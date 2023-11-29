Some colours were attached to certain public figures in England. So, for example, there was what was known as Princess Mary’s Blue, which became a rave after World War One. It was dubbed so by the press because it was prominent during the wedding of Princess Mary, daughter of King George V in 1922. This shade of blue was also a common sight at Lagos weddings. This was part of the loyalty shown to the Empire by the Lagos political class…

Colours and fabrics have always played a key role at society events. A look back shows this dates back to the 19th century when Lagosians chose to don a variety of colourful fabrics on special occasions. Fortunately, some of this was recorded by the press of the day and serves as an insight into the life in colonial Lagos.

When the young barrister-at-law, Kitoyi Ajasa, walked Lucretia Cornelia Layinka Moore down the aisle of the Christ Church, Lagos in 1896, the colours for the bride were white and orange; her dress was made from white silk trimmed with cord. This was matched with orange flowers on her head band. To complement these two colours, the six-lady bridal train wore mauve gowns. They walked behind the couple, with two of them holding the trail of Lucretia’s delicate long gown. On the 25th anniversary of their wedding, this colourful event was memorably re-narrated by the Nigerian Pioneer.

Silk however did not occupy all the space in these society events. In 1914, when Gwendolyn Labisi Moore (Eric O. Moore’s sister) married Olufemi Blaize, son the Lagos merchant prince, R.B. Blaize, satin and chiffon were the reign of the day. Her dress was made of satin draped with white chiffon and trimmed with white lace and orange blossoms. Labisi’s train was satin trimmed and also featured orange blossoms. Her bouquet comprised white roses and a lily of the valley. The bridesmaids also chose silk for their dresses but opted for salmon pink to match Gwendolyn’s choice of colour. Dresses were complemented with lace coats and white lace hats. The range of colours on display were a mixture of salmon pink, orange and white on fabrics of satin, chiffon and lace.

Blue played a prominent role at Lagos events too. This was the colour chosen by some bridesmaids who wore silk – saxo blue crystalline – which they matched with purple ribbons and roses. Their hats were also blue and in “harmony with the dress.” Chief bridesmaids also opted for silk in the Eau de Nille colour, matched with pink velvet ribbons and roses. Eau de Nille is French for “a pale greenish colour.” Salmon pink also featured quite commonly. This was the colour chosen by some Maids of Honour, sewn from crystalline silk and trimmed with laces and roses. Suede grey footwear and white flowers were also donned to match these colours. A bride’s dress was cut from a fabric called Duchess satin and it could be lined with silk. However, it was not left plain, but embroidered with georgette and the traditional orange blossoms.

Are we curious about the regular use of blossoms? Apparently, the prominence of orange blossoms at weddings was a common practice because it signifies “good luck health and fertility.” In other cultures, it signifies purity, innocence, chastity and fertility. The orange blossom flower itself had significant meaning in the Victorian era.

Lagos, as a British-administered colony, aligned with the thinking. Hence it was not surprising that the elite adopted some of these cultural practices. The phrase “to gather orange blossoms” was to “seek a wife.” Bouquets comprised orange blossoms and lilies of the valley. Bridal trains were sometimes about 12 feet long; others, five yards long.

At weddings, mothers of the brides stood out, attired in expensive silk georgette trimmed with silk lace or lined with silk crepe. Others wore embossed silk dresses with georgette hats. Kilts were also favoured. Page boys were fitted with these items of clothing from the Scottish Highlands. Bridesmaids’ trains could comprise of many as 12 or 16 ladies in satin or silk dresses. Jewellery for those days included “real pearl beads, iridescent beads and silver.”

Other colours that featured at some of these events were silver, biscuit-colour, jade green, putty-colour, cocoa tan. Pink came in a variety of shades: shell pink, salmon pink and of course, regular pink.

Some colours were attached to certain public figures in England. So, for example, there was what was known as Princess Mary’s Blue, which became a rave after World War One. It was dubbed so by the press because it was prominent during the wedding of Princess Mary, daughter of King George V in 1922. This shade of blue was also a common sight at Lagos weddings. This was part of the loyalty shown to the Empire by the Lagos political class, many of whom were active in the circles of the British colonial administration.

Fabrics at the social gatherings of this nature included velvet lace, crepe de chene, crepe Moroccaine and woven silk georgette. Favoured colours for georgettes were green and shades of pink.

Accessories included floral wreaths, bats-wing hats, pearl buttons, beads on the hem and sleeves, embroidery and lace trimmings. Footwear matched the colours of dresses and were accompanied by stockings. One bridesmaid reportedly wore a Princess Mary’s Blue silk lace dress with blue shoes to match.

Others wore panelled skirts from the fashionable fabrics. Silk lace dresses were not plain but lined with georgette and embroidery. The bodice of a dress would be layered with beads, ditto for the skirt and hem too. Head dresses comprised a lace veil, unfailingly with orange blossoms lined on each side.

Aso Oke or native cloth, as it was sometimes referred to back then, was more popular as a gift at high society weddings. For example, Mrs D. J. Williams, along with several others, gifted Oyinkan Abayomi bundles of the native cloth at her wedding in 1923. Others who joined in this touch of cultural nationalism were Mrs S. A. Sobande of Ijebu, Chief Obanikoro, Mr and Mrs Adeyemi, Mrs Dalley…

Nigeria had a thriving import-export trade, and these fabrics were part of the numerous merchandise exported into the country by general merchants based in England. This predated air travel and voyages by sea took a minimum of two weeks. It is likely many of the Lagosians who could not sail to England, relied on the tastes of the general merchants who had agents in downtown Lagos or better still, as prospective clients, they viewed catalogues.

Fred T. H. Behn (Merchant), which was established in 1900, advertised cottons, brocades, silks, haberdashery and embroidery to Lagosians; as did G. B. Ollivant. But what did the men wear at these high society occasions? There were no shortage of adverts from “suits it measure” cut in the latest London, colonial, and New York fashions, suitable for “tropical climates.” Curzon’s boasted about its Imperial Cheviot suits and described itself as the “greatest Tailoring house in the United Kingdom.” Richard Owens declared in 1915: “We are the leading tailors: All our work is British Made and produced in the latest styles.” This would have appealed to young men from wealthy families.

However, all of these bright colours, shimmering fabrics and “made to measure suits” did not mean that the revered Aso Oke did not feature at some of the events. In April 1914, when Aliyatu Aduke, daughter of Buari Animashawun and Amoka married Othman, son of Alufa Kasumu Ekemode, it was described as “one of the first class marriages in Lagos.”

The bride hailed from “three respectable houses of Animashawun, Alapafuja and Alufa Afoda.” Though we were not told what she wore, but it was reported by the Lagos Standard that “women who attended (Awon Lady Atata) came in their costly native clothes (Aso Oke t’ojire) boobas of the same patterns and designs as those of their Mohammedan sisters.” It was essentially a day for Aso Oke.

Aso Oke or native cloth, as it was sometimes referred to back then, was more popular as a gift at high society weddings. For example, Mrs D. J. Williams, along with several others, gifted Oyinkan Abayomi bundles of the native cloth at her wedding in 1923. Others who joined in this touch of cultural nationalism were Mrs S. A. Sobande of Ijebu, Chief Obanikoro, Mr and Mrs Adeyemi, Mrs Dalley (known to give a wrapper at another wedding), Mrs A. E. Gibson (daughter of R. B. Blaize) and Bishop and Mrs Howells of Aba.

In any case, a dress reform had begun to rumble and women such as the Sierra Leonean feminist, Adelaide Casely-Hayford and Kofo Moore (Ademola) were known to promote traditional attire. Much later in life, Oyinkan herself became a cultural icon of Aso Oke.

Tayo Agunbiade is the author of Untold Histories of Nigerian Women: Emerging from the Margins.

