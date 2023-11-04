The implementation and operation of the Abuja-Kaduna Railway have had a profound impact on Nigeria’s economy. Over seven years of operation, it has safely transported nearly 6.57 million passengers, providing a safe, comfortable, efficient, and punctual mode of travel for residents and visitors alike.

The Abuja-Kaduna Railway, executed by CCECC Nigeria Limited, stands as Nigeria’s first modern railway, marking the continent’s inaugural instance of “Made in China” and “Chinese standards” in modern rail infrastructure. Spanning a total length of 186.5 kilometres, the Abuja-Kaduna Railway adheres to Chinese railway technology standards, with a designed maximum speed of 150 kilometre/hour.

This railway project has added a vital transport artery from Nigeria’s capital, Abuja, to the significant industrial city of Kaduna in the north. It has not only improved the investment climate but also facilitated trade, the movement of people and goods between these two major cities, propelling economic development along the route and within the urban areas. Particularly noteworthy is its role in stimulating commercial development around passenger stations.

The implementation and operation of the Abuja-Kaduna Railway have had a profound impact on Nigeria’s economy. Over seven years of operation, it has safely transported nearly 6.57 million passengers, providing a safe, comfortable, efficient, and punctual mode of travel for residents and visitors alike. It has significantly integrated Kaduna into the development sphere of the capital region, driving economic growth along the railway corridor, generating substantial direct and indirect employment opportunities, and laying a solid foundation for the sustained adoption of Chinese standards.

CCECC has not only built infrastructure but also transferred expertise, nurturing a considerable pool of railway professionals, thus ensuring Nigeria’s railway modernisation and sustainable development have ample talent resources.

Femi Babarinde writes from Kaduna.

