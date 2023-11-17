The British are known masters of diplomacy and politics. This is exemplified in the quote by its former Prime Minister Winston Churchill who said: “’Tact is the ability to tell someone to go to hell in such a way that they look forward to the trip.”

That was how Britain, an island in the North Atlantic Ocean ruled the waves and the world before its sun began to set from the injuries of the Second World War. Britain and its allies won that war, but it lost its position as the world power.

It has, however, fared better than its sister, France which in the process of colonial rule had preferred direct, brutal rule while Britain had settled for the subtle indirect rule, but which was equally brutal.

Same tactics in the de-colonisation process; France had preferred to drown its colonies like Vietnam and Algeria in rivers of blood rather than allow them go. In contrast, Britain had realised the inevitability of the colonies gaining independence and had rather, concentrated in subverting such independence.

In fact, British Prime Minister Harold Macmillan had on February 3,1960 travelled to Africa and in his address to the South African parliament proclaimed the “Wind of Change”. It is a monument to British diplomacy, that for the three decades after that historic speech, it resisted the wind of change in that country by stoutly supporting Apartheid.

Sunak and Cameron

In post-colonial international relations, while France forced its former colonies in Africa into nakedly subservient Francophone clubs, Britain floated a “Commonwealth” which today, far from being under threat, has actually attracted even former French colonies like Cameroun, Rwanda, Gabon and Togo.

Britain in joining the European Union, EU, tried to play its usual politics of eating its cake and having it. It refused to join the common Euro currency, preferring its own Pound, and declined to join the common Shengen visa, preferring its own individual visa. When it played other politics such as wanting to stop citizens from other EU countries from free access and work, its cup was almost full. Then it took the gamble of Brexit and found itself out of the EU.

Prime Minister David Cameron whose gambit backfired leading to Britain’s exit from the EU on 1 February, 2020, quietly threw in the towel in 2016.

A sort of instability has taken root since then. His successor Theresa May spent three years, the quite boisterous Boris Johnson who presented himself master of the game, was seen off under disgraceful circumstances, including a penchant for falsehood.

Liz Truss, who came next, spent some two months before being replaced by incumbent Rishi Sunak who has tried to demonstrate publicly that he can stay the course.

But Britain that had ruled the waves, has been struggling to keep its ship of state steady. Sunak entered into unprovoked and unnecessary attacks on China which has generally ignored him. He has tried stoking the fires in Ukraine, perhaps to demonstrate that Britain is, once again, ready to lead Europe. The son of migrants, he has tried to demonstrate that he is very tough on migrants even if it means violating their fundamental rights by forcing them into open prisons in Rwanda.

To worsen internal matters, he weighed his government down with an intemperate, bullish and undiplomatic Home Secretary, Suella Braverman, who attracts controversies like an open sore attracts flies.

Braverman, of Indian-African parentage, like Sunak, had relished in the plan to seize alleged illegal immigrants who are mainly African and Indian, and dump them in Rwanda. She characterised the arrival of asylum seekers as “the invasion on our southern coast.” In April 2023, she told Sky News that almost all British-Pakistanis “pursue, drug, rape, and harm vulnerable English girls”. To her, the homeless sleeping on streets, are doing so as a “lifestyle choice”, and that the British police favour pro-Palestine protesters at rallies, implying it should have dealt harshly with them.

Britain which seemed to be in some state of confusion in an increasingly unpredictable world, decided to reset. The establishment decided to reduce tension internally by tossing out Braverman. She was replaced by the Foreign Secretary, James Cleverly.

However, its most surprising decision is its choice of the seventh Foreign Secretary in seven years, the same David Cameron seen off by Brexit seven years ago. First was how Sunak was persuaded that Britain at this point needs Cameron who has divergent foreign affairs opinion. For instance, while Cameron seems at home with China and dined with it as Prime Minister, Sunak came to power threatening China. The second surprise is how Cameron as former Prime Minister was persuaded that he can work under Sunak. Thirdly was that the whole idea seemed unthinkable given the fact that only Members of Parliament and the Lords could by Britain’s unwritten Constitution, be appointed a Minister, and Cameron was neither.

However, once the British establishment had decided that Cameron with his wealth of experience, pro-Remain politics, strong connections in world power circles and respect as former British Prime Minster was the right choice, it went to work. The main challenge was to make him eligible. Apparently, the establishment approached King Charles III to make Cameron a Lord and he obliged. So he became eligible and was pronounced the Foreign Minister.

Part of the challenge is that since he is not an MP, he would not sit in parliament like other Ministers under Britain’s parliamentary system. So, he may not be directly responsible to parliament nor be questioned like other Ministers, including the Prime Minister.

Nigerians would remember Cameron as the world leader who in May 2016 poetically described Nigeria as a “fantastically corrupt” country. They may also remember the shame when the then Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari, a regular patient in British hospitals said he would neither demand an apology nor was he embarrassed by the description. Perhaps lacking in basic understanding, when the Sky News Diplomatic Editor, Dominic Waghorn, asked Buhrari: “Is Nigeria fantastically corrupt?” He answered: “Yes”.

David Cameron’s return may be good for Britain, but not for Africa where he was engaged in the March 2011 criminal bombing of Libya and turning that fantastically rich African country into a basket case. When two years later, he tried to do the same thing in Syria, he was roundly resisted by the British.

As the new British Foreign Minister, Cameron is confronted by the unending war in Ukraine, the on-going genocide in the Palestine, near impotency of the United Nations, the rise of the BRICS, a world of vast inequalities and the low esteem of Britain in foreign relations.

Cameron’s return to international politics may be good for the conservative British establishment, but not so for humanity.

Owei Lakemfa, a former secretary general of African workers, is a human rights activist, journalist and author.

