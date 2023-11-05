And Jesus answered and said, “Verily I say unto you, There is no man that hath left house, or brethren, or sisters, or father, or mother, or wife, or children, or lands, for my sake, and the gospel’s, 30, but he shall receive an hundredfold now in this time, houses, and brethren, and sisters, and mothers, and children, and lands, with persecutions; and in the world to come eternal life” (Mark 10: 29-30).

There are no greater priorities for God than the preeminence of His kingdom over all other kingdoms. The Kingdom of God is top priority to Him. At the very least, the kingdom of God includes the following:

The totality of His values The body of Christ — believers Heaven God’s specific plans and programmes.

Jesus makes it clear, we must prioritise His kingdom above all things. Priority is important because of what we are about to discuss today. You can’t sow into something that is not a priority to you above other things. Let’s look at some of the attributes of God’s kingdom:

For the kingdom of God is not in word, but in power (1 Corinthians 4:20); For the kingdom of God is not meat and drink; but righteousness, and peace, and joy in the Holy Ghost (Romans 14:17); The law and the prophets were until John: since that time the kingdom of God is preached, and every man presseth into it (Luke 16-16); And Jesus said unto him, “No man, having put his hand to the plough, and looking back, is fit for the kingdom of God” (Luke 9-62); “Know ye not that the unrighteous shall not inherit the kingdom of God? Be not deceived: neither fornicators, nor idolaters, nor adulterers, nor effeminate, nor abusers of themselves with mankind” (1 Corinthians 6:9).

In Matthew 6-33, we have a mandate to prioritise God’s kingdom above money, properties, ambition, family, and even self. What Jesus is saying here is that we must:

Prioritise the totality of His values, love, humility, truth, meekness, and all the core values promoted in scriptures. The body of Christ, fellow believers regardless of their church denomination, colour, tribe, culture or status, MUST BE PRIORITISED selflessly. Heaven, and everything that the Bible teaches about heaven must be our priority; how heaven rewards, how heaven judges, everything scriptures say about heaven must be our priority on earth as Christians. God’s specific plans and programmes; at any time, in any place, we must prioritise the plans and purposes of God in our lives and churches.

We must therefore, as a matter of priority, sow into these four dimensions of God’s kingdom, at least. Let’s look at some of the seeds to be sown into the kingdom through these four avenues:

The totality of His values; sow by teaching, living, and endorsing truth, love, godly character, and all the values and attributes of God that the Bible teaches. The body of Christ, believers; sow by giving our time and resources to the lives, ministries and affairs of every fellow believer, based on our capacity and as God instructs. Heaven; sow to heaven by using our time, skills, capabilities, graces to promote heaven on earth, living our life from an eternal perspective (“Lay not up for yourselves treasures upon earth, where moth and rust doth corrupt, and where thieves break through and steal”; Matthew 6-19). God’s specific plans and programmes; investing our time, resources, energies, capabilities into projects and programmes that glorify God.

No seed sown into God’s kingdom will ever end as a waste.

Ayo Akerele is a Consultant and the Founder, Voice of the Watchmen Ministries Canada, he can contacted through ayoakerele2012@gmail.com

