The prayer focus for us now is for God to arrest every church leader in our time, break and mould them into the image of Christ. That God should remove the hold of greed, carnality, self-centeredness, competitive spirit, mammon, and the love of money, ambition, and every other work of the flesh from the hearts or our church leaders and set them ablaze. When they go on fire for Jesus in holiness and in integrity, the body of Christ as a whole will go on fire.

If revival hits the pastors, the church leaders and founders, bishops, apostles, prophets, teachers, and evangelists, much of the lukewarmness and falling away in the church will be drastically reduced. The problem is not with the people, but with the leaders. This began from time immemorial, right from the days of the prophets. God has always held the leaders accountable for the sins of the people. God held Eli accountable for the sins of his children. Much of the carnality, coldness, worldliness, evil, and wickedness going on in the church have its roots in the leadership of the church. And like a US made special cruise missile that has the capability to reach the foundation of its target, revival must hit the foundation of the church’s leadership. The people will fall in line with God when the leaders fall in line with God.

Make no mistake about it. The doctrines that shape the minds of the people are taught by the leaders. The Sunday school materials, if there are Sunday schools at all in many churches, are written by the leaders. The dominant culture and values of our local churches are designed by the leaders. The church planting practices and strategies are written and designed by the leaders. Just name any value system that doesn’t have its root with the leadership structure of the church?

“As for My people, children are their oppressors, And women rule over them. O My people! Those who lead you cause you to err, And destroy the way of your paths.” Isaiah 3:12 NKJV.

All the financial practices of the church are created, encouraged, and implemented by the leaders. A humble leader promotes the virtue of humility in the church and in the society. A proud and arrogant general overseer will promote the same virtue, nationwide. A greedy and self-centered church leader will produce branch pastors, sons and daughters, who will replicate exactly the same virtue in the church and in the larger society. You can’t revive the people without reviving the leaders. Perish that thought. Sadly, what Satan has done is to divorce the current state of the church from the current leadership structure and practices of the church, so that we can concentrate on minority causes of the problem, rather than on the majority causes of the problem.

“My people have been lost sheep; their shepherds have led them astray and caused them to roam on the mountains. They wandered over mountain and hill and forgot their own resting place.” (Jeremiah 50:6 NIV).

Sadly, some leaders have crossed the bridge, some are actually in different occultic societies. We will need to pray that God will drag them out using every means possible. Some leaders have sworn allegiance to some international organisations that are secretly recruiting pastors into the one world religion movement. These are leaders who don’t talk about sin, hell or heaven. Interestingly, part of the mandate of these organisations is that to be a member, a pastor must remove the mention of holiness, righteousness, hell or heaven from his messages, and must also reduce the mention of Jesus to the barest minimum level. We know what’s going on that we can’t mention in the public. We will need to pray for revival fire to hit these types of leaders hard.

“And I have seen folly in the prophets of Samaria: They prophesied by Baal And caused My people Israel to err.” (Jeremiah 23:13 NKJV).

Our problem isn’t about the erring youths or about the evil politicians. The church has lost its influence and power has faded away significantly because of sin and compromise. To bring ourselves back to our place of power and respect, God must visit every leader, be it a general overseer or senior or junior pastor or bishop of whoever. Fire doesn’t discriminate. It burns everything along its path. When fire falls on the church, it will burn, destroy, reveal, preserve, and restore. If fire fails to fall, what we are seeing now will be child’s play in comparison to what is coming in the next few years.

It’s our collective responsibility to increase the volume of prayer, at least for those who love the church and care for its future. God has sent me to the church, including myself, to call us back to Him. This is my primary mandate by the election of grace – and I am part of the people God is also calling back to Him. This generation is without excuse before God. To whom much is given, much will be required. It is time to pray.

be Ayo Akerele is a consultant and the founder, Voice of the Watchmen Ministries Canada. He can contacted through ayoakerele2012@gmail.com

