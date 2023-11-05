This has been a journey full of testimonies for me and my family and I pray today, that God in His infinite mercies will manifest Himself in all our lives. There are many of us in this church who have risen to the top of our chosen fields because of the grounding we received from here. And today, I urge us all to remember our roots, our foundation and our faith. This will always access you on the right path.

When I say this is my community, it is because this is where I grew up as a little boy and where I made my first conscious contact with my Maker, Almighty God.

I was born into a very strong Anglican family and we were all devoted members of the Anglican church. I was born and baptised in St. Michael’s Anglican Church in Epe. By 1967, when I was just four years old, my family moved to Ebute Meta, on Lagos Street, and from then on, St. Jude’s Anglican Church and School became my home.

My family was deeply ingrained into the St. Jude’s family. My father, who was a teacher, started teaching at St. Jude’s Primary School. My mother was also active, having transferred from St. Micheals (Anglican) Primary School Epe.

My father taught at St. Jude’s for 14 years; from 1967 till he passed into ancestry in 1981. In addition to my father teaching at St. Jude’s, my eight siblings and I attended St. Jude’s Primary school.

That is not all.

At that time, my father was a member of the Christ Little Band (CLB). I don’t know if the society is still functional. Is it? Maybe I should consider joining the band. I remember they used to have rotational meetings, and my father hosted the meetings on several occasions. I used to hang around during the meetings and listen to their discussions and banter. It is possible that I may have picked up a lot from just observing them during those meetings. I admired their white coloured agbadas/bubas, with blue caps (fila) and geles, I guess.

When my father passed on, in 1981, members of this church supported us in so many ways and helped us to carry on after losing the head of the family. That was a trying time for us but the church showed us the real meaning of family.

Apart from these, I also had my deep and personal encounters with God in this church.

During the Easter season of 1973, before I turned 10 years, I was selected to be the person who would ride the donkey on Palm Sunday, symbolising the entry of Jesus Christ into Jerusalem. It was a new and very powerful experience for me. Somehow, after that experience, I have always found myself in the limelight, even without actively looking for it.

On Palm Sunday the next year, in 1974, I decided to wear an all-white outfit, complete with my white canvass shoes to church. I was not scheduled to participate in any activity. That was what I was inspired to wear on the day. I was just attending service like every other child of our Anglican community. But it turned out that the boy who had been selected to ride the donkey for the Palm Sunday procession had developed cold feet or a fear for the donkey and the church needed someone else to ride the donkey.

While they were thinking of who would do it, someone asked, “who did it last year?” And with that they came looking for me in the Sunday School corner and it turned out that I was all dressed up and prepared for the role, which was not in my plan when the day started. So, I rode the donkey for two Palm Sundays in a row! From hindsight, it was a prophecy being foretold, as events in the future later revealed.

Thinking about it now, I must have gotten some extra blessings from God from my participation in those Easter events. And I really have not had to struggle for God’s blessings and favours. Somehow, God’s blessings always find me. And it all started from here for me, in St. Jude’s Anglican Church. And I am sure that these blessings are still available to all of us gathered here today. God knows every single one of us and has a special plan for us. All we need to do is listen to His voice and be prepared.

And for me, St. Jude’s community goes beyond God’s blessings upon me and my family. Whatever it is I was; whatever it is that I am today; and whatever it is that I will be; I was formed here. My character and Christian values were developed here in St. Jude’s Anglican Church by the grace and guidance of God Almighty, through Jesus Christ our Lord. St Jude’s Anglican church is a family. It is a community. Back then, every parent knew every child. Every parent knew you and watched you, guiding you to what is right and pushing you to succeed. Everybody looked out for everyone. There was a strong bond amongst all the families and people of God who worshipped here. Every family was represented in all the church activities. We ate, drank and worshipped together.

That is what a church is about.

A family coming together under the umbrella of God Almighty. To praise Him and uplift each other.

The family values I learnt at home were further strengthened in this church. Total faith in God. Submission to the will goods God. Community support and participation. Giving back to the society. Excellence and Diligence. Steadfastness and Dedication to good causes.

All these and more moulded me and gave me the solid background and foundation with which I was able to leave home and go into the world at age 11, when I went to secondary school in Warri. The values I learnt from here helped me to stay focused on doing the right things.

At this juncture, it is pertinent to ask: What is the purpose of life?

With my little experience and the few narratives, I have tried to share in the last few minutes, I glowing pondered on the real purpose of life.

In my own narrow understanding; growing up to know God, serving and loving God in order for us to love others, crystallises the real essence of living a purposeful life. With love, together we join hands to love God and serve humanity.

However, when pain or challenges come, you must endure. In the midst of our patience, the divine hand works on our destiny; to deliver what fate has in stock to us.

This has been a journey full of testimonies for me and my family and I pray today, that God in His infinite mercies will manifest Himself in all our lives. There are many of us in this church who have risen to the top of our chosen fields because of the grounding we received from here. And today, I urge us all to remember our roots, our foundation and our faith. This will always access you on the right path. We must always remember our church, our St. Jude’s family and our community. We all have a role to play. For people like us who have benefited from this community, we must give back and support those who are coming after us. For me, I will always do my best to support the work of God, who has blessed me through this community because without Him I am nothing.

I want to personally thank Justice Ibukunola Adebiyi for inviting me; to let you know that God has made you to be that vessel to draw my attention to how I should give back to this church. I commend Justice Adebiyi and her team for the good work her committee has done. I commend the Dean of the Cathedral, Venerable Ajayi for the work of God that is visible and shining through this church. I thank you for deeming me worthy to address this family and community. I also thank you all, my brothers and sisters in the St. Jude’s family, for your presence here today and for the opportunity to share some of my life experiences with you. I also thank my family and friends who are present here today.

May God continue to shine His light on our church and our community. And may He bless and protect us all.

Akinwunmi Ambode is the former governor of Lagos State.

This is the text of a goodwill message delivered at the St. Jude’s Day Family Reunion Luncheon at St. Jude’s Anglican Church, Ebute-Meta, Lagos, on Saturday, 28 October.

