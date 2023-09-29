In the Name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful

All praise is due to Allah, and may His peace and blessings be upon Allah’s Messenger, his Companions and whosoever follows his guidance.

Dear brothers and sisters, whoever reflects on modern and ancient history, with clarity and balance, will realise the reality of societies, past and present, and will never doubt the existence of an established fact and an objective sought by every society. A model that does not change or transform, no matter how many centuries pass over it and no matter how many days pass in which Allah Almighty varies the conditions of the people. Indeed, it is the requirement for safety and security.

Under safety and security, worship is adorned, and sleep is restful, and food is tasty.

Safety and Security: They are the basis of every effort that blossoms. And they are expected by every community in spite of their vast diversity.

This is particularly the case for a Nigerian society. For if it is secured, then it flourishes. Then security and Iman (faith) flow from it. For there is no security without Iman (faith). And there is no flourishing without guarantees against that which disturbs the peace of daily life.

Praise for a safe life echoes from every pulpit. Because security resonates with people, as it is tied to their concern for themselves. In addition, it is a bestowal from Allah Almighty upon His servants, and a favour for which those having it are admired. And that is no surprise, for it was authentically reported that the Messenger of Allah (Peace be upon him) said:

“Whoever among you wakes up physically healthy, feeling safe and secure within himself, with food for the day, it is as if he acquired the whole world.” [Ibn Majah]

The Prophet (Peace be upon him) made three matters the basis for possessing the entire world; security in homelands, well-being in bodies, and sustenance and subsistence. For not having security is missing out on one third of life. And since security is a third of living, Allah Almighty favoured the forefathers of Quraish with it, He said:

“Let them worship the Lord of this House. Who has fed them, [saving them] from hunger and made them safe, [saving them] from fear.” [Qur’an, 106:3-4]

And it was the supplication of the Prophet Ibrahim (Peace be upon him). Allah Almighty said:

“My Lord, make this a secure city and provide its people with fruits.” [Qur’an, 2:126]

And this blessing from Allah Almighty continues to flow, and was not reduced except when people decreased adhering to their religion and changed and replaced it.

And livelihoods were not restricted, unrest and strife did not occur, and people were not weakened, except when shirk (association with Allah) and transgression took hold in some portions of the lands. And no place or community is immune from that.

For there is no lineage between Allah and anyone. So the extent of blessing and goodness is according to the level of Iman (faith) and Allah’s consciousness. Through Iman (faith) and Allah’s consciousness, the blessings of the heavens and earth are opened. And through Iman (faith) and Allah’s consciousness, security and then prosperity are realised. Allah Almighty said:

“And if only the people of the cities had believed and feared Allah, We would have opened [i.e., bestowed] upon them blessings from the heaven and the earth.” [Qur’an, 7:96]

But if people change or exchange them, then the way of Allah is impartial. Allah Almighty said:

“And Allah presents an example: a city [i.e., Makkah] which was safe and secure, its provision coming to it in abundance from every location, but it denied the favours of Allah. So Allah made it taste the envelopment of hunger and fear for what they had been doing.” [Qur’an, 16:112]

Only those who have been burned by the flames of fear, alarm, chaos, displacement, and alienation know the virtues of security. And look at those less fortunate than you – ask the strangers about their homeland, and ask those displaced about their family and ask those seeking refuge. There are those ravaged by strife and wars and earthquakes, flood, and disturbances, surrounded by fear and hunger, and despair and anxiety, robbery, banditry, Boko Haram and looting the public treasury; in complete chaos. May Allah have mercy upon them and protect them. And return their security, stability and prosperity.

Sins, transgressions, and weak adherence to Allah’s ordainments regarding life, wealth, and society are among the reasons for lack of safety and security, and successive disasters and misfortunes. This calls for turning to Allah Almighty, anticipating His kindness, and changing what is within so that Allah will change the situation to something better. Allah Almighty said:

“Indeed, Allah will not change the condition of a people until they change what is in themselves.” [Qur’an, 7:11]

And Ibn Umar, may Allah be pleased with them, reported that the Messenger of Allah (Peace be upon him) turned to us and said:

“O Muhajirun, five qualities if you are tested with them, and I seek refuge in Allah lest you realise them: if indecency appears among a people to the extent that they are open about it, then plagues and diseases that were never found in their forefathers who have passed, shall spread among them. And if they decrease from the measure and the scales, then they shall be stricken with years of famine, poverty and oppression. And if they withhold the Zakat on their wealth, then rain shall be withheld from the sky, and had it not been for the animals, it would not rain. And if they break the covenant of Allah and the covenant of His Messenger then Allah shall give their enemy, who is not from among them, power over them, and they (their enemy) shall take some of what they possess. And unless their leaders rule according to the Book of Allah and select what Allah has revealed, Allah shall cause them to fight amongst one another.” [Ibn Majah]

Allah Almighty said:

“Why [is it that] when a [single] disaster struck you [on the day of Uhud], although you had struck [the enemy in the battle of Badr] with one twice as great, you said, “From where is this?” Say, “It is from yourselves [i.e., due to your sin].” Indeed, Allah is over all things competent.” [Qur’an, 3:165]

Respected servants of Allah, when our beloved Prophet (Peace be upon him) used to see the crescent of the new moon he used to supplicate and ask his Lord saying:

“O Allah, bring us the new moon with security and Iman (faith), with peace and in Islam, and success (in performing) what You love our Lord and are pleased with, our Lord and your Lord is Allah.” [Sahih Ibn Hibban]

And the Prophet (Peace be upon him) did not leave this supplication in the morning and evening, saying:

“O Allah, I ask you for wellbeing in this world and the hereafter. O Allah, I ask you for forgiveness and wellbeing in my religious and worldly affairs and in my family and my wealth. O Allah, conceal my faults and secure me from anguish. O Allah, give me protection in front of me and behind me, on my right and my left and above me. I seek refuge by Your might from being overwhelmed from under me.” [Abu Dawud]

We have a good role model in him (Peace be upon him). And this life is not good except with safety and security, and a person does not enjoy good things except with the blessing of safety and security. And people do not benefit from living without having the blessing of safety and security. So ask Allah for safety and security, Iman (faith), and wellbeing, and beware of sins and forbidden desires, and wronging yourself, and wronging others. For Allah has forbidden wronging for Himself and made it forbidden between His servants. And be grateful to Allah for his blessing of safety, security and stability. Punishments only came down when the doors of whims and desires were opened. And Allah has unchanging laws on which the universe runs.

Dear brothers and sisters, wallahi, no one has become miserable by obeying Allah, nor did anyone become happy by disobeying Allah. And Allah loves the righteous and those who reform, and hates the corrupters. So reform what is between you and Allah Almighty, Allah will reform what is between you and the people. Allah Almighty said:

“And whoever relies upon Allah – then He is sufficient for him. Indeed, Allah will accomplish His purpose. Allah has already set for everything a [decreed] extent.” [Qur’an, 65:3]

And Allah Almighty said:

“Indeed, We will not allow to be lost the reward of any who did well in deeds.” [Qur’an, 18:30]

I pray and ask Allah Almighty to continue showering his blessings upon us and make us among the grateful. Indeed Allah is All Hearing, Answering.

I conclude with this and send prayers of blessings and peace upon our Prophet as our Lord commanded:

“Indeed, Allah confers blessing upon the Prophet, and His angels [ask Him to do so]. O you who have believed, ask [Allah to confer] blessing upon him and ask [Allah to grant him] peace.” [Qur’an, 33:56]

O Allah, guide us with those whom You have guided, grant us well-being among those You have granted well-being, be an ally to us along with those whom You are an ally to, and bless what You have bestowed upon us, and save us from the evil of what You have decreed. For verily You decree and none can decree over You. He whom You support can never be humiliated. Glory is to You, our Lord, You are Blessed and Exalted.

O Allah, We ask You for all that is good, in this world and in the Hereafter, what we know and what we do not know. O Allah, we seek refuge with You from all evil, in this world and in the Hereafter, what we know and what we do not know. O Allah, we ask You for the good that Your servant and Prophet has asked You for, and we seek refuge with You from the evil from which Your servant and Prophet sought refuge. O Allah, we ask You for Paradise and for that which brings one closer to it, in word and deed, and we seek refuge in You from Hell and from that which brings one closer to it, in word and deed. And we ask You to make every decree that You decree concerning us good.

Dear servants of Allah, indeed, Allah orders justice and good conduct and giving to relatives and forbids immorality and bad conduct and oppression. He admonishes you that perhaps you will be reminded.

Remember Allah, the Great – He will remember you. Thank Him for His favours – He will increase you therein. And seek forgiveness from Him – He will forgive you. And be conscious of Him – He will provide you a way out of difficult matters. And, establish the prayer.

All praise is due to Allah, Lord of the worlds. May the peace, blessings and salutations of Allah be upon our noble Messenger, Muhammad (Peace be upon him), and upon his family, his Companions and his true followers.

Murtadha Muhammad Gusau is the Chief Imam of: Nagazi-Uvete Jumu’ah Mosque; and Late Alhaji Abdur-Rahman Okene Mosque, Okene, Kogi State, Nigeria. He can be reached via: gusauimam@gmail.com; or +2348038289761.

This Jumu’ah Khutbah (Friday sermon) was prepared for delivery today, Friday, Rabi’ul Awwal 14, 1445 AH (29 September, 2023).

