Some peculiarities define the literary cultures of China and Nigeria, having evolved through fairly similar historical and social trajectories, thereby enabling the capacity for a community of meaning within the human experience. While they have both emerged from traditions that extend back over thousands of years, they equally have roots in strong oral cultures that predate and influenced the written ones, with many of the earlier forms being in terms of legends, myths, folklores, and kindred narratives. It was through these forms that the early worldviews and mores of the people were encoded.

In Chinese literature, the earliest forms included the oral traditions, involving musical practices, incantations and religious compositions of different social and professional groups, among others, to the forms emerging during the Eastern Zhou Dynasty (770-256 BC), and categorised within the Hundred Schools of Thought as classics of the literature, expressing the thoughts of Confucianism, Daoism, Mohism, Fajia, etc., and which were mostly didactic and philosophical in nature, even when articulated through peculiar prose styles.

The written tradition in China is said to have started with the use of hieroglyphs on bronze wares and oracle bones during the Shang Dynasty, from 1700 to 1050 BC. And, thereafter the written language was used by different nationalities, spanning the Zhou, Qin and Han eras, from about 1050 BC to 220 AD, before changing over time.

The ancient literature in China from the period before the Qin Dynasty (prior to 221BCE) revealed some of the early documented forms, including poetry, historical texts, philosophical writings and folklore, with The Book of Songs by Shi Jing being one of the noteworthy examples.

The works that rose from Confucian thought – i.e. the Four Books (I Ching, Classic of Poetry, Book of Rites, Book of Documents, and Spring and Autumn Annals) and Five Classics (Analects of Confucius, Mencius, Doctrine of the Mean, and Great Learning) – subsequently became central to the Chinese worldview and culture. There were others like the military classic, The Art of War by Sun Tzu, written in the 6th Century BC, which all belong to what is referred to now as the classics of Chinese literature.

There are correspondingly great historical narratives and documents like Zuo Zhuan by the 5th Century BC historian, Zuo Quiming; Shiji by Sima Qian (145 BC – 90 BC), put together during the Han Dynasty; Zizhi Tongjian by Sima Guang during the 11th-century, and a raft of other texts that have been canonised as the Twenty-Four Histories. Equally, there were the Four Great Books of Song [Taiping Guangji (978), Taiping Yulan (983), the Wenyuan Yinghua (986), and the Cefu Yuangui (1013)] produced by Li Fang and Cefu Yuangui during the Song Dynasty.

Between the 11th and 7th Centuries, a classic of Chinese poetry, Shijing, was produced and it comprised over 300 poems, said to have been edited by Confucius, in addition to Chuci by Qu Yuan (c. 340–278 BC), alongside other great works by writers from the Han to Wei, Southern Liang and Tang Dynasties, etc.

During the Qin Dynasty, the Chinese classical language of writing was standardised, and at the time of the Han Dynasty, a form of poetry called yuefu emerged, which was likened to folk music. The Tang Dynasty corresponded to a period of the production of nature poetry that was well respected and acclaimed. Many of the accomplished poets of the age included Chen Zi’ang (661–702), Wang Zhihuan (688–742), Meng Haoran (689–740), Bai Juyi (772–846), Li He (790–816), Du Mu (803–852), Wen Tingyun (812–870), and Li Shangyin (813–858).

While the poetic form flourished and developed from the Song to the Yuan, Ming and Quing Dynasties, it evinced musical influences and became practised by the well-educated, including women like Dong Xiaowan and Liu Rushi. Prose works were produced under the influence of the Hundred Schools of Thought philosophy, and a few of the prominent writers included Mo Zi, Mencius, and Zhuang Zi. During the Song Dynasty, travel literature, known as youji wenxue, was written by persons such as Fan Chengda (1126–1193) and Xu Xiake (1587–1641), and it is well exemplified in the work, Record of Stone Bell Mountain by Su Shi. The rise of vernacular fiction in the 14th Century saw to its consummate expression in Dream of the Red Chamber by Cao Xueqin.

After the demise of the Qing Dynasty and the creation of a republic in 1911, an intellectual efflorescence led to calls for the creation of a new literature, and this induced a New Culture Movement for social and political reforms. Many of the new writings from this period took on forms that were highly Western, even as they adopted traditional Chinese narrative modes. There was equally a movement away from the use of the classical language to the vernacular. Writers such as Lu Xun adopted the Western form in producing works that were also satirical.

Narratives such as The True Story of Ah Q was an attack on Chinese feudalism. Some of the significant novelists of that period were Wu Woyao (1866–1910), Li Boyuan (1867–1906), Liu E (1857–1909), and Zeng Pu (1872–1935). There was also the poetry of the Tongguang School, with practitioners like Chen Yan, Zheng Xiaoxu, etc. And, it was the period of the “civilised drama,” which was a melange of Chinese opera and Western dramatic idioms, and also the reformed Peking opera.

Thereafter, from the 1940s, the literature became more didactic. The modernist framework at this point encompassed influences from much of the socially conscious literature produced in the West, from Henrik Ibsen to Rabidranath Tagore, etc.

During the Maoist era, the call was for literature to serve the people and the new socialist writings of that period included The Builder (Chuangye Shi) by Liu Qing, The Song of Youth (Qing Chun Zhi Ge) by Yang Mo, and The Red Sun (Hong Ri) by Wu Qiang, among others. Many of the works also examined the relationship between the people of rural China and the Communist Party. During the Cultural Revolution, running between 1966 and 1976, a popular art form of the time was Jiang Qing’s “Eight Model Operas”, which was a melange of Western and traditional dramatic forms.

Contemporary Chinese literature, from the 1980s to the present, is highly diverse in its manifestations, through the exploration of a diversity of literary movements, genres, subject matters, styles and themes that are as reflective of the complexity of modern day China that they are mirroring. Some of the prominent writers of this epoch have included Xu Zechen, Yu Dan, Mian Mian, Mo Yan, Yan Lianke, Cao Yu, and numerous others. This has also been context for the rise of literature that contemplates the “female subjectivity”, as engaged in by writers such as Chen Ran, Wang Anyi, Wei Hui, etc.

On its part, Nigerian literature has equally existed for millennia, with its earliest forms going back to prehistory in the chants and liturgical rituals of various groups across the space now known as Nigeria. Gradually, many of the oral traditional forms acquired increasing sophistication and diversity in the narrations of different social groups, guilds and analogous formations.

With the advent of the scribal culture, this became encoded in the written form, which found renewed expression following colonialism and the adoption of English as the language of the coloniser. The literature then became a hybrid form taking from traditional indigenous narrative patterns and the Western modes, towards a unique syncretism.

The coming of age of the literature in recent times has witnessed it win laurels, including the Nobel Prize in literature by Wole Soyinka, the Booker Prize by Ben Okri, the Caine Prize by Helon Habila and Rotimi Babtunde, among others. And one of its canonical texts, Chinua Achebe’s Things Fall Apart has been hailed globally as one of the most enduring forms of a literary modernity that speaks to the human experience across space and time.

The wide acceptability of Chinese Literature has equally seen it win the Nobel Prize by Xingjian Gao in 2000 and Mo Yan in 2012.

While with the coming of the written culture there has been a proliferation of Nigerian literatures in the local languages, from Yoruba to Igbo to Hausa, etc., early examples of modern Nigerian writings in English language include Amos Tutuola’s The Palm Wine Drinkard (1952), then there were trailblazing efforts of Chinua Achebe in Things Fall Apart (1958) and No Longer at Ease (1960), etc., which were pressed to the objectives of cultural and political independence. Writers like Cyprian Ekwensi wrote the popular Jagua Nana (1961); John Pepper Clark Bekederemo composed the Song of a Goat in 1962; whilst Wole Soyinka created the masterpiece, Death and the King’s Horseman in 1975. Equally, there have been great female writers like Buchi Emecheta, Flora Nwanpa, Zulu Sofola, Adaora Ulasi, etc.

Generations of Nigerian writers have written across different themes and in a plethora of literary forms and traditions, with the significant ones including Femi Osofisan, Tanure Ojaide, Ben Okri, Niyi Osundare, Odia Ofeimun, Mabel Segun, and others. Closer to the present times, the literary space has been animated by the contemporary voices of Nnedi Okorafor, Helon Habila, Teju Cole, A. Igoni Barrett, Chika Unigwe, Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, Helen Oyeyemi, and so many others, who have engaged with concerns that have been as diverse as their talents.

Despite their manifestation across different spaces, Chinese and Nigerian literature have emanated from similar histories, while responding to trajectories that have also intersected, from being borne of long literary traditions that extend back to centuries, with Chinese literature, particularly, having been practised over some 3,000 years. Both literary traditions evolved from oral roots in the mythologies and folklore of their different people, which continue to survive into and shape the works being created, even in these modern times.

The pressures on the imagination that have continue to find expression in these creative forms across the irdistinct histories and cultures include those of cultural identity and nationalism, reflecting the aspirations, struggles and accomplishments of the Chinese and Nigerian peoples, whilst extolling their cultural heritages for the abiding values in them. Also, these are countries that have imperial and colonial encounters that gave peculiar forms to their creative responses, as evident in their language and themes.

The two national traditions of literature have and keep addressing emergent issues, while offering social and political critiques. They mirror and speak to the realities of their societies, and engaged with concerns including social injustice, inequality and the trajectories of social change. Like much of Nigerian literature from Wole Soyinka to Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie’s works, Chinese literature unfolds the social and political changes in China, with writers like Yan Lianke and Mo Yan depicting the impacts of urbanisation, globalisation, and industrialisation on Chinese society.

Despite the different levels of uniqueness of Chinese and Nigerian literatures, resulting from the peculiarities of their histories and cultures, yet with a continuum of similarities and concerns defining a cross-cultural sensitivity between them and a community of shared meaning, it is without doubt that the experiences of globalisation, and the various manifestations of transnational identity and culture will keep the communication and conversation going between these two literary traditions.

'Lade Bandele, a journalist, writes from Lagos.

