, the proven apartheid practices, absolute immunity sheltering the killers, the total complicity…

The 7th of October clearly shows the wide rift in the global discourse and blind support that the occupation is still receiving from many corrupt political leaders. In contrast, it also shows the wide and great influence of the non-classical media sources that reshaped the global conscience and put the wheels on the right rail again. The biased media outlets did not monopolise the air and wash brains globally, as we all have other neutral and decent sources of information, and will not be blind again. This is a crucial point.

The 7th of October also exposed the political leaders and media outlets of many Western countries that were not shy in openly supporting the onslaught of our people. It also showed that millions of decent people, from all the faiths and different beliefs, stand strong for their real values. This juncture throws away the fig leaf and displays the shame of the hypocrisies, lip service providers, democracy and human rights theorisers, when in the real and needed practical level, they became totally naked and proved to be big liars and hypocrites.

So yes, we should all condemn the roots of the 7th of October, the Balfour Declaration, the tens of massacres committed against us that led to the ethnic cleansing in 1948, the 56 years of occupation, the settlement expansions, the desecration of the Al Aqsa Mosque and the Holy Tomb, the daily oppression, the Jewish supremacies, the proven apartheid practices, absolute immunity sheltering the killers, the total complicity, the paralysed United Nations Security Council (UNSC), the double standards that is ruling the world, the total misconception and fraudulent information surrounding our cause, in addition to the endless list of well pre-engineered tools and polices of oppression of the Palestinian people for more than one century; this is the only way to make sure that we are all fully aware of what and why the 7th of October happened.

If we all succeed in tackling the roots of the problem and put our fingers on the exact reason for this continuous pain, it means that the 7th of October will be a great wakeup call for all, and it means that we will all be paving the way to a real and sustainable peace process. That is: A just solution to the Palestinian Question based on the rule of international law; UN Resolutions 181, 194, 242, 388 and many other related UN resolutions that should lead to embodiment of the State of Palestine on the pre-1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital; along with a fair solution to the concerns pertaining to the Palestinian refugees on the basis of the UN resolution 194, is the only accurate and legitimate way to guarantee that no other 7th of October and the open slaughtering screened party will be repeated again.

Abdullah M. Abu Shawesh is Ambassador of the State of Palestine to Nigeria. X – Tweeter: @AM_Shawesh

