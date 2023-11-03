“I do not mean to imply that our women in this part of the world are likely within the next 10 or 20 years to gain such a complete Emancipation as their sisters in the civilised world. It will no doubt take years, but there are unmistakeable signs – Let us do nothing to hinder or stem the progress. Let us be prepared for the future as much as lies in our power; let us endeavour to give not only our sons, but also our daughters as good, as sound and as high an education as maybe within our means…”

In the 1930s, Barrister Eric O. Moore and his daughter, Kofoworola (later Lady Ademola), contributed to public thought on feminism in Nigeria. Moore gave a remarkable speech in November 1931, titled “The Emancipation of Women.” His general themes included marriage: “The traditional belief that marriage was the only reputable vocation for women no longer holds.” He spoke about higher education for women and noted some academic advantages that universities such as Oxford, Leeds and Sheffield offered women. But he made the point that “conservative Cambridge still denied women the right of having degrees conferred upon them.”

Well-aware that several senior members of the clergy were in the audience, Moore confessed that he hesitated on the subject: “…and even now I am not sure whether I have selected an appropriate one.”

Nevertheless, he said: “In the church of England, the door of ministry is still closed to women…The deaconesses do not at present officiate a men and their service is strictly limited – but I have no doubt that this is a question of time.” This statement was timely, because the Anglican Synod had recently voted to disallow women’s participation in decisions.

Still, Moore reserved his boldest statements on “voting and electoral rights; equality of rights and equality of opportunities.” He said: “In my opinion there are fewer subjects of greater interest and now of higher importance than the progress of women.”

In his conclusion, he declared:

“I do not mean to imply that our women in this part of the world are likely within the next 10 or 20 years to gain such a complete Emancipation as their sisters in the civilised world. It will no doubt take years, but there are unmistakeable signs – Let us do nothing to hinder or stem the progress. Let us be prepared for the future as much as lies in our power; let us endeavour to give not only our sons, but also our daughters as good, as sound and as high an education as maybe within our means, bearing in mind the aphorism with truth that ‘no nation can rise above its Women.’”

Moore was born in Ijemo, Abeokuta, in 1878, and called to the Bar in 1902. He was also a politician and member of the Nigerian National Democratic Party (NNDP). He served both as an unofficial member and elected councillor in the Legislative Council of Nigeria and was known to associate with the “poor women of Lagos.” He was the Baba Egbe of the Faji Market Women’s Association.

At the time, several guilds of women traders in items such as oysters, beads, herbal roots and poultry etc., were in a running disagreement with the Lagos Town Council over a range of issues, such as forced relocations, market fees, allotted stalls, taxes, demolitions, etc. In 1931, Moore arranged for a legal team for the bead-sellers of Agarawu Street over an abatement notice they had received from the council.

Moore’s political associate, the nationalist politician, Herbert Macaulay, often published editorials in his Lagos Daily News about the plight of women traders and this may have also propelled Moore to give his lecture at the Tinubu Wesleyan school room gathering that evening.

But the entirety of Moore’s message was not well-received. The Lagos Daily News published a stinging rebuke of the suggestion that the progress enjoyed by women in other parts of the world, would be replicated in Nigeria. Presumably written/endorsed by Macaulay, the editorial titled, “Dangerous Imitation,” addressed Moore directly: “(He) has been cautious enough to give a historical survey of his subject only as it was found in the Western World but avoided any application of the subject to our local conditions. Imitation is a very dangerous thing…”

Henceforth, the politically astute Moore, who was one of three NNDP candidates in the 1933 election to the legislative council, stayed silent on the issue. There was no mention of this in his manifesto, lavishly published by the Lagos Daily News in September 1933. Moore’s concluding statement in his campaign declaration was: “I give my assurance that if elected I shall make it my duty to watch and care for the interest and welfare of all those inhabiting this Great Country of ours irrespective of Race, Colour or Creed.”

Nonetheless, he had scattered the seeds of his thoughts about women. Six years later, his second daughter, Kofoworola, picked up the theme, when in November 1937, the Nigerian Youth Movement invited her to give a public lecture. She titled her lecture: “Emancipation of Nigerian Women.”

In recent years, Kofoworola had gained much attention, not the least for her feats as the first African woman graduate of Oxford University. News reports and letters on her flooded the newspapers. One letter written in July 1935 by Moses Da Rocha, stated that:

“Miss Kofo Moore has accomplished what none of her sisters in West Africa has hitherto accomplished. To be a B.A. Oxon is no ordinary achievement. In her case, it is a unique event, an epoch-making event. Miss Kofo Moore’s marvellous success will undoubtedly stimulate other young ladies in West Africa to such a degree that the British young ladies studying at the ancient and world-renowned Universities of Oxford and Cambridge will, within the next 20 or 30 years, encounter formidable rivals in their West African sisters.

“Some would ask what would be the advantage to Nigeria if women were wholly emancipated. I should like to submit four immediate obvious results: Abuse of power by men and arrogance will lessen; opinion of women would be more beneficial and influential, for there are certain matters which women could tackle better than men; better and happier homes and a better nation.”

The 24-year old stood behind the podium at the mostly-male gathering, declaring:

“I would have considered coming to address what I knew would be a large and critical audience as the greatest ordeal I have ever had to go through if it was not for the fact that I had three points which urged me to accept the invitation of the Youth movement. The subject ‘The Emancipation of Women in Nigeria’ is one in which I am naturally deeply interested and one about which I feel most keenly…

“Women are now seen in the offices and shops. They work as nurses, health visitors, midwives, teachers, telephonists. Year after year, more openings are given to women. Two girls are now in training at the Higher College as dispensers. Yes, the women of Nigeria have made rapid strides but, are they truly emancipated?

“They are still static. I submit that the women of Nigeria were not much more under subjection of men in the olden days than they are now. In no part of the world today are men much more pampered and spoilt than they are in Nigeria. Does one ever see a group of women standing and sitting in the street corners of Lagos? No, the loafers are the men. They are the ones who have the time for Ayo, Ludo and Draughts. A strange thing happens; say an arrest is made; a crowd collects. Whom does one find in the crowd? – Men. It is the men who seem to have the time to waste.”

In her conclusion, she said:

“Some would ask what would be the advantage to Nigeria if women were wholly emancipated. I should like to submit four immediate obvious results: Abuse of power by men and arrogance will lessen; opinion of women would be more beneficial and influential, for there are certain matters which women could tackle better than men; better and happier homes and a better nation.”

Tayo Agunbiade is the author of Emerging From the Margins: Women’s Experiences in Colonial and Contemporary Nigerian History.

