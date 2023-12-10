Don’t fret. Don’t grumble. Don’t complain. Live a praise filled life. God never ever forgets the faithful, no matter how long or no matter what men say. You are closer to your breakthrough than when you first started. Please be thankful, your time to laugh and enjoy His testimony is now.

Some people woke up this morning in their prison uniforms, many of whom may actually be innocent of the charges that sent them to prison. As we speak, some innocent visitors to the nation of Israel in October are buried in the graveyard of terrorism. Some are actually still being held as hostages. Furthermore, you actually need to google the statistics of thousands of people who are presently on admission in various specialist hospitals worldwide. Recently, a famous movie actor in Nigeria was unfortunately bedridden, and as we speak, has regrettably lost one of his legs. I felt like crying to see one of the inspirational figures in the world of comedy, laying helplessly on a hospital bed. He’s possibly gotten thousands of shoes that he may not be able to wear again. May the Lord comfort, strengthen, and restore him.

But you are complaining that you don’t have shoes. You have complained very bitterly this year that you don’t have a job, despite your qualifications. But why don’t you turn on the tap of praise and thank God that you are employable? You would probably have been living on mountains and in valleys, wearing leaves as clothes if your parents were living in those conditions. But here are you, a graduate of a prestigious University. You’ve got plenty of things to be thankful to God for. Ingratitude is a product of pride. God has not forgotten you. Keep firing your CVs. Keep praying. Keep watching. You will soon hit the goldmine.

Some of us are actually angry at God for not giving us our long desired spouses. You have never thanked God that you are marriageable. What if you have a hunch on your back; a very big one? What if you were blind, deaf, and dumb? Some people made in God’s image are actually like this. You need to disappoint the devil for once and start living a praise-filled life and not a complain-filled one.

Years ago I was delayed too. But I poured my life into serving God, while working so hard to do my part in life. I was applying to jobs and was being denied. I was applying for visas and was being denied. In fact, I was refused visa five times by the US, Canada, and UK embassies.

It may appear as if God is coming too late. Listen to me precious child of God, if you are truly saved, hardworking, faith and praise filled, when it appears as if God is coming so late, in many occasions, it’s because He’s coming so big. Years ago I was delayed too. But I poured my life into serving God, while working so hard to do my part in life. I was applying to jobs and was being denied. I was applying for visas and was being denied. In fact, I was refused visa five times by the US, Canada, and UK embassies.

Still, I was madly in love with God. I would arrive earlier than everyone in my church, clean the musical equipment, set them up, and rearrange them after our services. In fact many times, I walked kilometres to serve God. It was as though God had forgotten me. The rest is history.

Don’t fret. Don’t grumble. Don’t complain. Live a praise filled life. God never ever forgets the faithful, no matter how long or no matter what men say. You are closer to your breakthrough than when you first started. Please be thankful, your time to laugh and enjoy His testimony is now.

Ayo Akerele is a Consultant and the Founder, Voice of the Watchmen Ministries Canada, he can contacted through ayoakerele2012@gmail.com

