

No Problem, No Life

Life itself is woven in problems. As a matter of fact, life ceases to be life without problems. Life in itself is synonymous to problems. They are two sides of the same coin. Most of us like to dream of having a family. So for you to have a family you need to marry, but ones you marry you invite into your life at least more problems to deal with. To live with another human being under the same roof, gives you at least more problems than you had before. Just as you are getting used to each other and think it is time to settle down and enjoy life. Then you probably begin to have the thought of having your own child, and with that process a new problem is initiated. Because with the pregnancy, the lady begins a nine month process of continuous pain. Meanwhile the pain and discomfort of a wife equals to sleepless night for the husband. Welcome to a life of problems.

If you survive it after nine months and you have just started rejoicing for the new born baby that has arrived your family. Soon thereafter, just as you are about to settle down to the thought that you are a happy family, then the reality dawns on you that you might need another car or you need to get a nanny or you need to work harder to save money for the education of the child. All kinds of problems that you never thought of before you got married, begin to surface left, right and center in your life. All because you desired to have a better life. Better life attracts bigger problems. Soon you might want to have a bigger apartment, which means you need more money. In some families the time comes that they want to have the second baby and the process starts all over again.

Soon that child would need to go from primary to secondary school. The child would need to be clothed, fed, school fees paid, education needs to be catered for. Secondary school education would lead to a higher institution where responsibilities are even higher. Then the child now grown up would need to find a job, where he would discover the salary is small, he needs to pay for an apartment, he needs to get an automobile for himself, after which he would desire to marry. And the circle repeats itself again and again.

“We are troubled on every side, yet not distressed; we are perplexed, but not in despair; Persecuted, but not forsaken; cast down, but not destroyed; Always bearing about in the body the dying of the Lord Jesus, that the life also of Jesus might be made manifest in our body. For we which live are always delivered unto death for Jesus’ sake, that the life also of Jesus might be made manifest in our mortal flesh. So then death worketh in us, but life in you.” 2 Corinthians 4:8-12

So the circle of life is a circle of problems. It’s a parallel line that goes together. Ladies and gentlemen, life is made of problems, meaning problems are a part and parcel of life, so nobody can avoid them. It is not possible. The best response to problems is to learn how to creatively respond to them. The million dollar question is, how do I view problems in a way that it becomes a blessing not a curse?

Problem is such an integral part of life that we cannot physically survive on planet earth without problems. Everything about man is about problems. In fact man himself and his composition is all about problems. The composition of man is about problem solving. Everything in life revolves around problems and problem solving. In fact, you are irrelevant in the world without problems. No one is needed on earth without problems because we are all created to solve problems.

We Are Created For Problems

▪ Don’t just take me for my words, let’s go for the facts. Every thing in man is about problems:

▪ Your eyes are there to resolve the problem of sight.

▪ Your mouth is about problems. It’s given to you to resolve the problem of eating, swallowing and speech.

▪ Your nose is a problem solver. Your nose resolves the problem of breathing.

▪ Your ears are given to you to resolve the problem of hearing.

▪ The hair on your head are given to you to solve problems.

▪ Your eyebrows solve problems

▪ Your womb as a woma n is a problem solver

▪ Your hands solve problems

▪ Your teeth solve problems or you would not be able to smile

▪ Your nails solve problems

▪ Your legs solve problems.

▪ Your gender is for solving problems.

I hope now my friends, it’s easier for you to see that life is about problems. We are all created to solve problems. As a matter of fact, you yourself would not be needed on planet earth if you are not solving problems. It is because of problems that you have food on your table. Why? Because you go to work. Your job is to solve a problem. Whatever work you do is about solving problems.

“When I feel the heat, I see the light.” ― Everett Dirksen

Your Problem Is Your Blessing

▪ If you are a doctor, it is because you solve problems. The problem of somebody’s health. Thanks to the fact that somebody is sick that is why you are needed as a doctor.

▪ If you are a lawyer, it is thanks to the fact that other people have problems that is why you are needed as a lawyer.

▪ You are only relevant as an engineer because some people need mobility and have technically related problems. That is why you are needed. You are not needed if not for problems.

▪ If you are a pilot, you are only needed because you are going to solve people’s problems. People need to fly.

▪ If you are a teacher you are there to solve problems. The problem of people’s ignorance.

▪ If you are a tailor, you are there to solve problems of clothing people.

▪ If you are a scientist, you are there to solve the problem of progress. There are things that need to be invented and reinvented.

▪ If you are a hair dresser, it is because some people have the problem of beauty, they need to solve that is why you are needed.

▪ If you are a makeup artist, stylist, the only reason why you go to work, have food on the table and have salary, is because you are solving people’s problem.

▪ If you are a chef, thank God somebody is hungry.

▪ If you are a politician it is because people need to be governed. Nations and societies need to be governed.

▪ If you are a banker or economist it’s thanks to the fact that people have problems with their finances.

What I am trying to say ladies and gentlemen, is that everything we have in our lives today is thanks to problems. So problems could not necessarily be as bad as we talk about them. Everything we possess today, we have thanks to problems. You have salary today because you are solving a problem for which you get paid. You put food on your table thanks to problems. On one hand, someone resolved the problem of that food by producing the food for you. Then you were able to buy it, because you resolved other people‘s problem that gave you the means to provide for your family. The cloth you are wearing is because of a problem that was resolved.

The house you are living in, the shoes you are wearing are all as a result of problems. Everything you have today is a blessing that has come to your life thanks to problems. If you get hungry, that is a problem and an opportunity. You have a problem and somebody has an opportunity of making money. If you catch cold, somebody else has an opportunity of making money. If it is hot in your house that is a problem for you, but a blessing to another person. If you hurt your leg, it is a problem to you, but a blessing to someone else. In the process of child birth, despite the pain and discomfort, there are a lot of people been blessed. As a matter of fact, if you die, it is a problem to your family, but a blessing to others.

Sunday Adelaja is a Nigeria born leader, transformation strategist, pastor and innovator. He was based in Kiev, Ukraine.

