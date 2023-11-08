The “Access to Satellite TV for 10,000 African Villages” project has established a wide coverage of programme signals, a secure and reliable infrastructure network and a comprehensive operating system, enabling people in remote areas to have stable and long-term access to the world’s information, thus bridging the digital divide between urban and rural areas in Africa.

Access to Satellite TV for 10,000 African Villages

In 2015, when Chinese President Xi Jinping attended the Johannesburg Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation, he announced that China would help implement satellite TV programmes for ten thousand African villages. The project, known as “Access to Satellite TV for 10,000 African Villages”, has been undertaken by StarTimes, the leading digital-TV operator in Africa. There shall be 10,112 rural villages in 23 African countries benefiting from the project. Each village is aided with two StarTimes projector TVs, one 32 inch digital TV set, and 20 DTH decoders with satellite dishes. Projector TVs and digital TV sets are equipped with solar power systems and DTH access units, and they are available in the public area of the village, like the school or youth development committee, which allows all villagers to enjoy the wonderful digital TV programmes of 20 channels, including the national station, local channels and international channels.

The “Access to Satellite TV for 10,000 African Villages” project has established a wide coverage of programme signals, a secure and reliable infrastructure network and a comprehensive operating system, enabling people in remote areas to have stable and long-term access to the world’s information, thus bridging the digital divide between urban and rural areas in Africa.

The Lagos-Ibadan Railway

The Lagos-Ibadan Railway, undertaken by China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation Nigeria Limited, stands as the first modern double-track standard-gauge railway in West Africa. It serves as a crucial component of the ECOWAS’s “Interconnectivity” railway network and represents the second phase of Nigeria’s railway modernisation project. As the flagship project of Sino-Nigerian practical cooperation, the Lagos-Ibadan Railway adheres to Chinese railway standards and achieved the fastest construction pace by Chinese enterprise in the West Africa.

In June 2021, the Lagos-Ibadan Railway, connecting Nigeria’s economic hub, Lagos, with the industrial centre of the South-West, Ibadan, officially commenced commercial operations. Till date, it has safely transported over 1.33 million passengers. Recently, the railway introduced dedicated freight services, establishing a vital link between the port and rail, thus expediting the flow of import and export goods, alleviating port congestion, and contributing significantly to the growth of Nigeria’s largest port, the Lagos Apapa Port. It also plays a key role in promoting the development of export-oriented economies in the surrounding areas.

Throughout the project’s construction and operational phases, a strong commitment to local engagement has resulted in the direct creation of a minimum of 5,000 employment opportunities within the local community each year and indirectly supporting the employment of at least 20,000 individuals. The Lagos-Ibadan Railway project has also made substantial efforts in talent development, offering training in various roles related to engineering construction and railway operations, facilitating the transfer of professional expertise, and CCECC has organised hundreds of training sessions to contribute to the cultivation of talent for Nigeria’s railway modernisation.

Ayobami Ojo writes from Lagos.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

