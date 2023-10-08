The bottom line of this article is to see the need in our schools for the preparation in relevance, rather than in knowledge. These actions have to be taken by not only the graduates themselves. It must begin with political leaders who set the agenda and programme for tertiary institutions. This change must affect the process of the preparation of teachers. It has to be supported in the offices of the ministries of education. The curricula has to be affected.

“Tell me what to do and I will get the job done.”

Friends, employers don’t care what degree you have. They care about your attitude. If you have a degree with honours and you cannot get the job done? You are not needed by any employer; you are not needed in any company. Because you have not created relevance for yourself.

Almost every company owner or employer is dreaming of a day when an employee will come into his office and tell him these words, “tell me what to do and I would get the job done.”

“Only offer your work to those who value it. Otherwise you will feel devalued. Always honor what you do. If this is so then others will see the value in what you do. Always give your best. This will steadily increase your sense of self-worth. Know that people are not only paying for the service they are receiving, they are also paying for your enthusiasm, passion, and joy in what you are doing. So the more you feel passionate about what you are doing the more others will feel it and the greater your opportunity for joyful financial reward.” – Steve Nobel

In our ministry, The Embassy of God worldwide, we probably have over 2,000 employees, still I am waiting for someone to come and tell me these words: “tell me what to do and I will get the job done.”

Let’s have a more careful look at that statement. Most graduates think that their diplomas and certificates are enough for them to be employed. As a matter of fact, I used to think like that. If I show up with my first degree certificate, no one can refuse me a job. They will refuse you many times over if you attitude is not right.

My thinking was that if I have the degree, I automatically qualify for a job. I thought if I showed up with the degree, I could not be refused. Many people still think that way; that their top grades would secure a high earning position and salary.

What a shock such a graduate gets when he is told that he is not needed, even with his high scores and degree qualifications. Why? It is because every employer wants someone who will get the job done; not someone who flaunts a certificate and degrees. Somebody who will be humble enough; and somebody who would be submissive enough to realise that his relevance is in his ability to listen to instructions.

“You will be as much value to others as you have been to yourself.” – Marcus Tullius Cicero

If we want to eliminate problems, like Greece just experienced in many countries of the world, we have to begin to teach our young men and women what relevance means. We need to teach them how to practically create relevance for themselves wherever they go.

“Tell me what to do and I would get the job done.” That statement talks about the willingness of an applicant to listen. Wow! I will give any amount of money to get somebody to listen. A lot of employers are ready to pay any salary if they could get somebody just to listen to their instructions. To listen to the injunction of the bosses. To do what they are told to do. Not to do what they think they know, but what they are told to do. “Tell me what to do and I would get the job done.”

Expatiating further on this statement, the second part of that sentence says, “…and I would get the job done.” That talks about commitment, which is an attitude of relevance. Every employer is dreaming of an employee who can guarantee results. Now, that is relevance! Our graduates must be taught not just to talk the talk, but to also walk the talk.

Even right now as I write, I am still dreaming of staff members in my team, who will get the job done the way it is supposed to be done, without me chasing, cajoling and correcting them two three times in the proces.

“It is our attitude at the beginning of a difficult task which, more than anything else, will affect its successful outcome.” – William James

Industry owners are always too busy for that kind of cajoling. They are usually men of vision. They want to start a new project. They want to run with another vision. They want to go to the next level. Nothing frustrates them like employees who can’t guarantee results.

Solution To Economic Defaults

If we want to eliminate problems, like Greece just experienced in many countries of the world, we have to begin to teach our young men and women what relevance means. We need to teach them how to practically create relevance for themselves wherever they go.

“Ability is what you’re capable of doing. Motivation determines what you do. Attitude determines how well you do it.” – Lou Holtz

At times, it is not the quality of education that matters, but the ability to be able to put it to use. To a large extent, attitude could play a big role in this. Attitudinal changes and adjustments in our curricula must touch on every specialisation. The scope of this change must touch every subject and graduate.

It is my hope that this article would get into the hands of some interested parties. Men and women who desire positive changes in our world. I pray that by all of us working together, we could all create a better future and destiny for our children. This to me is a little contribution from the kingdom of God to the dire needs of a desperate world.

“This defines entrepreneur and entrepreneurship – the entrepreneur always searches for change, responds to it, and exploits it as an opportunity.” ― Peter F. Drucker

If all students and graduates are taught in the acts of creating relevance for themselves, the problems of unemployment would be much more easily resolved. Graduates would be able to create Jobs for themselves through the skills of wealth creation. Our young men and women will be coming out of higher institutions knowing that they don’t have to look for jobs. Thanks to the entrepreneurial skills they have been taught.

“Many people have serious academic degrees but cannot find a job, and sadly their degrees are so limited that they cannot even think about how to create a job for themselves.” ― Haki R. Madhubuti

Even if some might still need to look for employment, which would be much easier for them to do and more successfully so, they should be taught this principle of “tell me what to do and I would get the job done.”

“I think a great entrepreneur is learning every day. An entrepreneur is somebody that doesn’t take no for an answer, they’re going to figure something out. They also take responsibility. They don’t blame anybody else. And they’re dreamers in one sense but they’re also realistic and they take affordable steps when they can.” ― Damon John

Sunday Adelaja is a Nigeria born leader, transformation strategist, pastor and innovator. He was based in Kiev Ukraine

