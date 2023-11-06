Societies that are not proactive in relation to problems, always lag behind in development. While nations that turn their problems to constructive challenges, become advanced and developed. If any nation would successfully conduct a campaign to change the worldview of its populace towards problems, there would be no limit to the progress and advancement to such nations. They would be liberated to forcefully attack every problem in the society leading to abundance of opportunities and results.

Problem is an invitation for money. Problem is an invitation for jobs. Problem is an invitation for employment. Problem is an invitation to an engagement. Problem is an invitation for communication. Problem is an invitation for relationships. Problem is basically an invitation.

Problem therefore is access. Problem gives you access to realise yourself. It is an access to self-actualisation. It is an access to your future. It is an access to opportunities. It is an access to other people’s lives. It is an access to new environments. It is an access to promotion. It is an access to family. It is an access to blessings. It is an access to friendships.

Problems Define Your Significance

Problems therefore defines your significance in life. For example, if you decide to take on small problems in life, those problems would define you. The size of your problems determine the size of your success. A porter who puts luggage in a plane would never earn the same salary as the pilot who flies the plane. A nurse and a doctor would never earn the same amount of money, even though they work in the same hospital. The janitor and the manager would never have the same income. The judge and the secretary would never earn the same wage.

“I smile at every circumstance that comes my way because I don’t expect life to be an easy journey.” ― Edmond Mbiaka

This is all because the amount of problems you decide to confront, decides your significance in life. If you decide to run away from big problems and only address minor problems, your significance would remain minor through your whole life. But those who dare to step out and confront bigger problems enjoy greater amounts of significance in life. The same thing goes for preparations. When you decide to take your time and pay a higher price for preparation, you are indeed taking more problems on yourself. Yet, on the other hand, that is what makes you to become of greater significance in life.

The level of training that one acquires, to a large extent, determines the kind of problems they solve, which, in turn, determines the significance they have. For example, the porter who handles luggage may have trained for a few months, while the pilot trains for about five years to be able to fly planes. The doctor spends at least six years in training, while the nurse spends less years, hence their levels of earning and significance.

The point I am making is that we should not despise problems nor regard them as something to run away from. We should rather consider them as our opportunities to be challenged for greater heights. It is only primitive and uninformed people who run away from problems. Any society whose philosophy of life, with regard to problems is that of negativity, would never really see true development. On the other hand, societies in which problems are viewed as challenges to be resolved, go ahead to become advanced and prosperous.

We must begin to realise that anywhere there is a problem, there is a future. Problems challenge us to face the future. Problems challenge us to face the unknown. Problems challenge us to resolve the unresolved. Problems push us from our comfort zone. Problems force us to advancement and progress. Problems give us the opportunity to taste what we have never tasted before.

If we are to rise above the mediocre lifestyle, we must change our philosophy to problems. We must begin to see problems as our means to blessings. Problems are our invitations for rewards, not for curse. No person is needed on planet earth and no nation is necessary here, if they are not resolving one problem or the other.

We Are All Useless Without Problems

Even you, my dear reader, are useless and unnecessary until someone can call on you to solve a problem. Thanks to the fact that you are invited to resolve a problem, you become somebody. If there are no problems to be resolved, you would not be employed. Without problems, you would never be paid a salary. As a matter of fact, if there are no problems, your uniqueness would never be discovered. It is problems that bring out who you are. Your uniqueness, your peculiarity and your abilities.

Everybody’s future is tied to a problem. Joseph’s future was concealed in the problem before him. At every junction of his life, before he could attain the next level, a new problem was waiting for him. It is the same thing for us. Our future is hidden in problems. Moses is another example of the fact that our future is tied to problems. At birth he was called Moses, because of the future he was carrying; and he ended up in a basket because of that future. He was adopted by the daughter of Pharaoh because of the future ahead of him. He killed an Egyptian and became a fugitive because of the future deliverer he was supposed to be. Our destiny is always tied to a problem. Our tomorrow cannot be unveiled but through a problem.

Jacob, Paul, Jesus all proved the fact that there is no future without problems; there is no fulfillment without problems. Should we still keep on running away from problems?

Problems and pains provide us with the opportunity to grow because that is when we are ready to listen, learn and change, otherwise we are full of ourselves as usual. I know that myself from my personal experience; I have been there. Pain and problems help us remember past lessons. Pain and problems teach us endurance. Pain and problems make us to live in consciousness, in the here and now.

Your Promotion Is In Your Problem

When God decides to promote a man, He gives him a problem. When God decided to promote Esther, He gave her a problem. When God decided to promote Ruth, He took her husband. When God decided to promote David, He sent Goliath to him. When God decided to promote Joseph, He sent hunger in his way. When God wanted to promote Daniel, He allowed him to enter the lion’s den. When God decided to promote Paul, He made him blind. When God decided to promote Peter, He gave him a confusing dream. Every promotion is connected to problems. When God decided to promote Jesus, He killed him. Therefore making all knees to bow before him and making all tongues to confess him as Lord.

Problems and pains provide us with the opportunity to grow because that is when we are ready to listen, learn and change, otherwise we are full of ourselves as usual. I know that myself from my personal experience; I have been there. Pain and problems help us remember past lessons. Pain and problems teach us endurance. Pain and problems make us to live in consciousness, in the here and now. Pains and problems provide us with opportunities to grow. The greatest damage and decadence in life is not to have problems to solve.

I hope through this write up, I have been able to open your eyes to problems and their blessings. This is a philosophical issue. It is about the approach to life. It is a worldview issue. I really hope you now understand that it is the right worldview to have a positive attitude to problems. And I hope you now see how detrimental it could be to have a mindset of running away from problems.

Businesses and wealth would be available in abundance to such people only because they have a creative and positive attitudes to problems. There is no ending to what I could tell about the blessings of problems, but I will leave the rest to the book that would be birthed out of this article. For the love of God, church and nation.

Sunday Adelaja is a Nigeria born leader, transformation strategist, pastor and innovator. He was based in Kiev Ukraine.

