I am aware that a lot of persons outside the profession might not be able to understand my points as I speak from a professional perspective, however the blatant partisanship and abandonment of professional objectivity and conduct must be discussed within the hallowed chambers of objectivity. And that is what Dr Ruben Abati seems to be doing to forestall the total breakdown of Arise TV.

The expectation on Rufai Oseni, the Arise News TV’s anchor, by members of the rational public, not the usual friends, is too high for him, as a matter of fact. Rufai is actually not a journalist in the real sense of things. He studied Animal Anatomy and Physiology at the University of Agriculture in Abeokuta and also studied at the Lagos Business School. He is a very bright mind, no doubt. He has been a guest lecturer at prestigious institutions like Cambridge and Sussex Universities. He has led training for senior executives. He is a mentor and has presided over several technology conferences.

However, there is a question mark on his formal education in the field of journalism, apart from his experience in several media houses.

First, journalism has its core codes and ethics all around the world, no matter the differences in cultural traditions. The most common shared elements are the principles of Truthfulness, Accuracy, Fact-based Communication, Independence, Objectivity, Impartiality, Fairness, Respect for Others, and Public Accountability, among others. Except there is a clandestine agenda or populist propaganda Oseni is pursuing, he seems not to be conscious of all these aforementioned ethical values of the journalism profession, which is adjudged to be the Fourth Estate of the realm that serves as the watchdog and is an integral part of democracy.

In his duty as an anchor, Oseni finds it difficult to be objective, impartial, fair and to respect others. He is particularly pessimistic and gives the idea of one pursuing an agenda. This obvious trait has been condemned by several scholars within the journalistic profession and outside it – basically members of our rational community.

Just recently, Oseni had a very difficult time with one of the guests, Jesutega Onokpasa, on Arise TV, which sent ripples of questions about Oseni’s consistently unprofessional conduct as an anchor. That was the second time he was having an on air clash with the same guest. The first was when a guest, a lawyer and a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) cast serious aspersions on the Supreme Court of Nigeria. Oseni entertained that illegality and unacceptable conduct but was quick to reprimand Jesutega, who is also a lawyer, for calling the other guest to order. That is not how to be impartial, objective, fair, and that is not how to practice journalism. As a journalist (anchor), apart from knowing the nuances of the profession, one ought to also know the legal limits of guests on your shows. One such person that Oseni entertains or indulges in his illegalities is Dele Farotimi, who makes very emotional and illegal statements on media programmes in a careless manner and puts these out as eternal truths. Farotimi finds a kindred spirit in pessimism with Oseni. However, this will be left for another day.

There are ways television interviews are conducted, which are taught in elementary studies in journalism. Interviews can be filled with emotions, depending on the subject. As such, hammering interviewees with ‘gotcha-style’ questioning or asking too much of tough questions can make the guest feel uncomfortable. You must have it in mind that you are conducting an interview which will benefit your station, not an interrogation of a suspect. What Oseni does is interrogate his guests, especially those on the other side (which shows his partiality), as if they were before an inquisition.

The truth is, the ability, which Oseni does not possess in ample measure, to interview effectively and make guests feel at ease, is a very important part of journalism. This is so because with effective interviews, valuable information can be gathered. So, you must build trust so that the information you seek can be given. An interviewee is likely going to express himself freely if he feels comfortable and the conversation is free-flowing.

Another very sour point in Oseni, when he interviews, is his inability to actively listen. As an interviewer, you seek information, clarification, stories, and news…you are bound to listen more than talk, even if you disagree with what is being said.

Oseni disrupts interviews and makes his guests feel they are at war with him because of their political affiliations. Yes, ask tough questions, hard-hitting questions, but do so with so much candour that will elicit answers from the guest. If they do not yield the desired results, rephrase your questions or move on to others. This is a valued skill as a journalist.

On the 30th of October, while interviewing Onokpasa, Rufai said, and I quote:

“Patriotism means supporting your country at all times, but also the government when they deserve it. Mr Onokpasa, I put it to you that you came to misrepresent the facts as it regards subsidy removal. President Tinubu announced subsidy removal on inauguration, and that was effectively pulling out subsidy. So you saying he didn’t remove subsidy, quoting the PIA law that has been there for a while is a misrepresentation of facts.”

The above is very poor and appalling, coming from an interviewer and a supposed journalist. It is not only confrontational, it is not conversational and appealing.

Onokpasa, a lawyer, accused Oseni of practising sensationalism, which I quite agree with. He also said Oseni was rude to him, which an interviewer must avoid. “I am your guest. You will respect me.” At some point, Onokpasa threatened to walk out of the studio, and Oseni obliged him to do so if he so wished, something no journalist who knows the dos and don’ts of the profession will ever do.

He went on to interject the said Mr Onokpasa, who was about to respond by saying, “Let me finish, please.” This is a subtle order to a guest you did not pay to appear on your programme. Onokpasa would go on to accuse Oseni of raising his voice at him. Was it a mortal combat that the audience was expecting to see, or were they glued to your programme to gather information from the other side? Oseni must spell out what he wants, actually.

How do you tell your unpaid guest to leave your studio if he wants? How can you tell a guest that if he is not comfortable, he is free to walk out, while laughing? Where is your sense of apology if he felt uncomfortable with your conduct?

One observation that must be noted is that Oseni, as an anchor, inserts himself into the narrative during interview sessions, not as an anchor he is, but as a celebrity and as the ‘voice of the people.’ But we recall his ‘Nigerian attitude’ when he was apprehended in Lagos driving against traffic laws.

Another of his uncomely attitudes is his appetite for preaching morals and good governance – making so many statements and attempting to put words in the heads and mouths of guests. “I put it to you that…” This he does very often, instead of sticking to asking the necessary questions. Larry King once said if it takes more than three sentences to ask a question, it is a bad question. It seems Oseni is oblivious of this.

