It is impossible for anyone to be genuinely saved in Christ between the 1970s and the early 1990s, and not be constantly burdened by the way the gospel and the church have become nowadays. This burden never leaves the heart of the righteous. Even when you try to play the “face your ministry game,” you will soon be cornered by situations and experiences that will trigger this burden for change in you. It’s always like, isn’t it the same Bible we all are reading? Why are these people behaving like this?

When you see marriages rendered apart because of an unbroken, unsaved, and an undiscipled wrestling champion, who is sadly a supposed “minister of the gospel”, but who beats up his wife to a pulp, the alarm system in your heart for a change cannot but be triggered. When you see this beautiful sister of Zion, a professional abuser and insulter of her husband, blow tongues in the place of prayer, after each session of curses on her husband, this alarm system in your heart for a change cannot but be triggered again. When good is called evil, and evil is called good by leaders who should know better, but who for reasons that clearly serve their personal needs, continue to massage evil, the alarm system in your heart cannot but be triggered.

When you see the scriptures being twisted, doctored, and manipulated for obvious greed-centered purposes by those who claim to be followers of a righteous God, this alarm system in your heart for a change cannot be but be triggered. When you see how the poor are being treated with disdain by people who should know the strategic role of love in the church, this alarm system for a change cannot but be triggered. When you see money take the centre stage in ministry and supposedly “genuine ministers of God” are gathering money through every means, paying every kind of price, and trading every fibre of their integrity to get it, this alarm system for change cannot but be triggered.

Sadly, but true, rather than having a generation that is sold on contending FOR the faith, what is playing out now in our very eyes is the emergence of a new generation of Christians who are contending WITH the faith. The alarm systems for truth in their hearts have been shut down. We all must stand up to fight on our knees in prayer and by the fruits of our lives, the enemies of faith.

The blowing up of this alarm system in your heart is the very indication of the quality of your heart. Those whose consciences have already been seared with hot irons never hear the voice or sound of this alarm. This alarm system is designed by God to make every believer a warrior for the faith or, better put, a contender for the faith. In Apostle Jude’s words, taken from Jude 1:3, we are encouraged with the following words:

“Beloved, when I gave all diligence to write unto you of the common salvation, it was needful for me to write unto you, and exhort you that ye should earnestly contend for the faith which was once delivered unto the saints.”

When you cross over from defending the Bible to demoting the Bible, your alarm system, given to you by God to repel evil and embrace truth, has been shut down. It is time to service our alarm systems. Just like the foolish wise virgins in Matthew 25 lost the potency of their lamps due to the lack of oil, the potency of our alarm systems will be restored when the oil is restored. Oil typifies the anointing of the Holy Spirit, His glory, His unction, all of which have waned in the church. We must go back to the place of Koinonia, a relationship and fellowship with the father through genuine repentance, the introduction of sound Bible studies, and the convening of personal and corporate intercessory movements.

When our oil is restored, the glory will return. When the glory returns, our alarm systems will come alive. When our alarm systems (our conscience) come alive, the integrity of the church will be restored. This development will spread righteousness to our homes, businesses, and the larger society.

When you cross over from defending the Bible to demoting the Bible, your alarm system, given to you by God to repel evil and embrace truth, has been shut down. It is time to service our alarm systems. Just like the foolish wise virgins in Matthew 25 lost the potency of their lamps due to the lack of oil, the potency of our alarm systems will be restored when the oil is restored. Oil typifies the anointing of the Holy Spirit, His glory, His unction, all of which have waned in the church. We must go back to the place of Koinonia, a relationship and fellowship with the father through genuine repentance, the introduction of sound Bible studies, and the convening of personal and corporate intercessory movements.

When our oil is restored, the glory will return. When the glory returns, our alarm systems will come alive. When our alarm systems (our conscience) come alive, the integrity of the church will be restored. This development will spread righteousness to our homes, businesses, and the larger society. Finally, a bigger alarm system is about to be triggered. It is bigger than the one God has planted in our hearts. It is the last trumpet. It is the trigger for the arrival of the master Himself. You cannot hear this final alarm if the one planted in you is dead. Church, let’s rise up and service our personal alarm systems in preparation for the corporate alarm system, which is imminently going to trigger the rapture of the saints.

Ayo Akerele, a leadership and system development strategist, and minister of the word, writes from Canada and can be reached through ayoakerele2012@gmail.com

