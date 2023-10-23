I sat close to where the leadership of the Christ For All Nations sat today at their conference. Their office had called me personally and had invited me to this breakfast conference because of the precious relationship I had with them over the years. The programme started at 8 a.m. Everybody was there before 8am. No drama of any kind. And they had prepared the most sumptuous breakfast for everyone–just name it. To cap it up, we all sat exactly at the same place and ate the same food. You would never notice who was Daniel Kolenda, the president of Christ For All Nations who seats on the board of an organisation that spends millions of dollars to organise crusades.

This man of God has been used by God to lead at least 35 million people to Christ in hundreds of crusades across the globe. He has travelled to more than 100 countries, met presidents of so many nations, and has been used by God to heal hundreds of thousands of people worldwide. Yet very humble, approachable, and simple. My heart was grieved today seeing how pride has ruined the lives of many of our ministers. Myselfand my wife were just shaking our heads all through the meeting. Of course, we weren’t suprised, having lived and ministered for some years with some of our brethren in this part of the world. But each time you have the opportunity to seat with them, you can’t but see things that will touch you.

There was no celibrity pop star kind of a music minister who was paid $10,000 to come in brag, swag, and sing for one hour. Everyone served as volunteers, and they did so with excitement. We all lifted our voices to God in love and in unity of the spirit in a manner reminiscent of the days of the early apostles and the power of God fell. The entire auditorium was soaked with the presence of God. This is what I have been craving for, a church of equal brothers and sisters. A church of humble men and women. A church where the rich do not look different from the poor. A church where the leader is a servant leader and not a super star, celebrity. It is in this kind of environment that true conversions are born. It’s in this kind of environment that true ministers are raised–men and women who are going into ministry as servants and not as Commander and Chief of Money and Fame Forces.

The church is all about Jesus, and not about “my grace”, “my ministry”, “my mantle”, “my, my, my, my, me, me, me, me. We must clean up this mess for the next generation, and ultimately for the glory of God to return to our churches. The church is all about Jesus, not about any of us.

Ayo Akerele is a consultant and the founder, Voice of the Watchmen Ministries Canada. He can contacted through ayoakerele2012@gmail.com

