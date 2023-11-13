How we represent Christ is a sign to the world. Do we know what we are doing? Is our Jesus worth following at all? God is counting on you and I to represent Him well. Many have failed God. It is time to repent and come back to Christ. You must not be in the statistics of grace wasters. Like Dr David Jeremiah once said, “We must stop cheapening our Christ before a watching world.”

A dear sister of ours had been experiencing very severe challenges of life, which were already pushing her towards the steep slope of suicidal thoughts. She was in a terrible condition. At the height of her crises, and after we had exhausted our financial capacities, I advised her to find a church of God around her for any help they could offer. To my greatest surprise, she approached a very massive church for help and was told by the pastor, “We can’t help you. You are not a member of our church.” She broke down. I broke down. Thank God for the remnants of selfless, compassionate, and kind-hearted pastors out there. We need to wake up and get back to true Christianity that is rooted in love.

I have a heart for ministers, leaders in ministry at all levels. The reasons behind this should not be far-fetched, given the stark reality of the times and seasons that now confront us. The church has never lacked pastors. The challenge has never been about the dearth of preachers, but about true kingdom leaders. Jesus, in one of His encounters with the apostles, sounded a very clear note of warning to them and to us that, “the harvest is truly plenty, but the laborers are few.” (Luke 10:2). I am sure you understand very clearly that Jesus never said that pastors were few. We have them aplenty, and in different doctrinal shapes and character slants. But for the most part, what we are now faced with is the growing list of kingdom-less ministers and leaders whose overarching dreams, goals, and ambition are largely driven by the passion for avarice, personal empires, untamed power, and the chief executive of all – money and all kinds of money at all costs.

Quite frankly, standing up as a minister of Christ with an intention to model your ministry, public and personal lives after Biblical models is now increasingly challenging. Not that it is impossible to stand by the Bible, because that is our call, whether by life or by death, as was exemplified by many of the faithful servants of God of old and many other remnants across the globe. But there is an inherent and dominant segment of the church that has been domiciled by various types of ministers and church leaders, whose doctrines and practices have become self-made laws and spiritual precedence to younger ministers, and to the church at large. How we live and what we believe are now largely shaped by what our mentors or fathers or churches live and believe, as opposed to what Jesus and the apostles penned in the Holy Scriptures.

I make bold to tell you today that God is calling out to you and I to throw away our denominational lenses and mentor’s hats and forge our alliances around the cross of Christ, as a united body of saints with a united heart to fight a common enemy – the devil. The massive weakness of the church is further exacerbated and amplified by the caucus and class system in the church.

Thus, the onus is on every believer in the Jesus of the Bible to take this matter as a warfare against the capturing of the church of Christ by the doctrines and wills of men. The “personal doctrinal silos” that are being built or that have been built by men must collapse. The denominational walls that have been raised by men or by Satan must be confronted, head-on and flattened like the Biblical wall of Jericho. Until these walls fall, the church will not maximise her influence on earth; the transformational power of the gospel will be restrained in our nations; false conversions will continue unabated; and massive compromises of the truth of God’s word will remain pervasive among us. It is the true gospel of Christ that produces power (Romans 1:16).

I make bold to tell you today that God is calling out to you and I to throw away our denominational lenses and mentor’s hats and forge our alliances around the cross of Christ, as a united body of saints with a united heart to fight a common enemy – the devil. The massive weakness of the church is further exacerbated and amplified by the caucus and class system in the church. This satanic model pitches one denomination of believers against the other, damaging and desecrating the fabrics of love that should bind us together. This is rather an unfortunate situation with the preponderance for pride, selfish ambitions, and the butchering of the faith of the coming generation in the Jesus of the Bible and His word.

Nothing else will count if at the end of the day the church wins the battle of money but loses the battle of love. It will be a total waste of grace if we win the battles of our personal empires but lose the battles against the souls of men that Satan is sending to hell because of our perennial misrepresentation of Christ. Whether by life or by death, we must be resolute about one thing: “to stand for Him in unity, in love, and in integrity.”

It is time for the crisis of our ministry to be the crisis of your ministry. It is time for the nakedness of your church members to be the nakedness of our church members. It is time for the poverty of the village missionaries to be the poverty of the city evangelists. It is time for the hunger of one to be the hunger of all. It is time for the pain of one to be the pain of all. This is the picture of the true church of Christ, which is bound by love, truth, and selflessness. For as long as our individual ambitions to rise and shine alone continue to blur our focus on love, unity, and a common purpose to advance God’s kingdom agenda as a united church, our influence on earth and, more specifically, in our nations, would grow weaker and weaker. But that should not be and must not be. We are facing battle on all fronts, given the realities of the last days.

Nothing else will count if at the end of the day the church wins the battle of money but loses the battle of love. It will be a total waste of grace if we win the battles of our personal empires but lose the battles against the souls of men that Satan is sending to hell because of our perennial misrepresentation of Christ. Whether by life or by death, we must be resolute about one thing: “to stand for Him in unity, in love, and in integrity.” How we represent Christ is a sign to the world. Do we know what we are doing? Is our Jesus worth following at all? God is counting on you and I to represent Him well. Many have failed God. It is time to repent and come back to Christ. You must not be in the statistics of grace wasters. Like Dr David Jeremiah once said, “We must stop cheapening our Christ before a watching world.”

Ayo Akerele, a consultant and the founder, Voice of the Watchmen Ministries Canada, can be contacted through ayoakerele2012@gmail.com

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

