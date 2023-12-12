Only recently, one witnessed the contestations on social media, particularly on Twitter, Facebook and the Nairaland Forum, of how some developers who are purported to be selling fake plots of land and thereby scamming people in connivance with civil servants, were ‘dragged’ by some of their victims, and their sympathisers on these platforms. It was quite heart-rending, disturbing and it confirmed what is now open secret – that fraudsters have largely taken over the land business in Abuja.

Most residents of Abuja would agree that the coming of Nyesom Wike as minister has breathed in a flurry of developmental activities in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), especially when juxtaposed against what many consider as the uninspiring level of activities of the past administration. Since his appointment, most infrastructural projects have re-commenced and there is more engagement with residents on what he plans to do in developing the city. Because of these engagements, the minister has shored up the revenue of the FCT, as there is now more trust that monies collected would be used towards the development of the FCT. People may not like his brash style, but his actions seem louder than his talks.

But there is an area that he has spoken about but has done nothing about it till now. This is the issue of land fraud. He has been quoted as saying that his own officials have been involved in different types of land scams, land grabbing, illegal sales, diversion of funds and outright fraud. This was the major problem former Minister Nasir El- Rufai faced when he was FCT minister in 2003. Then, he brought some sanity into the FCT administration by firing most of the organised crime players within the Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA) until 2007 when he left office. However, most of the officials who were sacked by El-Rufai were not prosecuted by the EFCC and have found their ways back to conniving with the present officials to continue their underhand and shady land dealings. The truth is, land grabbing in Abuja fits the definition of organised crime, for apparently there is active connivance with FCDA officials, law enforcement agencies, politicians, real estate practitioners, legal practitioners and all these need to be dismantled for Minister Wike to achieve his developmental agenda.

Just in 2012, a report by the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other related Offences Commission (ICPC) uncovered massive fraud in Abuja's land administration system through forgeries and the cloning of land documents, allocation of plots of land without the minister's approval, the stealing of land already allocated to others, the missing of land documents in the Abuja Geographic Information Systems (AGIS), bribery, fraud, and how favouritism held sway in the FCT administration. These anomalies and criminality have kept rising till this day. The Minister and the FCDA were referenced in a lot the brick bats, but it is quite suprising to see that neither has responded with an official position on the alleged scam. It would be good to hear from them on how they intend to resolve this issue and clean up the system of land sales and adminsitration in Abuja.

With about three weeks to his exit as Minister on 9th May, the erstwhile minister had released a statement through the FCTA’s Director of Information on the establishment of a new department under the legal services secretariat to “investigate and prosecute land fraudsters” in Abuja. Their assignment is to carry out investigations in respect of forgery, bribery and general corrupt practices. The department is to carry out investigations and keep data on investigated cases and initiate criminal proceedings against fraudsters. Till date, not a single person has been prosecuted because ‘dogs don’t consume dogs’. The primary issue is that none of these crimes can occur without corrupt officials.

Therefore, the starting point is for Minister Wike to address the internal problem, so that he does not fail like the ministers after El-Rufai. He also needs to do better than El-Rufai by probably using another agency like the DSS to prosecute indicted officials, because the EFCC has proven incapable of doing a good job at stemming the problem, in spite of open a Land Fraud Unit in the Commission that appears to have been compromised by these same officials. Fidelis Nwagwu, a public affairs analyst, writes from Abuja.

