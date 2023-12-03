As a pastor, there are so many demands on my time. As I was going about my daily routine today, a gentleman that was with me asked a question on why I don’t do too much conference speaking anymore. My answer got him even more inquisitive. I told him life is too short to spend it anyhow.

What could be wrong with you speaking to tens of thousands of people at the same time? Well there is nothing fundamentally wrong with this. But as for me, I need to weigh my options. I am either doing that or I am strategically and methodically preparing leaders in a more result oriented setting. The lessons that came out of the conversation are what I wish to share with my readers today. So today I am going to be talking about how you can live your life, not wasting it on the minor things of life, but rather investing it in the best possible ways.

Life is spent by different people in different ways. My concern today is to help people find out how they can best live their lives to hit the mark almost every time. How could we live our lives in such a way that we are sure we are being productive, effective and satisfied at all levels? Not too many people know how life could be best used. This is a millennial dilemma that has troubled the souls of men for many, many generations. How do we best use life? How do we best spend our time on earth? How can we live in such a way that we would be certain that we have derived maximum from life?

How could we possibly live a life of maximum impact? What are the decisions that must be taken every time to ascertain that you are getting the best all the time? What are the steps you must take to step in the right places? How can you live to avoid all the numerous minefields of life? How can we live in a way that would not leave us feeling regret after so many years on earth? How can we look back in old age at our lives and grin with satisfaction? How do you live such a life? What are the steps that would assure you that life could be lived in such an assured manner?

There are three basic things you can do with your life. The most common thing people do with their lives is that they waste life. They waste life by wasting time. They waste life by jesting and joking away their time. Some waste away their lives by drinking, partying or by simply having fun and living for pleasure. That is probably the dream of many people today. If you go to anybody and ask them, what is your dream life? They would say I want to sit by the TV all day. I want to play with my friends all day and they think that is the best way to spend their lives. They do not know that what they have just listed is not living life but wasting life.

The second thing you can do with your life is, spend it. Many people are engaged in this activity. We do everything we can to make sure we spend our time – Life. As a matter of fact, people erroneously think that life is about spending. They think they are here to spend life. Some call it enjoying life. Most people who spend their lives are dreaming of having a summer house somewhere in the suburbs of their city where they can lie in the hot sun all day long, drinking coffee and juice. They think they are enjoying life, but really they are just spending life.

If you would conduct a poll with most people in our world today and ask them to tell you what is the ideal life they dream about. Most people will tell you that they are dreaming of having a house on an island, maybe on a Caribbean island, the Canary Islands, maybe in Miami or Hawaii. Most people will actually tell you, traveling to those exotic places is enjoying life, but really all they are doing is spending away and whining away their lives.

People who spend their lives like to go to parties and cinemas or sit at home and watch movies, TV Series, TV dramas, etc. They think this is life. But this is spending life not living life.

For you to capture better what spending life is, if a million dollars were deposited into your account the only thing you would do with that money from morning to night would be to simply spend the money by going to Miami, Hawaii, Bahamas, etc. Well let me tell you what would happen. You would find out one morning that you are stranded on one of those islands with no money for a ticket to bring you back home. This is because whatever you spend thoughtlessly will disappear sooner or later. No matter how much money you have, if it is not being filled back up and is only being spent, you can guess what will happen, you will soon deplete it.

The third thing you can do with your life is live your life in such a way that you intentionally invest every minute of it. My message today therefore revolves around what we could do that could make our life an investment on earth, rather than just wasting or spending it.

“The universe doesn’t give you what you want in your mind; it gives you what you demand with your actions.” ― Steve Maraboli

For us to be able to effectively address this question, it is important for you to pay attention to the title of this article: THE DEMAND AND SUPPLY OF LIFE. Why demand? What I mean is that there are things that life demands of every person living on the face of the earth. Life has its demands on each and everyone of us. It does not matter if you know them or if you don’t. It does not matter if you are prepared for these demands or if you are not, but the consequences of the demands of life will keep on following you for the rest of your life. THE DEMAND AND SUPPLY OF LIFE.

Why the supply of life? Well, wherever there is demand, there must be supply. If life is demanding something from us then it expects us to supply the answers to those things it is demanding from us. Our supply are our responses to life’s demands. Our life ends up becoming the result of the responses we give to the demands of life. These demands of life are so universal that whether we like it or not, we are going to come across them one way or another. The response we give determines what our lives become.

Unfortunately most people never really stop to think about these questions. Most of us never really deliberate upon this truth of life. Friends, whether you like it or not, life has a way of teaching us all these tough lessons. No matter who we are, where we live or our status in life, we will never really be able to escape the demands and supplies of life. To be continued.

Sunday Adelaja is a Nigeria born leader, transformation strategist, pastor and innovator. He was based in Kiev Ukraine.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

