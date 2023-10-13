In the Name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful

All praise is due to Allah, and may His peace and blessings be upon Allah’s Messenger, his Companions and whosoever follows his guidance.

Dear brothers and sisters, fear Allah in your words and deeds, for:

“Whoever fears Allah, and keeps his duty to Him, He will provide him a way out (of every difficulty), and He will provide for him from sources he could never imagine.” [Qur’an, 65: 2-3]

Dear servants of Allah, the greatest blessing that Allah bestowed on mankind is His sending of Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon him) with a pure religion that brings all good to mankind and protects them from all that is evil through its principles of justice, brotherhood, freedom and peace.

Respected servants of Allah, the faith (Iman) that the Prophet established its pillars is the source of all good and felicity for those who follow its guidance. This faith (Iman) is the pure tree with ripe and everlasting fruits. Allah Almighty said:

“See you not how Allah set forth a parable? – A goodly word as a goodly tree, whose root is firmly fixed and its branches (reach) to the sky. Giving its fruits at all times by the leave of its Lord…” [Qur’an,14: 24]

Islam is the treasure of all good for mankind without which they will go astray and live in misery and loss. Allah the Most High said:

“By the time! Verily! Man is in loss, except those who believe and do righteous good deeds and recommend one another to the truth and recommend one another to patience.” [Qur’an, 103: 1-3]

The Islamic creed with which the Prophet Muhammad was sent is the bringer of all good and prosperity and the preventer of all evil and its causes. Whoever adheres to it will ever remain on the straight path. He will not be carried away by whims nor deceived by the beauties of this world. Allah the Most High said:

“Then whenever there comes to you guidance from Me and whoever follows My guidance, there shall be no fear on them, nor shall they grieve.” [Qur’an, 2: 38]

Respected brothers and sisters, know that only through true faith (Iman) can man know his appropriate place and march on the path marked for him with light and sure knowledge. He will follow only the right guidance and live his life in righteousness in line with his pure nature and clean conscience far from ugly deeds and behaviours.

My beloved people, the impact of faith (Iman) is great in the mind and its fruits are wonderful. Apart from its purification of the heart and developing it, it is also an infinite living treasure. It gives man power, perseverance, firmness, peace of mind and hope in this world where there is unending war between truth and falsehood; good and evil, it gives absolute security, complete guidance and perfect light. Allah the Most High said:

“Those who believe and whose hearts find rest in the remembrance of Allah, Verily, in the remembrance of Allah do hearts find rest.” [Qur’an, 13: 28]

Whoever lives in the vastness of faith (Iman), holds fast to its strong rope and follows its illuminating light by living a life that will make him understand the infinite wisdom of Allah, His vast Mercy, His past laws and His Divine Power. That will then give him peace of mind, because he will know then that whatever good that comes his way has already been predestined for him and that whatever calamity that he suffers has also been predestined for him. He will have no doubt nor worries but march on with firm step towards his virtuous goals.

The Messenger of Allah (Peace be upon him) said:

“Observe the rights of Allah, He will protect you; observe His rights upon you, and you will find him before you. If you ask, ask of Allah; if you seek assistance, seek it from Allah. Know that if the whole world gathered together to benefit you, they could not do so except by that which Allah has destined for you; and if they gathered together to harm you, they could not do so except by that which Allah has destined for you. The pens have been raised and the sheets have dried.” (Which means everything has already been predestined by Allah).”

True faith gives man certainty, confidence and power to persevere. If he is in bliss, he will not be arrogant, but will rather praise his Lord and thank Him and if he is afflicted with calamity, he will not despair, but will rather have patience and be satisfied with his fate. This is because he exemplifies his faith with clarity and power of will, and derives his power of forbearance during hardship from it. Nothing will then be able to divert him from his faith and his seeking for the pleasure of his Lord. He will rather increase in purity, sincerity, truthfulness, patience and firmness. The Messenger of Allah (Peace be upon him) said:

“The affair of a believer is wonderful; all his affairs are good for him and that is for none except the believer. When he gets a bliss he thanks Allah for that, and that is good for him and when a calamity befalls him, he is patient and that is also good for him.” [Muslim]

Dear brothers and sisters, the nation or society that is governed by the Islamic teachings and its life is controlled by the realities of faith (Iman) is a powerful nation or society in itself; a nation or society that has a natural immunity that enables it – with permission of Allah – to overcome all hardships and trials; and prevent its children from being affected by despair during calamities. It will rather be a nation or society that calamities and trials only increase it in good, reform and constructive life. It is actually a nation or society that has passed through all kinds of tribulations in its long history. If any other nation or society were to have a similar experience, it would have disappeared from the pages of history. Yes, it is a nation or society that has been promised a clear victory. Allah Almighty said:

“Allah has promised those among you who believe and do righteous good deeds that He will certainly grant them succession in the earth as He granted it to those before them and that He will grant them the authority to practise their religion, that which He has chosen for them (i.e. Islam). He will surely give them in exchange a safe security after their fear (provided) they worship Me and do not associate anything (in worship) with Me.” [Qur’an, 24: 55]

Dear servants of Allah, abandoning the pleasant source of faith (Iman), its realities and light of Islam cause dangerous crises and problems, perpetual darkness and a life that is devoid of happiness or bliss. Allah the Most High said:

“But whoever turns away from My reminder, verily, for him is a life of hardship and We shall raise him up blind on the Day of Resurrection.” [Qur’an, 20: 124]

The winds of evils that blow among mankind these days as well as wars, crisis insecurity and instability are all a result of keeping away from the divine path, true faith and the correct concept of freedom and equality. Allah Almighty said:

“And transgress not the limits. Truly Allah likes not the transgressors.” [Qur’an, 2: 190]

Therefore as long as the life is not based on the foundation laid by the Creator, as long as the wise men of the world do not fully recognise sources of evil and as long as the solution to the worlds problems is not based on comprehensive justice and common-sense, there will never be any visible end to wars, crises and insecurities, and the ship of this world will not find its way to the port of peace – regardless of efforts exerted towards this goal.

Respected brothers and sisters, some world communities are afflicted with some calamities. The frightening danger does not lie in these incidents but in the methods taken to face the problem and overcome it. Common sense should be used in tackling them and proper steps should be taken to avoid their reoccurrence. Investigation should be adequately made and conclusions should not be hastily drawn in order to avoid more severe consequences. Allah Almighty said:

“O you who believe! If a rebellious evil person comes to you with a piece of news, verify it, lest you harm people in ignorance and afterwards you become regretful for what you have done.” [Qur’an, 49: 6]

The Messenger of Allah (Peace be upon him) said:

“Deliberateness is from Allah, while haste is from Shaitan (Satan).”

Dear brothers and sisters, the Ummah nowadays are passing through difficult situations and they are surrounded by dangers that threaten their very existence. They are therefore looking towards better conditions. However, there is a fact that should be clear to everybody: this community of ours has a special nature that distinguishes it from other people; that is its belief which is based on total and complete submission to Allah, the Exalted.

It is this very belief and action according to its injunctions – in all spheres of one’s life that can guarantee the much desired peace and security. Allah Almighty said:

“Truly, Allah defends those who believe.” [Qur’an, 22: 38]

Therefore, there is no way for this nation out of its present predicaments except by faithfully returning to Allah, adhering truly to the Sunnah of the Prophet (Peace be upon him) and being sincere towards its religion inwardly and outwardly.

There is no way out except by loving Allah and his Messenger with all the hearts and abiding by His law in governance and arbitration and in all matters of life. Allah Almighty said:

“It is not for a believer, man or woman, when Allah and His Messenger have decreed a matter that they should have any opinion in their decision. And whoever disobeys Allah and His Messenger, he has indeed strayed in a plain error.” [Qur’an, 33: 36]

Now is the time for dead hearts to awake! Now is the time for the heedless to remember Allah and for the one deep in the sea of sin to cling to the ship of salvation! Allah the Most High said:

“Has not the time come for the hearts of those who believe to be affected by Allah’s reminder and that which has been revealed of the truth, lest they become as those who received the Scripture (the Torah and Gospel) before and the term was prolonged for them and so their hearts were hardened? And many of them were rebellious, disobedient (to Allah).” [Qur’an, 57: 16]

O Allah! Have mercy on humanity and cure us of the hate and evil that are destroying us and dividing us through wars, ethno-religious crisis, armed banditry, terrorism, and other acts of violence and intolerance.

O Allah! Have mercy on all of those who are suffering from starvation, hunger and poverty, relieve their difficulties and provide them with what they need, as You are the best of Providers!

O our Lord, You are the most Merciful of all Who have mercy. Please have mercy on us, in all of our affairs in this life and the next.

Our Creator, please have mercy on us and our family on the Day of Judgment, when Your Mercy will be most important.

O Allah, have mercy on our brothers and sisters in Islam and our brothers and sisters in humanity.

Our Merciful Creator, please strengthen the hearts of those who are innocent but serving time in prison wrongfully.

Our Lord, have mercy on all who continue to suffer due to disasters of the past which others have forgotten. Have mercy on those who are in physical pain.

O Merciful One, please have mercy on those who are still struggling to rebuild their lives in the war zones of the world. Give them strength and resilience.

Our Creator, increase us in love for and mercy toward the poor, hungry, poverty-stricken and oppressed wherever they are.

Our Sustainer, please have mercy on us and our family as we struggle to deal with our family problems. Please strengthen us and put love and mercy in our hearts for each other.

O Merciful One! Please cure us of our sickness and grant us good health.

Our Lord, You are the Provider, please have mercy on us and provide for us.

O Allah, have mercy on everyone who is struggling and suffering financially. Relieve their suffering, help them pay off their debts, cover their expenses, and increase their Halal earning.

Our Merciful Lord, relieve the suffering of the sick and grant us a cure for every disease.

May Allah bring an end to the suffering and oppression against our brothers and sisters in Palestine and everywhere, ameen.

All praises and thanks are due to Allah alone, Lord of the worlds. May the peace, blessings and salutations of Allah be upon our noble Messenger, Muhammad, and upon his family, his Companions and his true and sincere followers.

Murtadha Muhammad Gusau is the Chief Imam of Nagazi-Uvete Jumu’ah Mosque and Late Alhaji Abdur-Rahman Okene Mosque, Okene, Kogi State, Nigeria. He can be reached via: gusauimam@gmail.com; or +2348038289761.

This Jumu’ah Khutbah (Friday sermon) was prepared for delivery today Friday, Rabi’ul Awwal 28, 1445 AH (October 13, 2023).

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

