Most people that I know who go to church actually go there to twist the arms of God so that He can get all the discomfort away from them. They pray to have less discomfort in life. Some people fast so that they can have less discomfort in life. Some of us read the Bible to quote God’s words back to Him so as to get Him to make us live a discomfort free life. But most of those prayers are left unanswered for some reasons. The reason is not farfetched: God is not interested in your comfort. He is more interested in your purpose.

So, what are the basic things that life demands from each and every one of us?

Life Demands Us to Stretch Ourselves

What this truth means is that for you to really make it in life and not be defeated, life demands that you stretch yourself. Anyone who does not wish or desire to stretch himself or herself will get nowhere in life. That is just the way life is. This is the way it is meant to function.

As a young man growing up in Africa, I used to look at the relatively wealthy families around our neighbourhood. I always thought if I could only be from one of those families, I would not need to stretch myself and struggle in life. The impression I had was that those who enjoy life don’t stretch themselves. They don’t suffer, they don’t struggle. Well I was wrong. I had thought that successful people, wealthy people, prosperous people, don’t stretch themselves and they don’t live a life of pressure.

“The moment we believe that success is determined by an ingrained level of ability as opposed to resilience and hard work, we will be brittle in the face of adversity.” ― Joshua Waitzkin

Today, my opinion about that is a little bit different. I have come to discover that the reason why they were so wealthy and prosperous was not because they were lying on the couch all day. Their success came as a result of the pressure they exerted upon themselves. It was because they stretched themselves that they were able to live the good life. That is stretch is a demand of life. Life only favours those who respond accordingly.

Life only favours those who understand the demands of stretching oneself and give themselves fully to it. One of the main reasons why obesity is now one of the top killers in the world, is because many in our younger generation do not know the number one demand of life, which is to STRETCH. They live by the opposite philosophy that they can lie around, sit, drink and still live the good life. It doesn’t work that way. This contradicts the demand of life.

When you live contrary to this demand of life, life doesn’t work for you. Life rather works against you. So, the number one demand and supply of life is STRETCHING.

Life Demands Change

The number two demand of life is change. Anyone who wants to live a successfully and in prosperity has to know that life is wired in such a way that for you to survive and make it in life, CHANGE must be your constant companion. Life does not work for people who don’t like to change. Rather life works against those who don’t like to change. For life to work for you, for life to favour you, for life to go your way, for life to smile at you, you must equip yourself with the power of change. You must go to bed with the mentality and thought of how to change yourself the next day. You must wakeup in the morning thinking of things you could change and about your life on a daily basis.

“I have looked in the mirror every morning and asked myself: “If today were the last day of my life, would I want to do what I am about to do today?” And whenever the answer has been “No” for too many days in a row, I know I need to change something.” ― Steve Jobs

Life itself demands change from every dweller on planet earth. Only those who are aware of this truth find life is enjoyable and easy. They go through life with a smile on their face. Why? Because life favours those who constantly change. Because change helps you to adapt to circumstances in life. It helps you to adapt to various situations that will come your way. Change helps you to be flexible. Change makes you pliable. With change you can survive anywhere. With change there is nothing you cannot deal with. With change there is no task too hard for you. With change, life becomes an interesting ride.

Those who don’t want to supply what life demands suffer the consequences. If you don’t want to change, you are left in the back. If you don’t want to change, you are kicked out of the technological age. If you don’t like to change, you become obsolete.

Some people tell me, oh I don’t like change. And, I tell them, I don’t care, life demands it. It is not about what you like, it is about what life demands, and you must supply it.

Life Demands Discomfort and Pain

Everybody loves comfort, but that is an illusion, my friends. Life rather demands discomfort. That is the truth. What the advertisements are telling us on TV is not the truth. Life is not about comfort. God is not sitting in heaven thinking about how to make you comfortable. Your comfort might actually be his least concern. From my experience with God, and what I read in His Holy Book, I sometimes think that He is more interested in our discomfort than in our comfort.

“Life is pain, highness. Anyone who says differently is selling something.” ― William Goldman.

This runs contrary to what most people will tell you, if you ask them about their greatest desires in life. Most people desire comfort and pleasure. The reality, however, is that in order to make progress in life, we have to embrace discomfort. We must intentionally push ourselves out of our comfort zones if we are to make any significant progress on this side of life.

“Pain insists upon being attended to. God whispers to us in our pleasures, speaks in our consciences, but shouts in our pains. It is his megaphone to rouse a deaf world.” ― C.S. Lewis

Sunday Adelaja is a Nigeria born leader, transformation strategist, pastor and innovator. He was based in Kiev Ukraine.

