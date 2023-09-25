The one thing that the Tinubu government has been, thus far, is disappointing. After the scorched earth policies of its immediate predecessor this government had its work cut out for it. For this, and many other reasons, Nigerians found themselves boxed into a familiar corner in the months leading up to 29 May: where, the collective belief was that nothing forthcoming could be worse than the abecedarian indifference of Muhammad Buhari’s husbandry of the economy. That didn’t, however, prevent a national sense of urgency from walking hand in hand with the new administration. This perception of immediacy was surpassed only by the sense that we had to do things radically different this time if the commonwealth was not to sink. For good or bad, both of these imperatives were fired by the boosterism of the backers of the new federal government. Believe them, and you realise that in the almost three decades since 1999 (first as governor, then as godfather) now-president Bola Ahmed Tinubu had turned Lagos State from a rural backwater into Africa’s Singapore.

Then, the government vegged out. For a while, it seemed committed to matching the Buhari example over the time taken to nominate its list of ministers. Gone, it seemed was the resolve about the need to fix the nation’s pressing problems by picking the low-hanging fruits first, and quickly too. In response, the administration’s spinmeisters put up a “Do not disturb. Genius at work” sign along the corridors of power. A hurting country pinched its nostrils. Swallowed hard. And waited. Only for the genius to appear to stumble. This mountain had laboured for far too long, and the grounds beneath it grumbled too noisily for it to have birthed a mouse. No doubt, the belief that we had to do things radically different this time if we are to alter both the pace and trajectory of the nation’s development leaned on Einstein’s (most probably apocryphal) observation on the lunacy of doing things in a familiar fashion while expecting different outcomes.

The eventual list of ministers had too many ex-governors in it for starters. Forget for a moment the perennially ill-starred debate over the desirability of having technocrats in office versus politicos. The bigger question is around the scoresheets of these former chief executives of sub-national governments. What did they in the many years most ran their states to justify this call to help reset the country? There were intimations of a subtler change around — of political profit and loss accounts. Wags concluded that nomination for ministerial office was reimbursement for these individuals’ respective roles in helping the All Progressive Congress party secure the office of president at the most recent general election.

What happened to the genius? Or his oeuvre? The decisions to remove the subsidy on petrol prices and float the naira’s exchange rate were, indeed, a coup de grâce. For way too long the country, had through both policies misallocated scarce domestic resources, and suborned domestic incentives. To have announced it the way President Tinubu did was to recognise that discussions by previous governments about how best to proceed with these reforms nearly always turned into opportunities for vested interests to kick the reform can further down the road by describing the many ways in which the wrenching changes that the reforms will bring about could create new economic distortions of their own and hurt an already ailing public even more. So, in a narrow sense, in order to prevent these two steads from fleeing the barn, a canny President Tinubu appeared deliberately to put the carts before the horses.

Then, he went to sleep on the resulting sequencing challenge. In both the markets for petrol and foreign exchange, further reforms — to supply chains, and to market structures — were required to stabilise prices. The central goals of which would have been to remove as many obstacles as possible to the process of price discovery. Then there is the need to have anchored expectations. Through regular communications about the state of the respective markets government is required to describe the future direction of policy. We haven’t heard much from the minister of petroleum in this regard. But when you remember that verbal assurances on the direction of monetary policy by central banks is where the notion of “forward guidance” comes from, then the incumbent administration’s choice of committee of governors for the Central Bank of Nigeria is underwhelming.

Admittedly, when most Nigerians hear “central bank” they conclude that the operant noun is “bank”. Thus, a vacancy opens in the former institution, and we scour the latter in search of suitable candidates. But there is a world of difference between financial intermediation (taking deposits from cash-rich segments of society and on lending to cash-hungry segments) and ensuring monetary and price stability. True, banking supervision and general services (two portfolios that deputy-governors head at the Central Bank of Nigeria) might benefit from bankers being in those offices. Recall, though, that the four deputy-governors of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) comprise a third of the members of the CBN’s policy committee, and you get a sense of the worry by certain sections of the commentariat that there is no expertise on the economy amongst members of the slate put forward by the Tinubu government. And this is before you include the governor.

In this sense, absent a pivot — and soon — and the outlook for the Nigerian economy under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is unlikely to be much better than it was under Muhammadu Buhari.

Uddin Ifeanyi, journalist manqué and retired civil servant, can be reached @IfeanyiUddin.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

