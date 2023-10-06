One of the main goals of the family is to teach its children to love and respect the Mosque, and build strong ties between its children and the Mosque, for the Mosque is an essential part of the life of a Muslim. Instilling love of the Mosque is a great and important part of upbringing; deep in effect, and implants in a child respect, good values and manners.

In the Name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful

All praise is due to Allah, and may His peace and blessings be upon Allah’s Messenger, his Companions and whosoever follows his guidance.

Dear brothers and sisters, know that the Allah-fearing family is the heart of a healthy society. The piety (Taqwah) of a family is dependant on the piety (Taqwah) of individual members of the family, and the piety (Taqwah) of a society is likewise dependant on the piety (Taqwah) of the families who make up the society.

Islam attaches great importance to the family, how it is established and how to keep it together. For the family to keep up its high position it maintains a state of love and harmony, and you find in it feelings of amicability and Kindness. Allah Almighty says:

“And among His Signs is this, that He created for you wives from among yourselves, that you may find repose in them, and He has put between you affection and mercy.”

He Almighty also says:

“They are Libaas [i.e. body cover, or screen, or Sakan, (i.e. you enjoy the pleasure of living with her)] for you and you are the same for them.” [Surah Al-Baqarah: 187]

The Noble Qur’an made it clear to married couples that each of them is essential to the other. Allah the Most High says:

“It is He Who has created you from a single person (Adam), and (then) He has created from him his wife [Hawwa’ (Eve)], in order that he might enjoy the pleasure of living with her.”

It cannot be imagined that one could lead a normal, steadfast human life if there was a complete destruction of the normal family structure.

Those people who call for the abolishment of the family structure do not do so for the good of humankind. Their call was and still is – a discordant sound in the passing of history. The family is established on mutual understanding, the exchanging of views and cooperation.

Allah Almighty says in relation to nursing and weaning babies:

“The mothers shall give suck to their children for two whole years, (that is) for those (parents) who desire to complete the term of suckling, but the father of the child shall bear the cost of the mother’s food and clothing on a reasonable basis. No person shall have a burden laid on him greater than he can bear. No mother shall be treated unfairly on account of her child, nor father on account of his child. And on the (father’s) heir is incumbent the like of that (which was incumbent on the father). If they both decide on weaning, by mutual consent, and after due consultation, there is no sin on them.”

Respected brothers and sisters, a happy family which seeks stability and continuity builds its life on firm principles, the most important of which are: the raising of children, mutual respect of each others rights, courteousness in dealing with one another and widening one’s family’s and one’s own horizons. Here, couples can find the pure quietude that the noble Qur’an spoke about, and if a difference occurs between them then true love will melt it away.

The Wise (Allah Almighty) know that a person can sometimes be affected by an atmosphere of disagreement and feelings of hate, and then Shaitan (Satan) finds what he is looking for sought after for destruction of the existence of the family. The Qur’anic viewpoint was to purify the emotions and to return to life its clarity and to the family its beauty. Allah the Most High says:

“And live with them honourably. If you dislike them, it may be that you dislike a thing and Allah brings through it a great deal of good.” [Surah An-Nisa: 19]

And for this reason Imam Ibn Kathir said about this verse:

“It means: and perhaps your patience in holding onto them despite your mutual dislike is much better for you in this world and in the hereafter.”

If the members of a family exchange love for stubbornness; and this is a bad sign and a defeated beginning; nothing can destroy a family as stubbornness and argument. Small disagreements can be blown out of all proportions and become huge points of stubbornness, and major disagreement. How often do we hear tell of or witness marriages failing though they are but newly wed?

Many Islamic scholars and researchers have decided that family breakdown is the main cause of juvenile delinquency; therefore the family is responsible for protecting itself from disunity before it experiences breakdown and ceases to function as a family unit. Also one cannot pretend that life is or should always be trouble-free; quite the opposite in fact; a normal healthy life will always have its ups and downs.

Everything in this world no matter how insignificant has wisdom behind it and serves a purpose, so what is the role of the family?

In every society, the family plays several important roles, the most important being:

Increasing the progeny of the nation. The Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon him) said:

“Marriage is one of my traditions/sunnah, and whoever does not follow my traditions/sunnah is not one of us. So get married, for that way you will increase the nation (in strength and number).” [Ibn Majah]

Having many healthy and educated children increases the strength of the society, in addition to increasing ones personal status and being well-remembered after death. Advocates of stopping the birth do not wish the society any good, and their weak arguments show that they have been afflicted with pessimism, uncertainty (in the truth of Islam and the Last Day) and mistrust (in Allah’s Will).

Teaching and raising youth is a job for the whole family. In fact, the home is the first school in which the child is introduced to the basic tenets of his religion, and this important job should not be left to maids and nurses. The child that nurses from his mother’s milk also receives her compassion and affection. Conversely, a child which is cared for and raised by maids will never receive the same love, warmth and affection and nor will they have a correct upbringing.

The family is held responsible before Allah for the correct upbringing of it’s children, instilling in them the concept of worship of Allah and following His prescribed way in their lives.

Do our families today fulfil their child-rearing and educational responsibilities? Does our method of raising children give them the power to resist westernisation and secularisation? Do members of the family gather together to learn the Noble Qur’an? Or do they gather to watch acts of disobedience to Allah (i.e. on the television etc.)? Do our children find in our homes useful lessons, good examples and good manners?

Any shortcomings or omissions in the family’s job of raising its children will have negative effects on the behaviour of the children, and in turn this will have a negative effect on the thoughts, structure and security of the country or society.

Parents will be asked about the fulfilment of their parental duties. Ibn Umar related that Prophet (Peace be upon him) said:

“All of you are guardians and all of you are responsible for your wards. An Imam is a guardian, and he is responsible for his wards; a man is a guardian in his family and he is responsible for his dependants, a lady is a guardian in her husband’s house and she is responsible for her charges (children, property under her control etc.).” [Bukhari and Muslim]

One responsibility of a parent is to cleanse the house from all vice, to ensure that all members of the family perform all of their religious duties, and to encourage them to perform good and loved deeds.

One of the main goals of the family is to teach its children to love and respect the Mosque, and build strong ties between its children and the Mosque, for the Mosque is an essential part of the life of a Muslim. Instilling love of the Mosque is a great and important part of upbringing; deep in effect, and implants in a child respect, good values and manners.

A family which is based on faith in Allah will be able to hold on to Islamic morals and manners, and feel a great attachment to the Mosque. It is able, by the light of the Qur’an, to bring into the world children who will become brave heroes, scholars, ascetic servants of Allah, sincere, truthful and merciful leaders, pious men, and worshipful women. Such families fill a glorious page in the books of history.

Dear servants of Allah, today the family faces a grim offensive aimed at shaking its very foundations, by undoing the family ties, spoiling the women’s characters, discarding family values, and calling towards nudity, lesbianism, homosexuality, mixing of the sexes and disinhibition. And if the family is destroyed, will there then remain any nation? And if it does remain it will be marginalised.

In some Muslim countries, the families’ hearts have been disunited as a result of the slavish adherence to Western values, drifting blindly behind any vogue that comes out of it; divorce cases have risen, and many youths have turned away from marriage followed by a frantic rush after brutish desires.

The following much-followed trend is a sensitive subject that touches many of us closely; it has a share in social change in decreasing the role of the family. Satellite dishes have taken over the family’s time, had an effect on its progress, and loosened its values; and the family loses “in some cases” some of its influence over the children. These devices (satellite, TV. etc.) compete with the family in controlling the children inside the safety of their own homes by their carefully researched attractiveness, and attack directly and indirectly to destroy their relation with their community, weaken their religion, and diminish their enthusiasm. However, one thing that is very painful to consider, is that some families completely abandon their role in the task of religious and intellectual upbringing, and surrender their children to satellite dishes and such like, that distort young minds and destroy faith unchecked.

Respected brothers and sisters, building a family on a sound, rational basis is not an easy task, conversely it is a momentous duty that requires preparation and preparedness. Married life is not all fun and games; rather it is a series of responsibilities and duties, whoever proposes marriage without ability or suitability is ignorant, unaware of the wisdom of Allah’s Divine Law, and whomsoever uses marriage for evil purposes, or denies its rights deserves the anger of Allah and His punishment; so one must always behave righteously in this life. Allah Almighty says:

“You who believe! Ward off yourselves and your families against a Fire (Hell) whose fuel is men and stones.” [Surah At-Tahrim: 6]

My beloved people, family life is a life of work. And life has its costs and burdens; so it needs someone to be in charge to direct it’s actions, and supervise its safety this leadership is called Qiwamah in the Qur’an and it is the lot of the man. Leadership is not for the purpose of reverence and domination but it is a post of supervision and upbringing. It does not mean denying the wife her own personality and wishes, or preventing her from expressing her opinions or having any say of what goes on in the family.

Allah Almighty has prepared the woman for certain jobs, and has prepared the man for certain jobs. They are each suited to their own jobs by reason of the physical and mental differences between them. If women were made to be the protectors and maintainers in place of men the woman would be charged with more than she could handle, and the family would be deviated from its normal course and would face trials and difficulties. There are essential differences between men and women that enable them to perform the gender-specific tasks which have naturally and traditionally been theirs to perform. If the roles of men and women were reversed, it would harm the family, and ultimately the society at large. Those people who call for the removal of man’s natural assertiveness and leadership are fools because that goes against the natural Law of Allah Subhanahu wa Ta’ala!

Al-Qiwamah means that the head of the household is responsible for the physical safety of his family, and for their safety from a religious standpoint. He protects them from evil fashions and deviation, and provides the perfect example in the way he abides by the Limits set by Allah, and his exaltation of his religious rites and ceremonies, unashamedly and with the best of character and moral standard. He is like a shepherd that protects his flock.

The head of a household is required to strike a balance between his work, his acts of worship and being free for his family; to give each one it’s due, e.g. the rights of the wife, bringing up the children etc. If the head of the household is unable to make time to sit by himself or with members of the family to talk to them and listen to them, later on, when it is too late to do so, or is no longer possible, wallahi he will regret not having made the time.

Abdullah Ibn Amr Ibn Al-As said:

“The Messenger of Allah (Peace be upon him) said to me, “I have been told that you fast all day and then stay up all night (in worship) Don’t do so; For your body has it’s rights on you, and likewise your wife has rights upon you: fast and break your fast; fast three days in each month for that is (as if you were) fasting your whole life.”” [Bukhari and Muslim]

Dear brothers and sisters, please we have an urgent need for donation and appeal!

Respected servants of Allah, wallahi, we have a poor family whose only source of income, their father, an Islamic scholar who is looking after our orphans, died few days ago, leaving behind a widow with 8 children. The family is bankrupt and under debt for his hospital bill amount to 1.3 million naira and is in dire need of support. We need to clear their debt as well as provide them with daily-need requirements.

We need your help Fisabilillah, Barakallahufeekum. Please donate for the sake of Allah, so that we can help the family resettle with the permission of Allah.

Help and assist Fisabilillah. Your investment goes towards creating transformational content like this. Make a difference today, in our world and your Hereafter!

The target amount is N1.3 million.

Here is our account Details:

1. Account no. – 0048647196, GTBank

2. Account no. – 1779691620, Access Bank

Jazakumullah Khairan as you kindly help and assist.

O Allah, guide us with those whom You have guided, grant us well-being among those You have granted well-being, be an ally to us along with those whom You are an ally to, and bless what You have bestowed upon us, and save us from the evil of what You have decreed. For verily You decree and none can decree over You. He whom You support can never be humiliated. Glory is to You, our Lord, You are Blessed and Exalted.

O Allah, We ask You for all that is good, in this world and in the Hereafter, what we know and what we do not know. O Allah, we seek refuge with You from all evil, in this world and in the Hereafter, what we know and what we do not know. O Allah, we ask You for the good that Your servant and Prophet has asked You for, and we seek refuge with You from the evil from which Your servant and Prophet sought refuge. O Allah, we ask You for Paradise and for that which brings one closer to it, in word and deed, and we seek refuge in You from Hell and from that which brings one closer to it, in word and deed. And we ask You to make every decree that You decree concerning us good, ameen.

All praise is due to Allah, Lord of the worlds. May the peace, blessings and salutations of Allah be upon our noble Messenger, Muhammad (Peace be upon him), and upon his family, his Companions and his true and sincere followers.

Murtadha Muhammad Gusau is the Chief Imam of Nagazi-Uvete Jumu’ah Mosque and Late Alhaji Abdur-Rahman Okene Mosque, Okene, Kogi State, Nigeria. He can be reached via: gusauimam@gmail.com; or +2348038289761.

This Jumu’ah Khutbah (Friday sermon) was prepared for delivery today Friday, Rabi’ul Awwal 21, 1445 AH (October 06, 2023).

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

