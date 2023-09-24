No nation can be greater than the quality of its men. No marriage can be stronger than the quality of the husbands. When fathers fail, nations fail. When husbands fail, marriages fail. Fathers shape values faster and stronger in children and societies than any other method. Real men who are not in the business of eating sour grapes are now needed in our society. These are kingdom men.

Karl Marx was an historian who pioneered the socialist movement in Europe and across the globe. One of Marx’s motives for entrenching socialism in the politics of Western nations was the elimination of the bibliocentric leadership roles of men in marriages. Marx publicly advanced this cause by advocating for the dissolution of the bibliocentric marriage structure that positioned the man as the head of a marriage unit.

According to Marx, the freer the wife and the children are from the “control” of men, the freer and healthier the society will be. In other words, men and fathers were perceived from a socialist’s worldview, as major obstacles to the advancement of the cause of freedom and equality in a modern society. The negative effect of Marx’s satanic ideology on Western civilisation — till date — remains significant, sadly. In fact, a famous historian jokingly said,

“Marx is still ruling from the grave.”

The Bible — to which I subscribe, and which shapes my thoughts and values, more than anything else, is very sacrosanct about the roles of men in virtually every stratum of life and in nation-building. Men are leaders at home, in the church, and in government. For every home that failed in the scriptures, God held the men accountable for the failure. Such was the example of Eli, who was judged and disciplined by God in 1 Samuel 2, for being an enabler in the criminal acts of his children. Have you bothered to ask this fundamental question? Where was Mrs Eli when God was judging Mr Eli?

At the moment, we live in a world that is constantly shaped by controversial worldviews — feminism, universalism, socialism, humanism, and pragmatism, and all the “isms,” to mention a few, have led to the production of fathers who are constantly setting the teeth of their children on edge because of the sour grapes they have continued to eat. (Ezekiel 18:2).

Similarly, for every nation that failed in the scriptures, God held the men (fathers) accountable. Such was God’s judgement on several kings of Israel, such as Ahab and Saul — both of whom were held accountable by God for the failure of their nations. Where were their wives? When King David fell into adultery with Bathsheba, it was David who bore the consequences. In fact, it was the teaching and manuscripts from divinely selected men that formed the basis for the canonisation of most of the books in Bible. In other words, the divine providence of God allowed most of the books of the Bible to be written by men, and ultimately included in the canon of scriptures. These speak volumes. By divine providence, which no one can question, God has chosen to hold men responsible for so many things and in so many ways. This doesn’t diminish the strategic roles and values of the ministry of women.

However, the roles of fathers are strategic, and the consequences of their actions and inactions are not just generational — but trans-generational. At the moment, we live in a world that is constantly shaped by controversial worldviews — feminism, universalism, socialism, humanism, and pragmatism, and all the “isms,” to mention a few, have led to the production of fathers who are constantly setting the teeth of their children on edge because of the sour grapes they have continued to eat. (Ezekiel 18:2).

As a man,

You are eating sour grapes when, rather than building values for your children, you are solely building wealth. You forget that the real wealth to leave for your children are values. You are eating sour grapes as a father when, rather than showing your children how to take care of a woman by loving and caring for her, all you do is to load her with physical and mental punches. You forget that as you punch their mums in the face, you are raising children who will not just punch their wives — but could also kill them. You are eating sour grapes as a father when, rather than training your children to walk in the fear of God by speaking the truth, all your children see you do is to tell lies to them and their mother. You are eating sour grapes as a father when, rather than working hard to show your children the virtues of hard work, you are cutting corners and modelling crookedness to your children.

No nation can be greater than the quality of its men. No marriage can be stronger than the quality of the husbands. When fathers fail, nations fail. When husbands fail, marriages fail. Fathers shape values faster and stronger in children and societies than any other method. Real men who are not in the business of eating sour grapes are now needed in our society. These are kingdom men. Men who are truly saved. Men who carry the spirit of excellence and the touches of grace. Men who are more concerned with leaving values for their children than leaving houses and cars. Men who will not just be men because they wear trousers but will be men and fathers because they mirror and model Christ-like values and virtues in their homes and in the larger society.

Father in the name of Jesus, please raise kingdom men in Nigeria for your daughters as husbands, for our nations as politicians, and for our churches as pastors.

Ayo Akerele is a consultant, author and the founder of the Voice the Watchmen Ministries in Canada, he can be contacted through ayoakerele2012@gmail.com

