On Thursday, 7th of December, the Center for Financial Transparency and Integrity Watch (CeFTIW) held an impactful Anti-Corruption Day event in Abuja, Nigeria. The occasion featured a thought-provoking Corruption and Organised Crime Quiz and Debate, during which the presenters and Youth Corps members (Corpers) engaged in a lively discussion on the crucial topic of corruption.

Some of the issues that emerged from the debate and deliberation had the Youth Corps members pointing out the issue of individual responsibility, as the fight against corruption generally starts at the individual level, and adhering to an organisation’s ethics is not enough, because persons must be guided by their own moral codes to truly combat corruption.

Also, the notion of early influences was identified, with socialisation being noted as a major factor in fostering corruption. The Corps members pointed to childhood experiences, such as the bribing of school prefects or witnessing the lack of proper prosecution for sexual crimes, due to the perpetrator’s social status, as contributing factors to the phenomenon of corruption.

They also observed the prevalence of corruption in education, while probing the question of how many of them had engaged in examination malpractices, and this exposed the alarming reality of corruption within the Nigerian education system. The minimal number of hands raised in confirming non-participation in the anomaly highlighted the pervasiveness of the issue in the country.

The Youth Corps members recognised tribalism as a facilitator of corruption, whose impact influences voting decisions, food pricing, and even how individuals are treated within society. Hence, the necessity of integrity and the importance of raising children with strong moral values was emphasised. The Corps members stressed the need to instill in children the understanding that taking from others harms everyone, and not just the immediate victim.

Very saliently, the need for implementing the Protection from Sexual Exploitation, Abuse, and Harassment (PSEAH) policy was underscored by the youths on national service, and they further argued that ensuring safe and ethical workplaces is crucial for fostering a culture of integrity and preventing the abuse of power.

On the part of the presenters, they highlighted the issue of stolen funds being invested abroad, instead of being used to build sustainable projects within the continent, while conceeding to the point raised by the youth corps members on the fact that for the fight against corruption to be effective, this depended on individual change, responsibility and action. They thus urged the other participants to change their attitudes towards corruption and not allow tribalism to hinder their abilities to calling out wrongdoing.

Whilst the presenters expressed concern on hearing how some of the Corps members spoke about their vulnerability to corruption, one of the presenters, named Etim, emphasised the significance of the event as a gathering of future Nigerian leaders. He argued that inviting already-corrupt politicians to desist from this mindset would not lead to change, but instead, the youths, who constitute 70 per cent of the population, have the potential to be the driving force behind positive change through their collective engagements.

In addition, Etim emphasised the importance of leveraging the large number of young people in Nigeria to create significant change. He believes that through active participation, they can effectively combat corruption.

The CeFTIW Anti-Corruption Day event provided a valuable platform for open discussion and critical reflection on the issue of corruption in Nigeria. The insightful contributions from both the Youth Corps members and presenters highlighted the importance of individual responsibility, the early influences that shape our moral compass, and the need to address systemic issues such as the lack of transparency and accountability within institutions. By fostering such dialogues and actively engaging the youth, we can move towards a future where corruption is not tolerated and positive change is realized.

Ibraheem Ibrahim wrote from Abuja.

