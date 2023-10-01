Dr Erwin Lutzer captured it very accurately, “an economic crisis is always a gift to a leader who wants to capture a nation.” Such is the picture of this supposed “giant of Africa” with her attendant and perennial fiasco of crises that have remained indelibly stuck to the memory of the past and present generations. She is rich in natural resources. She is blessed with some of the best brains on earth. Sadly, she is chronically deficient in transformational leadership and bankrupt in national value systems, two critical components of national transformation. This is the story of this sixty-three-year-old crawling giant, called Nigeria. Her transition from babyhood to adulthood is the main thrust of this treatise. But can we truly nurture a baby through the trenches of babyhood to the galaxies of adulthood in the absence of the knowledge of the paternity of the baby? Who gave birth to you, Nigeria? Where was your birth stool? What is your history? Nigeria, you were born on the birthstool of the imperialists, the British Empire and her colonial whips with which they whipped you and the other colonial enclaves into subjugation. Nigeria, you were the product of an economic transaction among members of a greedy imperialist class.

Your birth stool was deliberately cast upon the mold of divisiveness, the merging of multiple ethno-cultural interests into one state, interests that could never and would never be homogenous. Thus, your culturally and ideologically polarised citizens were programmed to remain restive, disunited, confrontational, and heterogenous. Consequently, the present perennial conflicts between your six geo-political zones have remained a plausible rationale for your under-development for the past sixty-three years.

Interestingly, the colonial strategy of the British imperialist shares striking resemblance with the Nazification strategy of the German Reich under the regime of the evil Hitler in the 1940s. To keep the German people under the control of Hitler, the weaponization of disunity among the Germans was deployed, promoted, and even celebrated by the evil Nazi establishment. Hitler was quoted to have said, “the best way to conquer your enemy is to divide them.” The Fuhrer did not stop there. He went further by introducing the weaponization of ignorance. To do this successfully, Hitler created the Ministry of Propaganda, headed by the notoriously famous Dr Joseph Goebbels, a pathological propagandist.

According to Hitler, “by clever and persevering use of propaganda even heaven can be represented as hell to the people, and conversely the most wretched life as paradise.” This strikes a parallel with the whip of the British on Nigeria, her most cherished baby. This baby is so rich in oil and gas and other vast mineral resources that her wicked imperialist parents with the aid of their Nigerian enablers have continued to dip their spoons and forks into her treasury as much as the other greedy imperialists have also done to our brothers in the Sahel. Thus, through the combination of the evil tripods of propaganda, gaslighting, and the merging up of heterogenous ethno-religious entities, they successfully created a critical mass of people who cannot discern between truth and nonsense. That was what the famous Richard Terrell said,

“Create a critical mass of people who cannot discern between truth and nonsense, then you will have a society ready to fall for any leader.”

I would have stuck with Mr. Terrell’s views as one of the best ways to capture our current predicament if I had not found a famous quote by Hitler. Hitler once said and I quote, “How fortunate for governments that the people they administer don’t think.” In conclusion, present day Nigeria has become a caricature of her glorious destiny, reveling in the murky and stinking waters of state capture, acute poverty, perennial corruption, ritual killings, organized crime, vote buying and election rigging, kidnapping, the capture of the legislature and the judiciary by the executive, and worst of all, the corruption of the church of Christ.

We cannot rescue the future if we don’t know the past. Where do we go from here to rescue this nation?

It is time for Nigeria and Nigerians to think outside of the mold of the imperialist as our brothers have begun to do in the former Francophone colonies. We have tolerated this evil for too long. Tolerance is a killer. Aristotle once said, “Tolerance is the last virtue of a dying society.” I know for a fact that not everyone is gifted with a brain to think in an environment infested with massive corruption and evil in extremely high places. Not everyone is able to think in a poverty weaponized society. But for the remnant of Nigerians with candor and dignity; the Nigerian mother and father with sound values and logical reasoning; the Nigerian youth with a heart for justice and equity, it is time to stand for change—right from our homes to our personal spheres of influences. We cannot stop election riggers from plying their trade, but we can stop forgery of academic certificates from our homes. We may not be able to stop the looting of the Central Bank of Nigeria, but you as an apprentice to a motor mechanic should stand for integrity at your mechanic workshop by not stealing money from your boss. The change in our negative value systems start with you and me.

Nations are not great because of the values of their wealth. Nations are great because of the wealth of their values. The Nigerian church has been deeply compromised, compromised along the lines of corruption, false teachings, compromises, occultism, fraternization with corrupt political leaders, embellishment of truth, competition and disunity among churches and church leaders, neutrality and silence in the time of evil, greed and misuse of money, to say the least. At all levels, the church in Nigeria needs to repent and take her place as the true light of Nigeria. General Overseers of churches in Nigeria have failed God. They need to humble themselves, call a solemn assembly, go back to God and repent. God is not going to change Nigeria. Prayers and fasting won’t make Nigeria great. Prophecy and positive confessions won’t make Nigeria great. It is righteousness that will make Nigeria great—justice, equity, fairness, integrity, rule of law, truth, love, and a progressive change in our current national value system from top to bottom and from bottom to top.

It is in an environment of righteousness, first among leaders, that will make prayers and fasting work, by generating spiritual power to shut down the powers of darkness and release grace on the land for the emergence of the right leaders. Sin erodes the power in prayer. No force of imperialism can defeat a nation with a people and a leadership who are ready to stand for their greatness. It is these leaders who will now take the right decisions, make the right policies, establish law and order, establish justice and fairness, and use resources judiciously and efficiently. Whether we split Nigeria up into different regions or nations, or we pursue the restructuring of the current entity all of which are plausible options for remediation, it is this same trajectory of “righteousness” that will make us great again. Nations are not great because of the values of their wealth. Nations are great because of the wealth of their values.

“Righteousness makes a nation great; sin is a disgrace to any nation.” (Proverbs 14:34). God bless Nigeria.

Ayo Akerele is a Consultant and the Founder, Voice of the Watchmen Ministries Canada, he can contacted through ayoakerele2012@gmail.com

