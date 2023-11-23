From its major forms of development assistance, expressed through the granting of low-interest loans, the construction of crucial infrastructure, including roads, airports, railways, power stations, through to support in capacity building and inter-cultural exchanges, the activation of collaborations through its huge soft power will certainly endure as China’s most durable footprint in Nigeria, and Africa.

A “Win-Win” Approach

As an upper, middle income developing country, which is the second largest economy in the world in terms of its GDP, and accounting for 19 per cent of global economic output in 2022, China is certainly one of the most powerful and continuously ascendant countries on earth. This is a $18 trillion economy that is growing at the rate of 3 per cent per annum, and has a GDP per capita of almost $13,000.

With its expanding material base, it has also developed the capacity to defend itself against all sorts of aggression, whether from those envious of its rise, to allies turned foes, or within the gambits of international or area geo-politics in the Asia-Pacific region.

In terms of military capabilities or hard power, China has the largest armed forces in the world, with over two million personnel, only trailed by India and the United States, and a defence spending of about $230 billion annually, including materiel comprising 50 warships and submarines, etc.

Yet, beyond the indices of traditional hard power, through which the clout and influence of countries are profiled, and against which it can weigh its chest against any in the world and possibly coral others into doing its bidding, China’s more effective source of influence has been its efficient utilisation of soft power. This has seen to its ability to co-opt, rather than coerce a raft of nations and regions into sharing its values and outlook, which is certainly a more humane and sustainable approach to power.

The global influence of China, as alluded to above, is evident in the productive size of its economy, as the manufacturing capital of the world and largest exporter of goods, having over 400 of the 500 biggest companies present on its territory. Also, it is location of four of the world’s top ten most competitive financial centres; three of the world’s ten biggest stock exchanges, in terms of market capitalisation and trade volume; and two of the five global technology clusters. It is a crucial link in the global supply chain, and in the leadership of AI development and regulation – the Holy Grail of this age and times.

Despite all this, one of China’s more enduring routes to global acclaim has been the utilisation of its culture, values and policies to expand its spheres of influence across the world – from Europe, to North America, Australia and Africa. This is the realm of soft power, which is about attraction and persuasion, rather that force and inducement; the ability to advance one’s strategic interests through collaboration and cooperation. This is much different from hard power, which is largely about forceful domination and dominance, hinged on coercion.

In its grand strategic plan and relationship-building processes, particularly among countries of the global South, of which Nigeria is a crucial member, China positions itself as a developing country, despite its economic attainments and reckoning. Hence, it stands as a peer to African countries, considering itself as one of their fellow developing countries, motivating the need to assist them and each other to develop, in the spirit of South-South cooperation. For China, it is about “equality” and a “win-win” interaction with African countries, very much unlike the West, whose tendency is to signal a relationship of power, through which it renders assistance by means of conditional aids and charity to African countries, stringing these together by policy, political and economic ultimatums.

It has also been observed that through this soft power approach, China has been able to offer an “alternative development model” to many developing countries who are highly wary of and wearied by the Washington Consensus as a series of policy and economic prescriptions that do not augur well for them.

The notion of the Chinese approach in Africa and Nigeria is what President Xi Jinping referred to as “soft power with Chinese characteristics” during the October 2017 edition of the 19th Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC). For President Jinping, in this approach, “we will improve our capacity to tell our stories, present a multidimensional view, and enhance China’s cultural soft power.”

A More Sustainable Consensus

For instance, China’s assistance to several African countries, and Nigeria, have led to much closer and strategic ties over the years, and this support has been more appreciated, because it neither comes with the severe conditions attached to Western support, nor does it make demands that justify interference in the internal affairs of these countries.

The manifestation of Chinese soft power in Africa came about through initiatives like the Forum on China-Africa Co-operation (FOCAC) held in 2000 and then 2003, first at the ministerial level, following which was the Summit of the Heads of State, during which low interest loans of about $5 billion were granted to Africa countries. After these, it has been a floodgate of support, till date, especially within the framework of the Road and Belt Initiative that has strengthened trade, infrastructure and development links with African countries.

In Nigeria, the Chinese loans have erected a durable platform of soft power, enabling infrastructural development. It has been the basis for the financing of schemes like the Nigerian Railway Modernisation Project, cutting across locations such as Lagos, Kano, Abuja and Port Harcourt; the Four Airport Terminals Expansion Project; the Rehabilitation and Upgrading of Roads Projects, involving a vital route like the Keffi-Makurdi road; and additional massive infrastructural undertakings in agriculture, energy, communications, etc.

Building Bridges of Insight and Knowledge

Other tangible aspects of the expression of the soft power of China in Nigeria, as in a number of other African countries, have been in terms of policies built around education, capacity building and the promotion of Chinese culture. This led to the establishment of over 60 Confucius Institutes across 46 countries in Africa, with two remarkably located in Nigeria, within the University of Lagos in the South and University of Nigeria, Nsukka, in the East.

With Chinese having been recognised as a United Nations Language in 1946, alongside English, French, Spanish and Russian, the Confucius Institute was created to promote the study of over 5,000 years of Chinese civilisation – one of the oldest in the world, in terms of its language, culture and heritage, across vast geographical spaces. This endeavour at educational and cultural exchange is funded and run by the Chinese International Education Foundation, a government-organised non-governmental organisation under the Ministry of Education of the People’s Republic of China (PRC).

The numbers of Nigerian and African students in Chinese universities are growing faster than those from other countries and regions, and they are said to currently make up to 13 per cent of the students’ population in some of these institutions, up from about two per cent in 2003. The opening up of access to education for Nigerians and Africans by the Chinese government is a diplomatic strategy that is enhancing its soft power…

In addition, also in the past two decades, there has been the establishment of Chinese Cultural Centres by the Ministry of Culture of the PRC in many countries Africa, including Nigeria. Together, these enterprises of China’s soft power have been means of fostering the deepening of cultural ties – alongside the values of friendship, and the promotion of diversity and inclusion – with Nigeria. They have enhanced cultural interactions through lectures, concerts, arts exhibitions, dragon boat races, calligraphy classes, etc.

A crucial aspect of the spread of Chinese soft power in Nigeria, as in other parts of Africa, has been in terms of the provision of educational and technological trainings for Nigerians (and Africans) in China. The government of the PRC offers thousands of yearly scholarships to African officials to study in its vast array of distinguished institutions, which have also become top destinations for hordes of African students, beyond even Western institutions in Europe and the United States of America, due to their additional value propositions.

The numbers of Nigerian and African students in Chinese universities are growing faster than those from other countries and regions, and they are said to currently make up to 13 per cent of the students’ population in some of these institutions, up from about two per cent in 2003. The opening up of access to education for Nigerians and Africans by the Chinese government is a diplomatic strategy that is enhancing its soft power, and President Xi Jinping is noted to have made a commitment to the establishment of vocational schools in countries of top priority to the PRC, including Nigeria.

Equally, while there are over 20 agricultural training centres run by China across Africa, the Asian giant is also impacting the continent’s aviation sector by the setting up of servicing centres for its aircraft in places like Tanzania, which will ultimately become a mutually beneficial endeavour for the PRC and countries on the continent.

Another prong of the soft power engagement of China in Nigeria has involved collaborations with the media, evident in the StarTimes linkage with the Nigerian Television Authority, the largest network in Africa. Through this partnership, Chinese culture and activities have been showcased to over 40 million Nigerian viewers, with this being reciprocated through the broadcast of Nigerian programmes on Chinese television networks also.

Similarly, there has been the highly successful exhibition of the Chinese film industry to Nigerian audiences, such as during the Chinese film festival held in Lagos in 2015. This led to the featuring of Chinese films such as Confucius, Monkey King and Chinese Zodiac, which attracted a huge number of Nigerian viewers, including cineastes interested in exploring collaborations.

From its major forms of development assistance, expressed through the granting of low-interest loans, the construction of crucial infrastructure, including roads, airports, railways, power stations, through to support in capacity building and inter-cultural exchanges, the activation of collaborations through its huge soft power will certainly endure as China’s most durable footprint in Nigeria, and Africa.

‘Lade Bandele, a journalist, writes from Lagos.

