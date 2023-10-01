It does not end until God says: “The End.”

If I were to ask you for the two most powerful words in the Bible, you might not be able to answer. Well, I am going to tell them to you today because God visited me in a dream. In the dream, I saw myself preaching those two words.

I woke up and immediately decided to study them in the Bible. What I discovered amazed me and strengthened my faith. I discovered that the words He gave me were two of the most powerful words in the Bible; if not the most powerful.

These two words are: “But God.”

Powerful words

Everywhere in the scriptures, we see the power of the words: “But God.” Something was lost “but God” found it. Someone was dead “but God” brought him back to life. Someone was blind, “but God” restored his sight. There was no way, “but God” made a way.

“But God” prefaces the intervention of the Almighty in the scriptures. With “but God,” God redeems. With “but God,” He raises the dead. With “but God,” He makes all things new. All seems lost “but God” appears and rights all wrongs.

Think about it, your life is full of “But God” revelations. God is the God of the comebacks. It is never over until you get your “but God” intervention.

First principle

Never ever say anything about God and then say “but.” That is the height of disrespect. People say God did this and that, but… That is rubbish. God helped me, but I still lost everything. Balderdash! I thought God would heal the man, but he died. He died because you are blind.

My auntie told me: “God is powerful O. God is powerful O. But we need to also apply our local abracadabra.” That is hogwash! Do not fall for such deception. Never fall into that trap of the devil.

Say whatever you like and end it with “but God.” Say: “The economy is bad, “but God” will make a way. Say: “There is no food in the house, “but God” is our provision. Say: “There is no money in the bank, “but God” is our accountant. Say: “The doctors insist the disease is incurable, “but God” is our healer. Say: “We lost all hope, “but God” renewed our strength.

End a sentence with “but God” and you have glorified God. End it with “but God” and you have released the power of God. Say: “But God” and the riches of the glory of God’s inheritance in the saints become available to you. Seek refuge in “but God” and the exceeding greatness of God’s power toward you emerges. Acknowledge “but God” and you will realise the working of God’s mighty power which He worked in Christ when He raised Him from the dead. Proclaim the virtues of “but God” and you will know that there is Balm in Gilead.

With “but God,” the impossible becomes possible. When you say: “But God” you will see that: “(God) is able to do exceedingly abundantly above all that (you) ask or think.” (Ephesians 3:20).

With everything, God is the resolution. God is the answer. God is the redemption. God is the provision. God is the healing.

Grace in action

There are many examples of “but God” in the scriptures. No two words better express the grace of God more fulsomely in the Bible than “But God.” “But God” speaks eloquently of the mercy of God. It speaks of the lovingkindness of God. It speaks of the goodness of God. It speaks of the forgiveness of God. It speaks of God’s longsuffering nature, of God’s compassion, and of God’s faithfulness.

Paul says, for example: “You He made alive, who were dead in trespasses and sins, in which you once walked according to the course of this world, according to the prince of the power of the air, the spirit who now works in the sons of disobedience, among whom also we all once conducted ourselves in the lusts of our flesh, fulfilling the desires of the flesh and of the mind, and were by nature children of wrath, just as the others. But God, who is rich in mercy, because of His great love with which He loved us, even when we were dead in trespasses, made us alive together with Christ (by grace you have been saved), and raised us up together, and made us sit together in the heavenly places in Christ Jesus.” (Ephesians 2:1-6).

Once we were dead in trespasses and sins, “but God.” Once we walked according to the dictates of the devil, “but God.” Once we conformed to the evil ways of this world, “but God.” Once we conducted ourselves in the lusts of our flesh, “but God.” Once we lived by gratifying the cravings of our sinful nature, “but God.”

Once we habitually fulfilled the desires of the flesh and of the mind, “but God.” Once we were by nature children of wrath, “but God” redeemed us.

Once we sat in darkness, blinded by our sins, “but God.” Once we jumped when the devil said jump, “but God.” Once we were imprisoned, enslaved by fleshly lusts, “but God.” Once our Lord and master was the prince of the power of the air, but God. Once we were driven and tossed to and fro by every wind of doctrine, “but God.” Once we were lost, deaf to the voice of the Good Shepherd, “but God” rescued us.

“But God” who is rich in mercy, “but God” who is full of lovingkindness, “but God” whose love is from everlasting to everlasting, “but God” whose faithfulness reaches to the clouds, “but God” whose compassions fail not, “but God” whose goodness endures continually, reached out to us and saved us.

He saved us and redeemed us from our sins. He washed us in His blood. He came down to earth to die for us. He brought us out of a horrible pit. He lifted us out of the miry clay. He set our feet upon a rock. He established our steps.

“But God” is the assurance that God will work every and any bad thing that will happen in your life for good; to the glory of His name.

Final say

Inscribe this kingdom principle of “But God” in your heart and mind. It ensures that you never rule out God. Do not do any addition or subtraction without Him. Include God in every calculus of life.

God is our secret weapon. He is plenteous in redemption. He gives double for trouble. “He is a strength to the poor, a strength to the needy in his distress, a refuge from the storm, a shade from the heat.” (Isaiah 25”4). Weeping may endure for a day, but joy comes in the morning.

“But God” is a principle of life. It expresses God’s positioning in the life of every man. God is the Alpha and the Omega. He is the Beginning and the End.

That means everything ends with God. It does not end until God says: “The End.” And God Himself is The End. That End is a revelation of God. That End is the realisation of His mighty power.

It never ends in the valley. It always ends on the mountaintop with a transfiguration. But only if we wait for God. Therefore, in every situation, do not give up. In every situation, wait for God. He is never late, and He is never early. He is always just on time.

This is His promise: “Kings shall be your foster fathers, and their queens your nursing mothers; they shall bow down to you with their faces to the earth, and lick up the dust of your feet. Then you will know that I am the Lord, for they shall not be ashamed who wait for Me.” (Isaiah 49:23). CONTINUED.

