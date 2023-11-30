“Until the lions have their own historians, the history of the hunt will always glorify the hunter,” the Mail & Guardian echoed Achebe’s instructive words. Digging deeper is one part of the route to liberate the truth. It will take a lot to right the lies by Mauch & Co. Paris Review reflected that Achebe had come to realise that he “had to be a writer. I had to be that historian. It’s not one man’s job. It’s not one person’s job. But it is something we have to do, so that the story of the hunt will also reflect the agony, the travail — the bravery, even, of the lions.”

A seminar on decolonisation retraced the footsteps of history and trade routes in Southern Africa’s ancient polities: Mapungubwe, Great Zimbabwe and Kilwa Kisiwani. Those economies formed a part of inter-continental networks, linking Southern Africa with the globe. As a commercial hub of note and boasting a thriving economy, the affluent Indian Ocean island state named Kilwa, Tanzania, bears witness to an Africa that existed in world economics more than 1,000 years ago. The existence of those ancient polities could undo the age-old conflation of civilisation and colonisation and put paid the “empty-land” fallacy.

We’re on the fifth floor of the University of Johannesburg’s library complex, this sunny Monday morning. The venue for the seminar on decolonisation is the Nadine Gordimer Auditorium, a tribute to one of the finest South African-born novelists. The route to the days of Mapungubwe, Great Zimbabwe and Kilwa Kisiwani, the subject of today’s seminar, is circuitous and melds the present and the immediate past. The bottom line is to shine a spotlight on those ancient African cities to free the truth from the chains of colonialism and recolonisation.

By way of example, the origins of the 1,200-year old Great Zimbabwe, spanning 800 hectares, were falsified by colonialists who ascribed it to non-Africans in the region as “passers-by”. They refused to appreciate that, to borrow from Fidel Castro, a real passer-by, intelligence is not the monopoly of one society. Actually, the country’s name derives from Dzimba dza Mambwe, translating to “House(s) of Stones,” because of the ubiquity of rocks, boulders and, indeed, stonewalled cities of varying sizes in the area. Then there is the region’s most monumental Great Zimbabwe. A visit there “sparks a childlike eureka emotion! The scale is stupefying, the architecture wondrous and the stone walls exceptional,” the author reflected in Msafiri magazine. For the heritage site to have “skilled masons, blacksmiths and other artisans a millennium ago points to timeless sophistication.” As Babafemi Badejo wrote in Premium Times, that ancient empire was far advanced of its European contemporaries.

Back to this moment. To the far north, Sandton’s tall buildings pierce Johannesburg’s forest to prod at the sky. Also in sight, through the window, jacarandas in Emmarentia and Melville, some of the affluent areas, add an awesome purple to the horizon. Also nearby is Westbury, a neighbourhood designed as a black labour dormitory in 1918, following South Africa’s dreaded Native Land Act that turned black people into “squatters,” as chronicled by Sol Plaatje in Native Life in South Africa. A century later, Westbury, like many townships, remains in straits. Crippling ripples abound: alcohol abuse, gang wars, and poor life expectancy. Townships are a slice of the city that economists and politicians treat as an unseen footnote. It’s tragic.

“The truth isn’t always beauty, but the hunger for it is.” Nadine Gordimer’s quote welcomes guests to the venue of the seminar that attracted more than 60 people (virtual participants peaked at 35). The venue on the sixth is Chinua Achebe. His A Man of the People uncannily emerged as an account of history in real life, as it was published in the same January 1966 that Nigeria suffered a coup d’état that ushered in old and young men in uniform. That nightmare was to go on and on until 1999, with a four-year pause somewhere in the middle.

Eulogising Achebe, the Mail & Guardian said he had left “an oeuvre, nay, a testament, that will stand on its own for centuries.” In the context of this seminar on decolonisation, let it be noted that the grandee’s work was about telling Africans “that their past was not one long night from which the white man rescued them.”

You have to wonder why, 30 years after the demise of apartheid, you’d still hear Rhodes-like voices. It’s simple. Our complexes live on in our hearts. South Africa’s public discourse and corporate culture bristle with superior and inferior attitudes that hark to that era. There was a time that, being a product of an apartheid-education and other forms of miseducation, I equated colonialism with civilisation.

This is clear. But, for bigots, facts are optional. Cue the battle of Adwa in 1894, when King Umberto’s Italia ate humble pies in Ethiopia, then under Emperor Menelik II. The whole colonial project is informed by economics (and ideology). Economics is politics. To the south of the Zambezi, Naseb Chief Hendrik Witbooi was killed in the fight for decolonisation. The ensuing holocaust decimated Namibia. “We did not give our land away,” he had said, but the colonialists sought a different “truth.” “In 1890, the British mining magnate and coloniser Cecil Rhodes financed archeologist James Theodore Bent, who was sent to South Rhodesia by the British Association of Science with instructions to prove the Great Zimbabwe civilisation was not built by local Africans,” wrote The Guardian. The fabrication of “truth”, now known as disinformation, lives on.

The imperialist’s disciples, like South Africa’s opposition leader and former journalist, Helen Zille are in no rush to desist from their age-long games. Their take is not too dissimilar to those of some of their compatriots. Then came September 2023: “Rethinking Economics for Africa” (REFA). I gasped when I heard another example of conflation at that event. That festival gathers hundreds of students and interested members of the public to explore heterodox economics. A young attendant stands up to scoff at decolonisation and claims that colonialism predates economics and civilisaton in Africa. That view confirmed the urgent need to decolonise the curriculum. Progressive teachers, stand up. Like dejected soccer commentators, Naiefa Rashied – a fellow REFA participant – and I inspiritingly exchange notes. We are stunned by the casualness, and depth, of the conflation.

Weeks later, on Monday, 23 October, the University of Johannesburg hosts the seminar in question. In retrospect, I am glad that my protest that I am not good at public speaking went nowhere. To compound things, my esteem is yet to recover from years of emotional abuse in the hands of a hate-filled liar. By way of reintroduction, I work as a journalist and a storyteller, with two heritage-themed books in the making. Ms Rashied, a PhD candidate, is the chairperson of the decolonisation committee at the university’s College of Business and Economics.

I was sold on the idea that Africa, south of the Zambezi, was uninhabited and could not fathom a teeming Mapungubwe of the 1200s. Instead, in keeping with my curriculum, I took it for granted that the Cape was "discovered" in 1652. To this day, people speak of the discovery of Mosi-oa-Tunya, colonially named Victoria Falls. So, consider Rhodes' investment in lies. Those who had come before him had long carved the template. In the case of Namibia, South Africa and then Rhodesia, the colonial-era curriculum blocked topics like Mapungubwe, home to a "robust social and political life."

The ancient economies under discussion were part of trade networks, linking Southern Africa with the northern neighbours, as well as Asia and Europe. What about Australasia? The jury has been out since the 1940s re-discovery of Kilwa coins in Australia. The finds caused much excitement in the archaeological and historical circles, and added “an interesting dimension to Australia’s early history”, wrote The Guardian. Other Kilwa coins have been found in Tanzania, Zimbabwe and the Arabian Peninsula. Founded in the 9th century, the affluent Kilwa was a notable commercial hub and prominent point of global exchange. Nevertheless, a colonial campaign to depict Africans as being small-minded and trapped in a time warp sustains. After all, the rescue-mission invention, a la Achebe, has for eons posed as facts. To paraphrase Gordimer, the consequent hunger for the truth that defined my 20s was sweet. The results are even sweeter than honey.

Now that the truth is unshackled (though still hidden), one is tempted to declare that universities in Southern Africa and beyond should facilitate trips to the likes of Khami, Kilwa, Mapungubwe and Zimbabwe or even Botswana’s Domboshaba, Moçambique’s Sofala and many other sites of historic import to fill in the knowledge gaps.

Here are the facts: Kilwa’s inland cousins were for centuries home to skilled masons who made and laid bricks, sans mortar, and smiths who forged items like hoes, needles and razors. In that era, as we reflect elsewhere, gold was one of the region’s key exports and ranked among its most enduring tokens of power.

Drunk with prejudice, German geographer Karl Mauch wrote in the 1870s that Zimbabwe was built by non-Africans as “a copy of the palace where the Queen of Sheba” stayed in Jerusalem. He “refused to believe that indigenous Africans could have built such an extensive network of monuments.” Much like Mauch, Ian Smith – the last czar of apartheid Rhodesia – did his bit to shackle the truth by banning books on the topic. Prejudice is high maintenance, and blind. Now that the truth is unshackled (though still hidden), one is tempted to declare that universities in Southern Africa and beyond should facilitate trips to the likes of Khami, Kilwa, Mapungubwe and Zimbabwe or even Botswana’s Domboshaba, Moçambique’s Sofala and many other sites of historic import to fill in the knowledge gaps. It cannot be that today, in 2023, civilisation-colonisation obfuscation abounds. Recolonisation of the mind is real.

Our seminar briefly switched to Mansa Mussa in the 1300s West Africa. In fact, as history has recorded, the Mali Empire, an ever-growing polity that included Mauritania and Nigeria, as well as Chad and Mali, had been in swing for centuries before Mussa. The Mansa of the Mali Empire was no less prudent and knowledgeable than powerful. In the Mussa years, gold crossed the Sahara on caravans as shipping routes around West Africa were yet to flourish, The Continent noted in 2022. To change this, to learn about the world and to perform Hajj, the Mansa went to Mecca in 1324. His level of generosity, during his sojourn in Cairo, tamed the gold price and triggered inflation for years later. Scholars, literary types, and even politicos, have stepped up to preserve the ancient Timbuktu. To the southern tip, the Mussa years coincided with the twilight of peer gold-rich polities Mapungubwe and Zimbabwe. Landlocked Khami and coastal Mwenemutapa lay in the future. The name //Hui !Gaeb had long yielded for Cape Town.

During the seminar, I deliberately highlighted words such as “gold price”, “inflation”, and “mathematicians” to stress that economics and, just like politics, was a way of life – in an attempt to poke holes in the conflation of civilisation and colonisation. To prove that the colonial notion of a vacuum was just a wet dream, powered by prejudice, you need examples, no matter how hard they are to come by. The bit about the dearth of reading material in African societies came as a post-event question from one of the participants in the diaspora. “Dig deeper. Dig even deeper,” off my message goes. I should have added, let us write more for progeny, which is the reason I have penned this post-event piece. This is the letter to the future about a shackled and contested ancient past and present. I realise how much of a slog the excavation of the truth is. After all, decolonisation is a long and intentional march. It is not a slogan.

Shoks Mnisi Mzolo is a roving storyteller with a background in arts & culture and financial journalism. He also works as an independent researcher and is an avid traveller.

