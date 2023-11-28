As we push the boundaries of scientific understanding and self-awareness, the future of the future could usher in a profound shift in human consciousness. Exploring altered states of awareness, such as through virtual reality, augmented reality and neural interfaces might enable us to perceive reality in ways previously unimaginable. This could lead to a deeper connection with our minds, as well as with others….

It hardly begs any emphasis that the very idea of the future has always compelled the antinomy of admiration and awe by our broad humanity. ‘What does the future hold for me, for us,’ we intone introspectively or in amplified voices.

This question, which may seem an abstraction, correlates with the central problem of existentialism. The question of the future is at the core of the episteme of West African gnosis, exemplified in the principle of discovery that underwrites Sankofa and Ifa. There is also that other very important way of coming to terms with this same problem, as developed in the space-time theories and concepts associated with, say, an Albert Einstein or a Stephen Hawking.

The Future! Although earlier human efforts such as the Ifa canon had gestured at Future studies, its recent formalisation as an academic field is credited to when an assemblage of “social scientists began to question positivism as a plausible theory of knowledge and instead turned to pluralism.”

As we stand on the precipice of rapid technological advancements, social transformations and environmental challenges, the future of the future itself has become an intriguing and complex topic. How will future perceptions of time, innovation, and existence evolve in the years to come? As we embark on a journey to unravel the enigma of the “future of the future” and delve into the potential trajectories that lie ahead, it is expedient to note that the future of the future is not itself something that can be definitely known, in that it ‘exists’ on a scale of probability. What is more, the experiences of the future may have already played out in the past, the future thus becoming a replay of the past. The possibility of the future to never attain the future could be an issue of contention as decades dance towards us.

An older friend of mine who doubles as a techy described AI as a necessary evil; he likened it to salt, an essential ingredient in the kitchen which, if rightly proportioned, could lead to a memorable meal experience, in spite of its potential dangers. Explaining further, he noted that AI should, however, not be accorded the right to VOLITION, by which he meant that it should not be granted freewill to make decisions on its own.

Time has been a constant companion in human existence, yet our understanding of it continues to evolve. The future could see a shift in how we perceive time itself. With the advent of quantum computing, the idea of non-linear time and the ability to process vast amounts of data instantaneously may challenge our conventional notions of past, present, and future. Concepts such as time loops and multiple dimensions could become more than just science fiction, opening new avenues for exploration and discovery. The relentless pace of technological innovation shows no signs of slowing down. The future might witness groundbreaking advancements that redefine our relationship with technology. Artificial Intelligence (AI), biotechnology, nanotechnology, and renewable energy could converge to create a new era of unprecedented progress. Humans and machines might become symbiotic partners, leading to enhanced cognitive abilities, extended lifespans, and the possibility of overcoming some of our most pressing global challenges.

An older friend of mine who doubles as a techy described AI as a necessary evil; he likened it to salt, an essential ingredient in the kitchen which, if rightly proportioned, could lead to a memorable meal experience, in spite of its potential dangers. Explaining further, he noted that AI should, however, not be accorded the right to VOLITION, by which he meant that it should not be granted freewill to make decisions on its own. Unfortunately, though, AI is built into too many things that enchant us daily. “Shasha Reeves wrote on her blog thus: AI has become so pervasive that the examples of our daily encounters are seemingly infinite. And there are too many devices to count in this respect.”

Take, for instance, chatbots taught to impersonate the conversational styles of customer representatives through natural language processing. They then might have the capacity to answer complex questions requiring detailed responses. In fact, if you give a bad rating for the response you got, the bot could then identify the mistake it made and correct it against the next time, ensuring maximum customer satisfaction. The shift in paradigm should be more focused or centered on preventive measures to stop AI from building its own culture as technology evolves. We could ask ourselves one or two questions. The last time you were given answers to your questions on ChatGPT, did you make any effort to ask why it responded in such a manner? This is to say that makers and users of AI should ensure putting in place and exploring backdoor measures that will facilitate or enhance reset functions in AI apps and other such technologies.

Aside the aforementioned, a cabby I recently conversed with on a chilly and drizzling Saturday morning raised a common alarm of AI taking over human roles in different workspaces and job descriptions in a few years’ time. It is already happening; after the unforeseen breakout of the COVID-19 pandemic, industries and organisations turned to digitally skilled employees that would work in remote jobs around the globe. The organisation of work is moving increasingly away from the practice of the physical workspace culture. The question: is: Will AI totally phase out the physical workspace? How many individuals would be remotely employed in the coming years? Recently, I attended a 24-hour course on Generative AI facilitated by LinkedIn Learning. A Generative AI instructor and AI director at Cuebric and Seyhan Lee, Pinar Seyhan Demirag, argues that AI will not make employees lose out on their jobs, rather it will enhance a cultural embrace and gross shift towards digital skills acquisition. In her words, humans are the primary instructors of Artificial Intelligence, as we process every information required for it to function successfully. How then can natural languages machines dismiss humans from their duties!

The future holds both promise and uncertainty, and our ability to navigate this uncharted territory will require a blend of foresight, adaptability, and collaboration. As we peer into the horizon of possibilities, it becomes clear that our actions today will reverberate through time, shaping the world that future generations will inherit.

As we push the boundaries of scientific understanding and self-awareness, the future of the future could usher in a profound shift in human consciousness. Exploring altered states of awareness, such as through virtual reality, augmented reality and neural interfaces might enable us to perceive reality in ways previously unimaginable. This could lead to a deeper connection with our minds, as well as with others, ultimately reshaping our understanding of empathy, compassion, and the nature of human relationships.

The ecological crisis facing our planet has prompted a growing recognition of the need for sustainable practices and environmental stewardship. In the future, our relationship with the natural world could undergo a transformation. Innovations in clean energy, regenerative agriculture, and circular economies might pave the way for a harmonious coexistence between humanity and nature. The development of eco-friendly technologies could mitigate the impact of climate change and ensure a habitable planet for generations to come. As technology continues to advance, questions of ethics and morality become increasingly complex. The future will demand thoughtful consideration of the ethical implications of our actions. Discussions around AI ethics, genetic manipulation, and data privacy will become central to shaping our shared future. New forms of governance and global cooperation may arise, driven by the need to address emerging challenges that transcend traditional borders.

The future holds both promise and uncertainty, and our ability to navigate this uncharted territory will require a blend of foresight, adaptability, and collaboration. As we peer into the horizon of possibilities, it becomes clear that our actions today will reverberate through time, shaping the world that future generations will inherit. By embracing innovation, fostering ethical frameworks, and nurturing our collective consciousness, we have the opportunity to shape a future that reflects our highest aspirations and values.

Ayomiposi M. Adegbulugbe is an independent researcher and a graduate student of Cultural Studies, University of Ibadan, Nigeria.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

