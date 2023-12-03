The days ahead in the world are not going to be better. Persecution will continue unabated. Wars and rumours of war will increase in intensity. God is going to continue the shaking of the world. All of these are preludes to the birth of the man child, the rapture of the saints and the second coming of Christ. Therefore, this is the best and final hour for the church to wake up and clean up our house of falsehood, occultism, ego-driven ministries…

In the wake of a recent and widely publicised infidelity related allegations against a leading charismatic pastor in America, Dr Michael Brown began to host a series of talk shows to sensitise the church on the need to rise up and unite to fight our common enemies, Satan and the flesh. With sadness in my heart and utmost grief over this sad development in the body of Christ, I was fortunate to listen to a puzzling conversation between a gentleman in the Asian community, who called into one of Dr Brown’s live talk shows. This man had been historically hurt and disappointed with the “church” and with “charismatic leaders”, because, according to him, “all of them are fake, pretentious, and corrupt.” Consequently, he had stopped attending any local church, preferring to pray to his God, together with his children, at their family devotions.

Utterly perplexed by this man’s outburst, Dr Brown was gracious enough to tidy up things for the church in his response. “Oh no, you are missing the point, not all pastors are fake”, explained Dr Brown to this gentleman. Further on, Dr Brown narrated very succinctly to this man, the plethora of faithful church leaders in America who he personally knew to be highly credible, accountable, godly, and Christlike. To say that the perception of this gentleman didn’t sadden my heart is to be dishonest with myself. But here is the crux of this sad development. Much of the perception of the credibility of the church, the charismatic and the Pentecostals, in the hearts and minds of the secular world, is nothing to write home about.

This is not unconnected with the falling standards of integrity in the church, which is obviously, a stark fulfilment of Jesus’ prophetic picture of the last days, “because iniquity shall abound, the love of many shall wax cold.” (Matthew 24:12). I am a transgenerational thinker. One of the dominant questions on my mind, and on which most of my passion is built is this, “what is the effect of what I am doing on the next generation.” I’ve always run the motives of my heart plus all accompanying actions through the lenses of their generational impacts. Will my books be relevant to and in the next generation? Will my messages or teachings be preserved with cast iron credibility for and in the next generation? Will the way I run my marriage and who my children turn out to be positively shape the course of christian history or damage the path of the younger generation?

Sadly, we have a generation filled with Pastor, Reverend, Bishop, Evangelist, and Apostle “Hezekiah”, men with zero understanding, respect, and honour for the spiritual destiny of the next generation, as long as their accounts continue to swell, church branches continue to spread, influence continues to grow, and properties continue to increase. If compromise is the price for expansion, then let it be! Who cares about the next generation.

It is all about legacy. It is all about the kingdom of God. It is all about the body of Christ. This was what Hezekiah messed up with. Oh let me not go into the story of King Hezekiah, a man whose loyalty and faithfulness God personally vouched for. When he stood at the border of death, he turned his face to the wall to cry for mercy. Isaiah had not left Hezekiah’s house before God changed His mind (2 Kings 20:4). When God restored his health and added fifteen more years to his life, he crashed into the hall of infamy, damning the consequences of his actions on the next generation. Hezekiah was so irresponsible and selfish that when God told him that his mistakes and errors would in the nearest future send his children into captivity, he threw his hands to the air very hysterically, “What the Lord has said is good. At least, this evil won’t happen in my days, but in the days of my children.” (2 Kings 20:19). Hezekiah, in my personal estimation, was the most irresponsible leader in the Bible after King Saul.

It is the spirit of Hezekiah, men who started out well with God but end up badly with Satan. Apostle Paul in Galatians 3:3 was rebuking the Galatians at a time when he penned the following words,

“Are ye so foolish? Having begun in the Spirit, are ye now made perfect by the flesh?”

You and I must not live for ourselves, but for the entire body of Christ, and for the next generation. You must be a transgenerational thinker. It is called, “kingdom thinking.” In this fashion, the credibility of the church will be restored. The scandalous practices of those among us who are shaming Christ will become our corporate burden. The “face your ministry” slogan will give way to genuine and love driven kingdom collaboration.

The level of confusion that has pervaded the Pentecostal landscape is palpable and deafening. Good is being called evil, and evil is being called good, sadly, by those whom God has bestowed grace to shield the next generation from this stench. You and I must not live for ourselves, but for the entire body of Christ, and for the next generation. You must be a transgenerational thinker. It is called, “kingdom thinking.” In this fashion, the credibility of the church will be restored. The scandalous practices of those among us who are shaming Christ will become our corporate burden. The “face your ministry” slogan will give way to genuine and love driven kingdom collaboration.

The days ahead in the world are not going to be better. Persecution will continue unabated. Wars and rumours of war will increase in intensity. God is going to continue the shaking of the world. All of these are preludes to the birth of the man child, the rapture of the saints and the second coming of Christ. Therefore, this is the best and final hour for the church to wake up and clean up our house of falsehood, occultism, ego-driven ministries, mammon and greed, competitive tendencies, sexual immorality, and every work of the flesh that is dampening our light and crippling our influence.

“Before she travailed, she brought forth; before her pain came, she was delivered of a man child.” (Isaiah 66:7)

Ayo Akerele is a Consultant and the Founder, Voice of the Watchmen Ministries Canada, he can contacted through ayoakerele2012@gmail.com

