Introduction

More than three decades ago, the Internet – the most defining matrix of the digital public communication culture – became a public communication resource and altered fundamentally, and historically, the course of social communication. But the birth of the Internet and all its offshoots started about thirty years earlier, ignited by security concerns shared by some researchers working in government in the Northern hemisphere. The digital public communication culture has come to mark an amazing era in public or social communication in its relation to democracy, both as a carrier as well as the repository of all hitherto existing cultures of social communication – the oral, the written or printed, and the electronic (radio and television).

Situated in the framework of a new information age that was so distinctively explored in Manuel Castells’ The Rise of the Network Society (1996/2000), Klaus Schwab’s Fourth Industrial Revolution (2017), and many other works that make up the trove of literature on the emergent informational culture, the reigning political communication paradigm is an incredible, consequential phenomenon in which technological processes fused with the creative and interpretative power of the human agency to produce a gripping communication experience (Ibietan, 2023).

Therefore, in connecting with the overarching theme of this gathering – COMMUNICATION ARTS: THE PAST, PRESENT AND FUTURE – this piece explores communication in its essence and centrality to life and cultural production. It commences by submitting a philosophical conception and discourse to give context to a philosophy of communication it projects through a synthesis of rational philosophies of human communication. It is eclectic but focused. Thereafter, this piece proceeds to curate a trajectory of communication and media education in Nigeria, the pulsating interface of communication and democracy, and ultimately offers suggestions that can enrich the quality of communication among stakeholders to bolster Nigeria’s democratic culture.

Historicising a Theory and Philosophy of Communication

Communication is fundamentally the sharing of meaning. As an art and science, it commits to giving meaning and showing understanding in a process that often involves intercourse of intellection. Therefore, all human behaviours are communicative provided they lend themselves to sharing and spreading of “information, experiences, affections, goods, and services”, through the instrument of language, expressed verbally (orally and/or written) or non-verbally (metacommunication and/or paralanguage), between and among individuals and groups, in a face-to-face situation or by means of electronic transmission or diffusion or via the Internet. It is the reason Burgoon and Ruffner (1978) noted in their classic that human communication is a transactional, affective, goal-directed, and purposive behaviour with consummatory ends.

The underpinning philosophy of communication is its necessity as a basic, primary need of humanity, existing from the beginning, and its significance as a resource for sociality. So, it is a primordial and social activity undertaking intentionally as a tool for survival. In other words, communication is a basic human relational skill required for social participation and promotion of the common good, values, tradition and sustenance of the human species. As argued from the Marxian perspective by Durham and Kellner (2012), communication is central to the construction and reproduction of culture, and as we gleaned from www.encyclopedia.com, to become wholly human and cultural, it is a necessity to communicate and partake in social communication, starting with family (as the basic unit of social organisation) to larger social groups and to the society.

Thus, within the framework of philosophical anthropology and social philosophy, the basis for communication is established in human potential for intellection and its utilization, which makes communicative ability possible. Man can judge his own experience using concepts and words, contextualising them and transmitting the knowledge from one generation to another. The use of concepts to communicate is evident in Bascom’s classic work (1969) on Ifá Divination. Oluwole (1994; 2014) and Fayemi (2021) have also demonstrated that Socrates and Ọ̀rúnmìlà – ‘Two Patron Saints of Classical Philosophy’ – use poetry, prose, allegories, metaphors and myths in conversations and teaching. It is also through communication that man’s search for happiness and fulfilment can be realized within values he constructed to give meaning to his existence, including the need for love, desire for satisfaction and attainment of goals. So, indeed, communication serves the actualization of man’s desires for ‘creative fulfillment by the works of art, literature, science, and technology’. But communication equally serves the need for freedom because freedom is intrinsic to social cooperation. This is besides the fact that natural law requires certain codes of conduct from man towards his fellow men. In other words, the imperative of according dignity to others in relational context requires communication.

The reference to Ọ̀rúnmìlà and Socrates is to connect with a navigational pathway and model from the past to explain the centrality of communication in knowledge production. Ọ̀rúnmìlà is the father of Ifá Divination and Ifá is recognised by the Yorubas not just as a technique of divination but as the source of their traditional body of knowledge – “a literary compendium of the Yoruba intellectual and cultural heritage” (Fayemi 2021). Indeed, sometimes, Ifá and Ọ̀rúnmìlà are used interchangeably. Similarly, Socrates is popularly recognised as the father of Western philosophy. The two philosophers existed in time when there was no division of knowledge into categories or disciplines. As Fayemi asserted perceptively, in the era of the two philosophers “every human thought and knowledge belonged to the system known as philosophy.”

Strangely, there are those who feel Ọ̀rúnmìlà may be mythical and possibly Socrates too, perhaps because neither of them personally authored any text. However, we know through Bascom (1969), Abimbola (2006), Oluwole (1994/2014), Fayemi (2021), Plato and Aristotle, among other renowned scholars, that Ọ̀rúnmìlà and Socrates are historical evidence of representations of the intellectual who are specially endowed with wisdom and search for truth. Therefore, to insist that the ‘two patron saints’ are mythical – even in the face of irrefutable evidence – is to reason falsely that Solomon Unoh (who was intimately involved in Language Arts knowledge production at Ibadan before coming to Uyo) and Emmanuel Akpan (our intellectual father of Communication Aesthetics) did not exist in time and space, or that Desmond Wilson has not enriched our civilisation with his classical taxonomy on indigenous communication in Africa. Without the intellectual toil of these men and others including women, there will be no Communication Arts in Nigeria and we would not be gathered here.

The significance of membranophones and other objects of the African endogenous communication systems which Desmond Wilson helped to structure in a rare intellectual context, is as fascinating as social communication technology representations of today’s emergent digital communication systems. Suffice it to say that technology has not diminished in value as the application of science to society; what has changed are its variants, sophistication, and application at different times. We need to sustain certain patterns, methods and objectifications of communication as much as they remain relevant to our experience, needs and aspirations. We should remember the warning from Fayemi (2021), who, recalling Ifeanyi Menkiti (2002), noted that the problem of the State in Africa emanated from the abandonment of our organic patterns of social organisation.

So, as we now know, both Ọ̀rúnmìlà and Socrates believed in the primacy of communication to human existence, to discover the truth and to address social problems. While Ọ̀rúnmìlà deployed the ‘student-teacher’ conversational style and Socrates used the dialectical method, Paulo Freire, the inimitable Brazilian educator, seemed to have employed both methods. Like Socrates, Ọ̀rúnmìlà spoke through his students. Fayemi (2021) argued persuasively like Bascom and Oluwole before him that Ọ̀rúnmìlà chose 16 apprentices who documented his thoughts in 16 major ‘Odu’ (books). Undeniably, generations of Ọ̀rúnmìlà disciples produce 256 ‘Odu’ which are subdivided into over 4000 chapters and verses constituting his ideas, beliefs, doctrines and statements about spirituality, philosophy, social organisation and communication.

Communication and Media Education in Nigeria

In 1954, the then University College Ibadan (now University of Ibadan) organised a two-week journalism programme for working journalists, and in 1960, the Nigerian Broadcasting Corporation also organised “a two-year on-the-job training” programme for broadcasters in Nigeria. Okoro et. al (2013) recalling Akinfeleye (2007) and Amenaghawon (2010), stated that the Daily Times newspapers, established a Training School, originally named, Times Journalism Institute (TJI) in 1965, while the Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria (FRCN) training school opened in 1959 “primarily to provide on-the-job training for journalists and other broadcasting staff”. In 1980, the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) College was established in Jos. It started with short courses and later offered diploma programmes. Today, with the approval of the National Universities Commission, the NTA College, Jos, runs, among others, a four-year degree programme in Mass Communication in affiliation with Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria.

It stands to reason that, the evolution of journalism, communication and media studies education in Nigeria 69 years ago, was haphazard and largely informal and uncoordinated, even though journalism practice in Nigeria started 164 years ago with the establishment by British missionaries of Iwe Irohin fun Awon Ara Egba ati Yoruba’ (Newspaper for the Egba speaking people and Yorubas). Public Relations (PR) – the branch of communication that focuses on promoting good image and optimizing virtuous news about individuals or organisations and preventing bad news and unpleasant perceptions about a brand – started in Nigeria in 1943 as a government department. After Independence, the Department was moved to the emergent Federal Ministry of Information (FMI). Dr Sam Epelle who became the Director of PR at FMI was instrumental to the formation of Public Relations Association of Nigeria (PRAN) in 1963. In 1972, PRAN was renamed Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR). The PRAN was the first attempt made by Nigerians to perfect PR practice in Nigeria (Badaru, 2012). So, while governmental PR birthed the practice of PR in Nigeria, it was soon followed by corporate PR when the United African Company set up a PR department when the transition from goods merchandising to industrial production locally showed the imperative of broader communication with customers. However, as Offonry (1985) documented, the establishment of mass communication studies at the universities in Nsukka and Lagos, and the Institute of Management and Technology, Enugu, provided the intellectual spine for the effective practice of the profession.

Advertising – the branch of communication with coterminous boundary with PR, focuses on the strategies (procedures, processes, practices etc.) used to bring products, services, opinions, or any matter to the attention and knowledge of the public with the aim of persuading the public to buy goods or services, subscribe to opinion or beliefs, or support a candidate in an election etc. – also started in Nigeria like its twin discipline. Although, one of the commonest and popular African traditional/indigenous media of advertising and communication is the town crier and it is still relevant in many contexts today, Bardi (2010) noted that the UAC’s West African Publicity Ltd. (WAP) was the first ever advertising agency in Nigeria having been incorporated in London in 1928. Citing Bel-Molokwu and APCON, Bardi reported that WAP provided marketing support for UAC’s products and services and grew to become “octopus of its own as the father of organized advertising in Nigeria”. Advertising education, like PR grew with its practice in the early days as many people learn on the job but formal advertising education equally blossomed with the introduction of communication studies in tertiary institutions.

Interestingly, whereas Nigeria’s philosophy of education, structure and curricula seemed to have adopted the British model, media education at university level started with an adoption of the American model with Azikiwe’s adoption of the US curriculum at the Jackson College of Journalism (later Department of Mass Communication) at the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN) in 1961. As Okoro and his colleagues documented, citing Okunna (1987), the Department of Mass Communication at the University of Lagos started in 1967 as a UNESCO-backed Institute of Mass Communication, while the Institute of Management and Technology (IMT), Enugu pioneered mass communication studies at the polytechnic level in 1978.

According to Odunlami (2014), the objective of communication and media education in Nigeria as designed by the National Board for Technical Education (NBTE) and the National Universities Commission (NUC), is to produce graduates who are to meet the middle and higher-level manpower communication requirements of Nigeria; produce qualified communication and journalism teachers for the Universities, Polytechnics and other similar institutions; produce technically qualified graduates who can be self-employed upon graduation; and produce socially responsible journalists and communicators.

The UNESCO model for journalism education, however, emphasises competences of general knowledge and intellectual ability; professional techniques of research, writing (and other forms of presentation), editing, design and production; the ability to use the tools of journalism and to adapt to new technologies and innovative practices; professional understandings, including ethics; knowledge of journalism’s role in society, including journalism’s history, the organisation of the news media, and laws circumscribing journalism practice; and knowledge of best practices in journalism (UNESCO, 2007).

However, journalism, communication and media studies in Nigeria continue to face challenges. One of such is the perceived outdated and inadequate curriculum that confers certification and yet leaves graduates bereft of requisite skills to function well and efficiently in the workplace. Some organisations possibly still use dummy sheets for page planning in the age of digital technologies. There are also concerns whether institutional bodies charged with the responsibility of accreditation of courses have been efficient, sincere and transparent. Oyewole and Olisa (2017) have also questioned whether recruiting PhD degree holders who have no vocational or professional qualifications to teach communication studies at tertiary level was a wise decision. There seems to be a latent advocacy to have a mix of faculties with appropriate academic doctorates and those with hands-on, experiential knowledge to achieve effective impartation of skills.

Funding also remains a major challenge to running befitting communication courses in Nigerian tertiary institutions. The struggle by concerned and patriotic scholars and researchers, particularly in the ranks of Academic Staff Union of Nigerian Universities, for improved funding of education remains a lingering source of dispute for more than three decades. As an activist in my days in the University I was irrevocably pro-ASUU and remain so even as I speak. So, I am pained that some of the demands of ASUU to enhance better and qualitative education canvassed three decades ago are still unresolved till date.

In addition, some pan-Africanists and scholars of endogenous development have continued to bemoan patterns of news reporting that was built on Western scholastic details, such as the 5Ws and H (WHO, WHEN, WHERE, WHAT, WHY and HOW), a doctrine that enjoins journalists to start a story from its climax. Those scholars, like me, who prefer a more creative perspective to story writing, contend that the traditional newswriting slant is a reversal of the African storytelling techniques that hold people in suspense till the end. So, rather than start a story from its climax, a new pattern of news reporting and storytelling that latch on to the pattern of the new/social media style which create a mix of the orthodox pattern with the contemporary storytelling style of the digital social media is being advocated. The new style crusaded is believed to lend itself to better interpretation and creativity, enabling the audience to follow not just the news but the trends surrounding the news creating a more totalising picture of events, thus informing, educating and nudging social action.

In concluding this section, I believe the future holds greater promise following the approval for the unbundling of the communication and media studies programme at the tertiary level by the National Universities Commission (NUC) and the National Board for Technical Education (NBTE). The NUC started this programme in 2018 and it is gratifying that our beloved Communication Arts Department in this great University is now Faculty of Communication and Media Studies, made up of nine departments. As I write, there are 265 universities in Nigeria that have been accredited by NUC and 142 of them are offering communication studies programmes. If information provided by the National Board for Technical Education sources are pieced together in a coherent manner, Nigeria is home to 169 Polytechnics, 55 Specialised Institutions, 33 Colleges of Agriculture, 101 Colleges of Health and 179 Innovative Enterprise Institutions.

At least 40 of the Polytechnics are owned by the Federal Government, more than 50 are owned by the State Governments, and no fewer than 60 of them are owned by private entrepreneurs. From what history tells us, practically all the specialized institutions, as well as colleges of health and agriculture are owned by different tiers of government, while most of the innovative institutions are owned by non-state entities. The NBTE has accredited communication studies programmes in 58 polytechnics, monotechnics and specialized institutions, including the Nigerian Institute of Journalism at Ogba, Lagos. Interestingly, as I speak, accreditation teams from both NUC and NBTE are on field work to do more accreditations. So, in a few months, we could have more accredited communication studies programme. Importantly, with the increasing opening up of the democratic space, the popularization of liberal democracy and the upsurge in citizens and organizational participation in development, Nigeria has benefitted from social entrepreneurship that have changed the dynamics of media education. Concrete, strategic, focused and measurable media and information education programmes are also undertaken and implemented by non-state social actors and institutions such as the Centre for Journalism Innovation and Development (CJID), established by Premium Times Media Group, the African Centre for Media and Information Literacy (AFRICMIL), International Press Centre (IPC), Centre for Information Technology and Development (CITAD) and many other non-governmental and governmental organisations.

Adeoye (2014) has captured the impact of informational capitalism on education, noting that the key social system revolves around the economy, the political system, and the cultural system. The culture sphere is where skills, competences and meanings are sharpened to impact life and the changes taking place on account of the revolutionary transformation taking place in the information and communication sphere because ‘the cyber tools are critical in transforming learning in the digital age’. Naturally, organisations must respond to changes and the education system must respond both to the ‘technology revolution’ and the ‘management revolution’. The former is driven by the transition from energy-based to knowledge-based production processes while the management dimension is underpinned by the capacity to use the technology, which is also shaped by the availability, accessibility and affordability of the technology.

The challenges associated with managing the technological revolution are being addressed through different policies instituted by the Federal Government as well as attendant strategic plans being driven by the Federal Ministry of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy and the seven agencies it supervises, including the Nigerian Communications Commission, whose newly appointed CEO has committed to full implementation of policies of the new administration in Nigeria. The newest of these is the blueprint released in October 2023 by the Honourable Minister of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, Dr. Bosun Tijani. The Ministry is the public sector ecosystem enabling “Nigeria’s economic growth through enhanced productivity, facilitated by technological innovation.”

The new blueprint released by the Honourable Minister is constitutive of five pillars namely: Knowledge, Policy, Infrastructure, Innovation, and Entrepreneurship & Capital. For instance, under the first pillar, government plans to harness and harvest talents through a training programme targeting three million young people by 2027; increase the level of digital literacy by 70 per cent; and focus on nurturing research and expertise to place Nigeria in the top 25 per cent in research globally in key domains of the Fourth Industrial Revolution Architecture which includes artificial intelligence, robotics, Internet of Things (IoT), and blockchain & additive manufacturing. Considering the centrality of infrastructure to attaining the goals of the blueprint, the strategy aims to increase investment in broadband by 300 percent by 2027; increase broadband penetration to 70 per cent by 2025; ensure coverage of at least 80 percent of the population by 2027, especially the underserved and unserved parts of the population; and ensure data download speed of 25 Mbps in urban areas and 10Mbps in rural areas by 2025.

The foregoing indicates that Nigeria is ready to harness the opportunities offered by the emergent digital economy for transformation and growth. Already, telecommunications’ contribution to GDP has been on the increase and the new strategy unveiled by the Minister aims to increase the contribution to 22 per cent by 2027, ensure that annual net revenue of telecoms to Federal Government is up to 100 per cent by 2027, achieve at least 50 per cent improvement in Quality of Service (QoS) by 2024, and reduce the gap of unconnected Nigerians to less than 20 percent by 2027. With strategic collaborations and sincere commitment, all these and other goals targeted in the new blueprint – ACCELERATING OUR COLLECTIVE PROSPERITY THROUGH TECHNICAL EFFICIENCY – are achievable and the education sector, and certainly communication and media education, stands to benefit measurably.

Throbbing Dance of Communication and Democracy

As Fayemi had reasoned, Ọ̀rúnmìlà’s metaphysics emphasised “duality and complementarity” as reflected in Ifá divination chaplet having alternative forms that seem similar and contrary but meant to complement each other and indeed, with imagination, resulting in “harmonized symbiosis”. Hence, philosophers have reasoned that the body of knowledge embodied in Ifá corpus speaks to aligned duality and complementarity of spirit and matter where “matter is the body of spirit and spirit is the vital life-force that animates matter”. By extrapolation, spirit is inactive without matter and the significance of matter will lie waste without spirit. If we apply this thinking to the relationship between communication and democracy, then communication is the spirit of the matter called democracy. WITHOUT COMMUNICATION, DEMOCRACY IS DEAD!

The most central social institution of Communication for Democracy is the varied media systems of communication. As populations grew beyond what was observable in the Athenian democracy and mass communication techniques increasingly became revolutionized, it became necessary that communication focused on politics and democracy be mediated. Communication of timely, accurate and adequate information to the electorate and general interaction among stakeholders in a polity is a key feature of modern, liberal democracy. The more information citizens can access to make informed choices, the healthier a democracy is.

But there have been concerns whether the mass media have really provided the space for the flourishing of democratic discourse. Scholars like Dahlgrens (1995) have reasoned that the effectiveness of the media as a sphere of discourse for democracy would depend on whether they institutions of society, who owned them, if they are really serving the interest of the public or propaganda mouthpieces of dominant political parties or the ruling elites and their allies. Because the media monitor the ruling elites’ governance of the nation, ensuring to expose all forms of corruption and holding rulers accountable, they are seen as checks on the balance of power among the three major branches of government, and by that fact, powerful enough to constitute the Fourth Estate, coming after The Executive, The Legislature and the Judiciary that they ‘oversight’.

The media also constitute a locus for the formation public opinion. It is the reason Walter Lippmann insisted that journalists and communication professionals must be equipped sufficiently to provide impeccable information that will keep people rationally informed to form opinion. But Jurgen Habermas is possibly the first decisive theoretician of the structure and function of opinion formation in the public space. Defining the public sphere as a place or “breeding ground, if you want… open to all citizens and constituted in every conversation in which individuals come together to form a public”. In other words, the public sphere is suited for democracy to flourish because citizens can gather to discuss and form opinion. The Habermasian public sphere does not permit intimidating force, “citizens assemble and unite freely to express their opinions.”

If Habermas’ theorisation is held as a normative claim, the reality of media system of communication is not. Faith in the media as a locus of democratic discourse emanated from the success of mass advertising, the use of the mass communication media by the erstwhile socialist regimes in the defunct Soviet Union and elsewhere for indoctrination and to popularise state agenda; and deployment of the media for propaganda during the wars, reinforced the power of the media.

Four clear phases have been recorded in the history of research into the effects of communication, especially mass communication, and each phase has been gripping and leaving behind lingering questions that gave birth to a new phase of research. In the first phase, which gave birth to the all-powerful media theories in which “The media were credited with an almost limitless omnipotence in their ability to shape opinion and belief, to change life habits, and to mould audience behavior more or less according to the will of their controllers” (McQuail 2005). Berlo (1960), Schramm (1973), and Defleur and Ball-Rokeach (1982) sufficiently documented this trend. Harold Lasswell’s research into the propaganda techniques during the first World War also fit into this category. The second phase, distinguished by the works of Paul Lazarsfeld and his colleagues, first published in The People’s Choice: How The Voter Makes Up His Mind In A Presidential Campaign (1948) indicated that media effects are limited by individual interactions in group settings. The conclusion was based on studies conducted on the 1940 and 1944 presidential elections in the US. As Klapper (1960) would define it, the three factors that limited media effects were selectivity of exposure and perception, opinion leadership, and the influence of group formations.

Based on the 1948 presidential election in the United States, a study was conducted at Elmira, New York by a group of social scientists and researchers led by Bernard R. Berelson, Paul F. Lazarsfeld, and William N. McPhee, and published in the book, Voting: A Study of Opinion Formation In a Presidential Campaign (1954). This study brought to the fore the reality fact that opinion formation or voting behaviour is affected by “social class, religious background, family loyalties, on-the-job relationships, local pressure groups, mass communication media, and other factors.” So, the social factors studied in relation to opinion formulation include organisational membership formal settings such as labour unions, socioeconomic status, and ethnic group membership.

After the groundbreaking work by Lazarsfeld, Berelson and Gaudet (1948), in another study based at Decatur, Illinois, Katz and Lazarsfeld, in Personal Influence: The Part Played By People In the Flow In the Flow of Mass Communication (1955), found that mass communication messages are mediated by opinion leaders who ‘intercept, interpret and diffuse’ information to other persons in their social groups. This set the tone for other studies indicating the interaction between mass communication and interpersonal communication in nudging people to take decisions on goods to buy, social or public issues, fashion and even which movie to see. The role of the human agency in curating media messages in the context they want others to perceive them became established and hence the conclusion that media effects are rather established through opinion leaders. This study birthed the Two-Step Flow Model of communication effect. Given Lazarsfeld’s featuring in the three studies, it is rational to take the Erie County study at Ohio, the Elmira study in New York and the Illinios study at Decatur, as companion studies.

The tone for the transition to the third phase may have been set with a publication by Elisabeth Noelle-Neumann entitled, “Return to the concept of powerful mass media” (1973), which constitute a return to the powerful media paradigm. From Noelle-Neumann through Herbert Hyman and Paul Sheatsly (1947) to Harold Mendelsohn (1973), the third phase, which appeared to have promoted more sophisticated, prolonged research approach, seemed to have ended on a note of caution – “less focused on crude changes in attitude or behavior, and more interested in subtle changes in our perception of the world”. The fourth phase which seemed to have been well-captured by Denis McQuail (2005) was marked by ‘negotiated’ or ‘transactional’ effects – in which there appeared to be ‘a terrain of continuous negotiation in between’ media framing of reality, and people or audience’s construction of meaning. But there are those who have questioned the phased analysis as contradictory (Lang & Lang, 1983/1991).

Indeed, some scholars have raised concerns over the interpretation of the findings by Lazarsfeld and his colleagues. For instance, Lacy and Stamm (2016) as reported by Ibietan (2023: 170-172) in a revisit to the seminal work by Lazarsfeld et. al (1948), noted that the ‘no effect’ or ‘limited’ effect indicated by Lazarsfeld referred to conversion of voters – those persuaded by media messages to change their voting intention. In essence, in totalizing the media effect, the study provided significant insight that media messages impact the audience and voting because there was reinforcement on 53 per cent of the sample, 14 percent were activated, 6 per cent were partially converted 8 per cent were converted, 3 per cent reconverted and 16 percent stated, ‘no effect’.

Conclusively, what existed and by implication what still exists is that there has been ‘a considerable continuity’ in research on communication effect with every study indicating powerful or limited effect after exposure to media diet “depending on what operationalizations, conceptualizations, definitions, measurements, designs, and variables were used”. This was the context in which my study was conducted and concluded in 2019, leading to the award of a PhD degree in 2020 by the North-West University in South Africa. My new book, Cyber Politics: Social Media, Social Demography and Voting Behaviour in Nigeria. Washington: Premium Times Books, took oxygen from that study, which using the 2015 presidential election in Nigeria as the sounding board, undertook a comparative analysis of Facebook, Twitter (now X), and WhatsApp through the lenses of three validated theories that looked separately distinct, yet symbiotic as I proved a theoretical convergence through a triangulation process. So, unlike Lazarsfeld et. al, I deployed mixed methods research, using the Convergent Parallel Mixed Methods Design which prioritises the quantitative approach.

The study underscored the mobilisational capacity of the media in galvanizing political participation but proved (as Lazarsfeld and his colleagues found seven decades ago) that social media had limited effect on voting behaviour – only 6.2 per cent of predictors measured linked voting behaviour to social media communication. As Klapper found in 1960, the social media networks were found to have worked within a nexus of mediating factors and influences. This explained the birth of a new model – The Channel-Factor Model of Political Communication – projecting the centrality of the interplay of channels and factors in creating communication (and voting) effect in an election. Therefore, between Ohio and Abuja, we have had a throbbing dance of sociopolitical communication and identified how it shapes democracy, and submits that Nigeria, nay Africa, needs to adopt a new communication agenda to strengthen democracy.

Conclusion: A New Communication Agenda for Nigeria’s Democracy

Today, the reigning paradigm of communication is digital-powered. The sphere is marked by a new market – democratized, borderless, dynamic, sophisticated mass self-communication and anyone can be an influencer, provided he or she is phenomenal. It is also signposted by many power centres because there is no clear-cut superpower as we had in the cold war era. It is a ‘Ground Zero’ world shriveled by the Fourth Industrial Revolution where anyone, including a beginner, can be a power through social technology by amassing a following based on impeccable, creative offerings that other people can subscribe to.

It is a world where, as Premium Times perceptively asserted, “only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government”. Yet, leading news media struggle to sell 10,000 printed copies of newspapers daily, but Davido’s entertainment media – his social media platform – is peopled by 20 million followers. The platform with greater followers may not feature matters central to democracy or at the heart of people’s survival such as opinion formation and social action focus on policies.

Increasingly, the mainstream media merely contextualises or rebases what is in the digital space and rarely set agenda. It is no longer automatic that an editorial in The Guardian or Daily Trust can fundamentally alter policies or get people to act because it is an era of new, not mass media. Customisation and fragmentation of the audience have redefined people’s priority, interest and focus. If you belong to the right node and get the right people to push out your content – news, fashion, opinion, movie – if it is groundbreaking or remarkable, it automatically becomes a scoop that the mainstream media could cull from your platform and run with it. This is the new order because a new ‘tribe’ has leveraged social technology, explored its sophistication and determined media traffic in the new ecosystem.

But social technology is not a silver bullet. The Artificial Intelligence (AI) has come to play a big role as a scale up. Chat GPT has come to serve as a repository of all kinds of data, but it cannot do all things and it is prone to error because the humanise agency still determines lots of things about AI-powered tools. Guterres, the UN Secretary General few hours ago, warned at a summit on AI in the United Kingdom that without oversight underwritten by UN Charter’s core principles and guarantee of adherence to human rights, the risks of AI will outweigh the rewards. Therefore, AI-powered offerings must be humanised. The AI is a consequence of aligned data which algorithms have accentuated using neural networks because computers are built to understand language and processes, and doing analysis that is of value. Artificial Intelligence is not magical but an outcome of an evolution of phenomena in circles, so it will soon be ‘replaced’ by something more phenomenal and as history teaches, AI-powered tools and other regnant indices and expressions of the Fourth Industrial Revolution would merely apply to their context of relevance. Indeed, many objectifications and tools of communication are yet to be replaced, one of them is the talking drum.

What is unlikely to change is humanity? Human existence is fundamentally based on dialogue. Recalling Martin Buber, a philosopher of dialogue, Andersson et al. (2023) assert that humans exist in relationships and progressively form and change their identities in interactions and dialogue with others. So, despite advent and impact of social technology, the basic needs of humans remain the same, particularly the need to be seen, heard, loved, confirmed and respected by others.

Therefore, Nigerian democracy would need to eschew every communication that is divisive and thrives on igniting national fault lines or bereft of courtesy and civility in engaging contrarians. The United Kingdom-based DFID in a study on social media use in Nigeria had reported that social media was used for election communication and monitoring in 2015 elections. The DFID equally noted that social media was used for civil rights and democratic activism, notably in #OccupyNigeria against fuel price increase in 2012, and in #BringBackOurGirls advocacy. Indeed, the use of social media began to be noticeable in 2011. During that election, PLAC reported that social media were used to share information; for campaign and to raise awareness by parties, candidates and government; and for election observation and monitoring. This heightened in 2015 (Ibietan, 2023).

Consistent utilization of communication for such purposes will certainly strengthen Nigeria’s democracy and certainly not in the manner seen in the NTA VERDICT 83 programme, noted for its partisanship. Partisanship and lack of objectiveness and unfairness by the media, irrespective of the kind, can only stymie and stifle democratic consolidation. All regulatory agencies and other institutions connected to building democracy must be fair, just and equitable in all their operations because a scintilla of partiality is capable of casting doubt and undermining the integrity of the process. Of all the defining matrices, nothing makes democracy to flourish more than faith in the institutional processes and context in which elections are conducted. Every activity of the electoral commission must be driven by strategic communication, but an attitude underpinned by justice, fair play, transparency and ethical intelligence are the first conditions for the success of electoral enterprises that claims to nurture a democracy.

In addition, the use of new or social media for effective political and electoral communication should be marked by accuracy of information; and identification and targeting of audience for appropriate messages. The use of websites is still as valuable as ever. For traditional or mainstream media, Op-Eds and press releases utilized in appropriate length and targeting the right audience can make lots of difference. People crave interaction rather than being ‘lectured to.’ Speeches, that are well-articulated still give lots of milage in electoral fortunes, especially when made by candidates and party representatives noted for integrity – candidate’s perception by the electorate remains a factor in winning elections world over. Robust debates, discussions and consultations with all stakeholders will also add lots of value to building a popular, representative and participatory democracy.

Finally, let me conclude by recalling a checklist that I had earlier documented in my recently released book. All of us – state and non-state actors – must continually encourage increased, responsible, and educated use of social technology; we must take the messages to the appropriate platforms and channels where the audience we are targeting is; communication, engagement and dignified sociality as the soul of social technology and to translate wishes to concrete reality. Political actors must subscribe to the principles; we must opt for multimedia, cross media approach to disseminating political information; online and other non-personal communication should be combined with offline mobilization and where possible face-to-face engagement with critical stakeholders – the place of opinion leaders is not taken, it is as central as it was 70 years ago when Lazarsfeld and his colleagues found out; fake reports and all forms of falsehoods should be challenged by placing clear, objective and judicious information in the right platform and context; hashtags should be used as appropriate to expand the reach and accessibility to political information; and as evinced by the Channel-Factor Model of Political Communication, stakeholders must identify, recognise and engage with other factors/determinants of electoral success.

Omoniyi Ibietan is the head of Media Relations at the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC).

This is the text of a keynote paper delivered with the title of “From Ohio to Abuja: Throbbing Dance of Social Communication and the Future of Nigerian Democracy” at the First ‘COMMUNICATION ARTS’ Alumni Homecoming Forum of the Faculty of Communication and Media Studies, University of Uyo, Nigeria.

