In 2012, Mr Tony Elumelu, a Nigerian entrepreneur and businessman, coined the word ‘Africapitalism’ as his way of making sense of the crucial role of the private sector in Africa’s development, especially through wealth creation, infrastructure development, and shared prosperity. This coinage, at the time, gained quick traction as it resonated well with a lot of business leaders, policy makers, academics, governments, donor agencies, and social actors.

Although its practical salience and timeliness were not in doubt, like any other influential idea, it needed some intellectual grounding to fly beyond its initial excitements. This is where the pioneering scholarly works of Mr Kenneth Amaeshi, a professor of Business and Sustainability at the University of Edinburgh, and his colleagues come in. Over the years, Amaeshi et al. have propelled Africapitalism as a global discourse through the academe. Their 2015 seminal paper titled, “Africapitalism: A Management Idea for Business in Africa?” remains a masterpiece and turning point in the theorisation of Africapitalism.

At face value, Africapitalism is practically attractive and seductive. Who wouldn’t want to run a business that contributes meaningfully to Africa’s development? Ideally, it sounds simple, but in practice it is not that simple because businesses come in various sizes, spaces, sectors, and strategies. As such, they often implicated in conflicting competitions amongst relevant stakeholders, and between profit and purpose. And when push comes to shove, many businesses prioritise shareholders and sacrifice purpose for profit. In such cases, it becomes difficult for businesses to live up to the elegant ideas of Africapitalism.

Given the peculiarities and challenges of Africa, some critics see Africapitalism as rather idealistic and unrealistic. Therefore, the burning question has always been how can the idea be effectively translated into practice? To overcome this challenge, Amaeshi et al. argued that for Africapitalism to be meaningful it must be progressive, inclusive, harmonious, and contextual. In other words, it must serve the existential needs of people, planet, and profit because businesses anchored on meeting the basic needs of society – food, shelter, clothing, and leisure – are often very successful. This understanding is at the heart of the One Kindred One Business Idea (OKOBI) of the Imo State Government (in the Southeast of Nigeria) to address the challenges of poverty, informality, and (youth) unemployment in the state.

Like many cities in Africa, Imo State has her fair share of the poor and unemployed. The state is actually a victim of her own success, because it produces more graduates than it can employ. When it comes to education, Imo State is one of the top states in Nigeria. However, given the soaring number of the unemployed and its attendant social challenges, such as insecurity, drug addiction, and other social vices, the Imo State Government under the leadership of Senator Hope Uzodimma (CON) has come up with a number of social innovations to address the issue of unemployment.

First, his government has committed to training up to 300,000 youth in digital skills. This way, the teeming youth can be prepared to participate in the booming global digital economy, either as self-employed or through lucrative employments. The government has trained about 20,000 youth till date. Obviously, not everyone will play in the digital space.

To complement the digital skills programme, the government has innovatively leveraged the extended family structure and social relations amongst the Igbos (i.e., the Umunna structure) to champion OKOBI as a way to empower local communities through formal group-owned profitable businesses for shared prosperity. The idea is for every extended family in Imo State to have a registered business. And there are thousands of extended families in a state of about five million people. Notwithstanding, OKOBI is not limited to family ties. Members of associations such as old boys, religious organisations, cooperatives, et cetera, can also form such businesses.

So far, businesses such as A-92 Farmers Multipurpose Cooperative Society, which is an inspiring model of cooperative-driven rural transformation, have emerged. A-92 Farmers Multipurpose Cooperative Society established by a college old boys association is pioneering a sustainable agriculture practice in Imo State. It seeks to uplift rural livelihoods through eco-friendly farming practices and improved market linkages. The cooperative provides training in climate-resilient methods like organic fertilisers to boost yields. It enables smallholders to earn higher reliable incomes while adopting regenerative agriculture practices that enrich the community and environment.

New Emii Cooperative, another OKOBI business, is founded by an extended family in Emii community of Imo State. It is an inspiring agriculture cooperative impacting lives through food processing and value addition. It was born from a desire to empower local smallholder farmers and create sustainable livelihoods. The New Emii Cooperative operates primarily as a sweet potato processing hub. The Cooperative’s expanding product range not only taps into growing consumer demand for artisanal, locally-made foods, but also boosts food security, reduces post-harvest losses and provides fulfilling work for community youth and women.

The Akuyoma Amaimo Multipurpose Cooperative Society is another community based business. It operates an impact investment fund for local businesses in the Amaimo community. It provides an inspiring model of community financing for inclusive development, affordable financing and capacity building to promising but underserved microenterprises and small businesses. Akuyoma raises community-driven capital through member contributions, grants and loans to finance small businesses that lack access to conventional financial institutions. By unlocking the innate potential of disadvantaged communities through patient flexible capital and capabilities, Akuyoma creates ripple effects for broad-based economic advancement.

Green-Era Technologies is another promising OKOBI business. It is a renewable energy start-up that is bringing affordable, reliable solar power to underserved rural markets in Nigeria. Driven by a desire to uplift lives and protect the planet, the company provides clean energy access to nano and micro businesses (such as barbing saloons, mobile phone recharging points, mobile money operators, et cetera) living off-grid in Imo State.

It is not surprising that OKOBI is gaining momentum in local communities in Imo State. It has shown significant promise as community businesses have been established and formalised in sectors such as food production and agriculture, renewable energy, and sustainable finance. This innovative approach to unlocking informal financial resources, transforming human capital, and building community businesses at the micro level (local communities) provides an opportunity for these group-owned businesses to explore access to both the local and international markets. This is important as it further enhances their revenue and profit making for the growth of the businesses and at the same time create decent jobs for the people.

OKOBI’s growing imprint in Imo State is a clear way of translating Africapitalism into practice for societal economic transformation. It shows what Africapitalism would mean for Africa’s sustainable socioeconomic development if local communities can be propelled to advance community-based businesses with a common good purpose.

Innovation can sometimes be a game of chance and luck. Perhaps, the government of Imo State under the leadership of Senator Hope Uzodimma CON in trying to address the challenges of mass unemployment has inadvertently provided a practical template for African cities, regions, and countries to emulate. What could be a better way of revolutionalising an economy?

Godson Ikiebey is a commentator on sustainable business initiatives.

