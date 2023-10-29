Do we think the younger generation will receive this kind of gospel that is fraught with confusion, doctrinal debates, and arguments? If this menace is not disturbing to you, tell me what is disturbing? Why are we so divided?, or maybe confused is the right word? Can we ever agree on anything? And this thing is getting worse by the day. We’ve set up camps and caucuses. We’ve set up denominational preferences. If the argument is not about tithing, it’s about succession. If it’s not about speaking in tongues, it’s about spiritual fatherhood and motherhood. We argue about church buildings. We argue about church ownership.

No thanks to the damage that Social Media has done and is doing to the minds of men. What kind of a gospel is this? Is this what we are passing down to our children? Jesus, please come and revive us. Clean up your church from these divisions and disjointedness. Rid us from arrogance and pride. Break down the walls of denominationalism. Pull down the structures of men and implant in our hearts the divine plan and model for a true church. Let the spirit of “I am of Paul, I am of Apollos” die in your church.

Power has left the church. Influence is waning. The sons of darkness are mocking and rejoicing for they know that in our disunity is their own victory. Jesus, you brought light. You brought unity. You brought love. You brought sanity and sanctity. You brought righteousness and dignity. You established truth and synergy. See what men have done to your house. See how men have built silos and structures that have now divided your church along many lines. See what denominationalism has brought to your church. Will you continue to watch things degenerate like this? Will you continue to watch men trample on your word and on the incredible sacrifice you made on the cross?

Lord, it is time for you to invade your church with a new wave of revival. If you don’t help us, twenty years from now, every vestige of honor and integrity in the church would be eroded. If you turn your back at us and refuse to show us mercy, the sons of darkness will have the last laugh. We are crying to you to heal our land and raise up the broken walls of your church. Send down fire. Send down holiness. Rend our hearts. Rain down righteousness. Give us the former and the latter rain. Let the glory of this latter house be greater than the former. Let dignity and respect and honor return to the church. Let the gospel not fail in our hands.

Ayo Akerele is a consultant and the founder, Voice of the Watchmen Ministries Canada. He can contacted through ayoakerele2012@gmail.com

