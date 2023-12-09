Crucial to the Chinese strategy of poverty reduction, which Nigeria should learn from, is the need to stimulate industrialisation, in a manner that accelerates economic activities and expands income levels, while being intentional about developing national development policies having poverty reduction as their defining purpose. These are in addition to the delivery of well-targeted programmes for the poor, in an inclusive manner.

A Question of Leadership

The miracle of China is one of the most phenomenal incidences of the 21st Century, unveiling the unprecedented transformation of what had been one of the poorest countries on earth to the second wealthiest country globally, while equally lifting about 800 million people – about three-quarters of the world’s poor – out of extreme poverty, in one great leap occurring within just a generation. This is as extraordinary in its pace as it is unrivalled in its scale. Yet, it speaks to the misnomer of a ‘miracle,’ as a close look shows this feat came by as a result of some of the most assiduous programmes of social re-engineering.

From about 90 per cent of the Chinese people living in extreme poverty in 1970, this was reduced to about 88 per cent in 1981, to 10.2 per cent by 2012, and then 3.1 per cent by 2017 – which was about 30.46 million then. In 2022, it was claimed that just about 0.7 per cent of the people live below the poverty line.

Poverty reduction in China has hinged on the efforts of a successive line of committed and determined leadership, from Chairman Mao (who sought to industrialise the peasant economy and embarked on the Great Leap Forward programme) to Deng Xiaoping (through his National Economic Development Programme), and more recently the concerted endeavours of President Xi Jinping, who has made poverty reduction the cornerstone programme of his administration. The consecutive approach of these leaders has included the utilisation of education in breaking the transgenerational transmission of poverty; the provision of basic medical services, housing, essential living needs; and other programmes targeted at poverty alleviation and reduction.

Historically, generations of the Chinese people had lived in poverty for tens of decades under the various Dynasties, as a result of the nature and structure of the imperial economy, which was largely agrarian and agriculture-based. However, the significant attempt of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), from 1949, to reduce extreme poverty and inequality, led to land reforms, with poor farmers being given land that were previously held by imperial institutions for over 2,000 years. Thereafter, there was the development of infrastructure that included farm irrigation systems, and then rural education, and healthcare services. As such, modern day poverty reduction in the country started with the CCP.

1978 is the considered the watershed period of the contemporary phase of poverty reduction in China, with the introduction of economic reforms and opening up of the economy by President Deng Xiaoping, leading to the major improvements in agricultural productivity and the expansion of different sectors on the economy, while labour – which was largely available, yet not gainfully utilised – was migrated from the lowly to the highly productive sectors of the country. Thus, the Chinese economy proceeded on an upward trajectory and grew at an average of over 8 per cent per annum for the next four decades. In real terms, some estimates observed that the GDP of China actually averagely grew at 9.4 per cent year-on-year from 1979 to 2003, and occasionally exceeded a 10 per cent annual rate.

For President Xiaoping, poverty eradication was serious business, as he stated, “poverty is not socialism; (and) socialism means eliminating poverty,” therefore, as the productive capacities of the economy increased, rural poverty continued to decline.

A Sustained Story of Growth

The development and growth of industries and the larger economy in China was considered as the best way to end poverty in the country, and this became the focus of the leadership, which broadly positioned the preponderance of its labour power to drive the emergent reforms and expansion of industrialisation.

As such, the successive poverty reduction programmes of the Chinese government were then anchored on the two key pillars of the transformation of the economy to open up opportunities and expand income levels, and the targeting of specific demographics – which lacked economic opportunities, also as a result of their geographical locations – with poverty reduction policies and programmes. These targeted programmes set clear and measurable poverty alleviation goals and the metrics for identifying the poor, in addition to a registration system for chronicling households.

Hence, the four key drivers of poverty reduction adopted in China included: the expansion of agricultural productivity, which led to increased incomes for farmers and households; continuous industrialisation that witnessed the creation of a record number of better-paying jobs and the upsurge of global investments; improved urbanisation, inspiring the growth of industries and earnings potentials; and massive infrastructural investments, including in roads, which led to the improved access to markets and distribution networks.

President Jinping made poverty reduction a keystone of his governance policies. And, from 2012 when he came into office, China entered into a new era of poverty reduction, shoring up the record of at least 700 million people who had been lifted out of poverty by the CCP. At that point, due to a number of factors, poverty was considered as having become more regional with the expansion of urbanisation, evident in the movement of much resources and people from the rural areas to the urban centres. Therefore, there was the need for more targeted interventions at the rural level.

The foregoing necessitated the identification of impoverished groups and an understanding of the root causes of their poverty, in order for the government to implement relief policies, and figure out those to capable of executing the programmes at the central, municipal, prefectural and county levels.

There was a delineation of five measures of the poverty relief programme by the Xi Jinping administration, and these included: the continued growing of the economy to keep up with the provision of jobs, in what is the developmental approach; the relocation of people from very poor environments to areas where they can find better livelihoods; the creation of employment opportunities that protect the environment; the delivery of education as a way of breaching intergenerational poverty; and the provision of social security for those not able to work – including medical aid, insurance, etc. In addition to all these were also the launching of cash transfers – both conditional and unconditional – to the most vulnerable in society.

Consequently, by 2020 – as projected by President Jinping – almost another batch of 100 million people were lifted out of poverty in the rural areas, alongside 128,000 villages and 832 counties, including areas in Xinjiang, Ningxia, Mongolia, Tibet, and Guangxi. Also, there are now nine years of compulsory education, which witnessed a completion rate of 94.8 per cent in 2020. All there were achieved despite the major disruption of COVID-19, which impacted a lot of social programmes in a fundamental way.

Very importantly, as alluded to above, a core factor in the attainment of the ‘miracle’ of China’s unprecedented poverty reduction programme was the fact of good governance, borne of a committed leadership, which enabled both the strategy for economic growth and the effective targeting of policies and programmes, to bear sustained results.

Also, as earlier mentioned, China’s poverty reduction has essentially been a “growth story,” showing how rapid and persistent economic growth led to a transformation in the productive base of the society, hitched to the elevation of market incentives. These, coupled with incremental reforms to the agriculture sector, the expansion of labour-intensive industries, urbanisation and the creation of newer opportunities, and investments in public infrastructure to connect with export markets, enabled the rapid economic and social development, which forced poverty on a downward trend.

In addition, by being extremely hard working people, the Chinese were the heroes of their ‘miracle,’ as they lifted themselves out of poverty by making good use of the leverage given them by the government.

Yet, despite all the progress made, the newer level in China’s battle against poverty tends towards addressing the inequality of incomes and opportunities, coupled with redesigning safety nets for the most vulnerable, as a result of the country’s continuous economic transformation.

A Peculiar Regression

In Nigeria, while the pertinent data show that about 43 per cent of the population, at 89 million people, exist below the poverty line, and another 25 per cent (53 million) are considered as being vulnerable and thereby susceptible to different forms of deprivation, despite the huge human and natural resources of the country, yet the notion of poverty in the country is quite complex, and non-linear. Besides a massive population growth rate at 2.4 per cent annually, which cancels the average year-on-year economic growth rate of about 2.5 per cent, much of the poverty in the country – over the past decades – has been attributed to an economy that performs much below its potential and lacks in complexity, a pervasive social corruption, increasing unemployment, the essential non-diversification of the economy, income inequality, and education and health systems that are highly inadequate and ill-suited to the demands of progress and development.

As witnessed in the example of China, there is need to power the productive base of the Nigerian economy through the adoption of a holistic strategy of growth that is also backed by the requisite political will. This is connected to the necessity of massive investments in education (quite critical in the present knowledge age, and serving as basis of the new economy), healthcare, and the building of different levels of infrastructure – from roads, to electrification, housing, etc., which would open up economic opportunities, and lead to the provision of jobs.

Compounding the view above, poverty in Nigeria has been identified as being a multidimensional phenomenon, hence beyond the regression of huge numbers in the demography below the monetary count of living beneath the international poverty line of $2.15 per day, many equally lack access to education (like rudimentary schooling) and basic infrastructural services. As such, it is noted that 63 per cent of Nigerians (133 million people) are multi-dimensionally poor, with 65 per cent of these people (86 million) living in the North of the country and 35 percent (about 47 million) dwelling in the South. Moreover, 72 per cent of the multi-dimensionally poor are in rural areas, unlike 42 per cent who are in the urban centres.

Multi-dimensional poverty in Nigeria is evident in the low life expectancy and high infant mortality rates that are prevalent across the country, alongside the lack of access to basic healthcare, clean cooking energies, good sanitary conditions and proper and adequate housing, etc. And it has been highly unfortunate that poverty has been increasing in the country over the same number of decades that it has been reducing drastically in China.

A Raft of Lessons on Poverty Reduction

As emphasised above, the primary factor for reducing poverty to the lowest possible level in China has been the determination of its leadership, which resolved to make need and vulnerability history in the country. Therefore, a fundamental pre-condition of ending poverty is the national commitment, as driven by the leadership, and witnessed in the accumulation of efforts in China from Chairman Mao to Deng Xiaoping, to the more concerted endeavours of President X Jinping in recent times.

The level of commitment of leaders in Nigeria to poverty reduction among the people has tended to appear – at the very best – uninspired, whether due to the dearth of coherent perspectives and strategies on or simply the faltering of vision or intention with regard to the phenomenon. Thus, the indices of poverty in the country have kept worsening. And, Nigeria is now – in an inverse relation to China – home to the greatest number of poor people in the world.

As witnessed in the example of China, there is need to power the productive base of the Nigerian economy through the adoption of a holistic strategy of growth that is also backed by the requisite political will. This is connected to the necessity of massive investments in education (quite critical in the present knowledge age, and serving as basis of the new economy), healthcare, and the building of different levels of infrastructure – from roads, to electrification, housing, etc., which would open up economic opportunities, and lead to the provision of jobs. Infrastructure is particularly important in the rural areas to boost livelihoods and income.

Crucial to the Chinese strategy of poverty reduction, which Nigeria should learn from, is the need to stimulate industrialisation, in a manner that accelerates economic activities and expands income levels, while being intentional about developing national development policies having poverty reduction as their defining purpose. These are in addition to the delivery of well-targeted programmes for the poor, in an inclusive manner. Also, poverty reduction requires a development-oriented approach that helps in building the capacity of the poor to be able to help themselves, in addition to empowering balanced development between the rural and urban areas. These should be in tandem with the mobilisation of the private and public sectors as essential participants in poverty reduction programmes.

With agriculture being a major form of livelihood and source of income in Nigeria, as it is in China, this has to be rendered the required assistance by government – through trainings, the provision of equipment, and inputs like better, high-yield seedlings and agricultural extension services. Moreover, there is the need for sectoral diversification to include food processing and packaging, and other off-farm activities, as sources of value addition.

In similar vein, there is the necessity of targeted interventions that identify the poor, following the generation of data on them by means of a national registration system, to understand their particular demographics and peculiar needs – in order to address these properly and effectively.

All avenues would have to be explored to get all the required resources for the poverty reduction efforts, to make a success of them, while the monitoring and evaluation of the entire process is crucial to keep it on track and deliver on its critical mandates.

‘Lade Bandele, a media and development worker, writes from Lagos.

