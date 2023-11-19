How strong is your faith? The real question should be, how strong is your foundation? Many of us can’t even trust God for anything again. Culture has weakened our faith so badly. Let’s go back to sound Bible teaching. Let’s go back to quality Sunday schools. Let’s go back to sound doctrines. The word of God is the foundation of faith.

We are living in a time when faith is turning to fear in the hearts of many believers. However, faith is the very basis of our salvation. The scriptures say, “Without faith it’s impossible to please God.” (Hebrews 11:6).

Faith is the foundation of the Christian faith. We are saved by faith (Ephesians 2:8). We are justified by faith. It’s the main task material for our redemption. No one can make it to heaven by works.

“Therefore by the deeds of the law no flesh will be justified in His sight, for by the law is the knowledge of sin.” (Romans 3:20).

So, then faith comes by hearing, and hearing by the word of God. (Romans 10:17).

But even after salvation, our relationship and walk with God exist on the foundation of faith. No man has seen God. Yet, we relate to Him, pray to Him, worship Him, make petitions to Him — all by faith.

This is why Satan is crazy about puncturing people’s faith in these last days, using the weapons of:

Lack and poverty Extreme delay to answers to prayer Lack or prolonged delay of judgement for evil and wickedness Sin, lawlessness, and immorality Disunity in the body of Christ.

Thus, we need to reinforce the foundation of faith that’s collapsing in many lives. If the foundation be destroyed, what can the righteous do? (Psalm 11:3).

We need to get back to the school of faith. We need to get back to walking by faith. The systems of this world are collapsing. The believer can’t function in this world by sight alone.

For we walk by faith, not by sight. (2 Corinthians 5:7).

…you need to develop the habit of reading and doing the word. This looks so simple but it will interest us that many believers don’t read the Bible again, much less practicing its commandments. The Foundation of Faith is weakened and even eroded with a zero or little word foundation. No one plays with the foundation when building a house. If you miss it at that point, the entire structure will not stand the test of time.

What then is the foundation of Faith?

It’s important for me to mention that neither of us is designed to function alone. We are members of a body. When your faith is weak, you should be able to draw strength from fellow brethren, under normal circumstances. But Satan has significantly damaged the fabrics of our unity, building a competitive spirit among us at the expense of a complimentary spirit. It is this individual championship mentality that’s weakening the faith of the church.

I Corinthians 3:11: “For no other foundation can anyone lay than that which is laid, which is Jesus Christ.” The Foundation of faith is Jesus, the Word Himself. Romans 10:17 says, “Faith comes by hearing and hearing by the word (Jesus).”

Second, you need to be in a genuine relationship with the word (Jesus Himself).

Third, you need to develop the habit of reading and doing the word. This looks so simple but it will interest us that many believers don't read the Bible again, much less practicing its commandments. The Foundation of Faith is weakened and even eroded with a zero or little word foundation. No one plays with the foundation when building a house. If you miss it at that point, the entire structure will not stand the test of time.

Ayo Akerele, a leadership and system development strategist, and minister of the word, writes from Canada and can be reached through ayoakerele2012@gmail.com

