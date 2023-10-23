PROBLEMS: This is probably one of the most popularly used words in the vocabulary of any culture. There is no one in the whole wide world, who does not come across this word used on regular basis one way or the other. As a matter of fact, our world goes around problems and because of problems. All of us individually and collectively regularly face problems in our daily lives. Attitudes to problems varies from people to people. Some run away from problems. Some look for problems. Some hide from problems. Some look for ways of resolving problems. Some succumb to problems. There are all kinds of reactions to problems. So problems, what are they? Blessings or a curse?

In this article I want to present a case to all my readers that problems indeed are not a curse but a blessing. Problem is one of the most beautiful things that could happen to you.

Problem is a blessing.

“Problems are the guiding lights along the way of life.” ― Debasish Mridha

A Lesson In History

A careful study of the history of humanity would stand as a monumental testimony to the fact that problems are indeed a blessing. Most of the technological breakthroughs which we enjoy today are as a result of problems. It used to take half a year to travel from one continent to the other by ship, now it takes 6 hours by plane, thanks to problems.

We use to have telegrams as the fastest form of communication, now we have Skype, Facebook, Email, social media, etc. Horses used to be the most effective means of transportation, which was before Mercedes Benz came to town. We use to write with ink and pen, now we have computers, tablets, etc. all as a result of solving problems.

Planes came about as a result of man trying to resolve the problem of transportation. Skype, computer, telephone, all came about in the quest of man to resolve the communication problem. Cars, bicycles, automobiles all came about as a result of the desire of men to solve the mobility problem. Electricity is as result of the desperation of man to solve the energy problem.

Our modern medical breakthrough is thanks to the health challenges that the generation before us had faced. Antibiotics is a result of Mr. Fleming trying to stop the death plague of the 1920s. The list could go on and on all night. The truth of the matter is, each time we have a problem, a breakthrough is knocking at the door.

“Problems are only opportunities with thorns on them.” ― Hugh Miller

What Is a Problem?

Dear readers, the issue is not with problems, but how we see problems. We could either see problems as a blessing or as limitations. In the real sense though, problems are supposed to be a door into new opportunities, if we could only relate to them correctly.

Let’s go deeper into the meaning of the word PROBLEM. In my own definition, problems are events, occurrences or conflicts that cause pain, discomfort or suffering. Now that is where the issue is. In this definition we can see the reason humanity in general, dislike and even hate problems. The reason is simple, problems cause pain, discomfort and suffering. We don’t like pain. We dislike discomfort and we out rightly hate suffering.

I think our attitude and response to problems is understandable because as humans we are created with flesh and body. The nature of our flesh and body is such that we are uncomfortable with pain or discomfort. So our body dislikes suffering hence runs away from problems. Our physical body prefers a more conducive and comfortable condition of life. It is human nature to want to run away from anything that inflicts pain and since problems inflict pain, we dislike them.

So where is my logic here? If we say there is an understandable reason why man dislikes pain and runs away from problems, why should I still call problems and pain a blessing? The reason is because man is not only made of body or flesh. Remember we say it is the human flesh or body that runs away from pain, but apart from flesh, man still consists of spirit and soul. Problems therefore act as a stimulant to the soul of man. Problems challenge our mind which is a dominant part of our soul,

The Paradox of Problems

Wisdom therefore demands that despite the pain the body suffers, sometimes problems must still be welcomed to challenge the mind. To engage the soul so as to give birth to something superior to what was obtainable before now. The pain that is inflicted by sickness pushes us to challenge our minds, to come up with researches and studies that would eventually lead to a medical solution.

“Facing problems? Good. Even cocoon does. It makes the wings stronger you know.” ― Vikrmn.

The discomfort that darkness caused man, pushed us to engage the mind to come up with the solution in electricity. The limitation and pain that is caused by lack of means of transportation led to the invention of automobiles, planes, ships, railways, etc. The agony and sorrow that comes from death led humanity to engage the mind leading to the invention of hospitals, pharmacy, and medicine.

“The problem suggests the solution.” ― Tom Payne

So my friends, whatsoever the pain you need to endure, whatever the nature of problems that you are facing, you could actually convert that pain to result in the productivity of the mind. Every problem must be converted to a challenge to the mind. Every problem should be viewed as a chance, as an opportunity, as a privilege to redirect the pain or discomfort coming from that problem to engage the mind for a better solution. That is the key to problems becoming blessings.

God in his infinite wisdom, has set up life in such a way that life is made up of series of problems. Maybe better said, life is a circle of problems. Just when you think you have overcome all the problems around, you fall into another circle of some other problems. Just when you are about to finish resolving those ones, you have new ones waiting for you on the horizon. So friends you will never come out of troubles, for which I whole heartedly congratulate you! It gives me an opportunity to enjoy a hearty laughter when I hear people say they look forward to overcoming all their problems soon. I take my time to use the occasion to have a good laugh, because it would never happen. Nobody would ever come out of his circle of problems on this side of life.

Sunday Adelaja is a Nigeria born leader, transformation strategist, pastor and innovator. He was based in Kiev Ukraine.

