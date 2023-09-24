At the core of Jesus’ unambiguous and assigned responsibility to Christians, is the work of evangelism, which is about going from city to city and neighborhood to neighbourhood, preaching the word of God. If Jimmy steps out to preach and knocks the door of the old order, conservative folks and their children, who frown at tattoos or dreads or other socially deviant adornments, will he be able to “win their souls” for Christ?

A few days ago, the internet went agog with the ascension to pulpit of the son of the late Pastor Taiwo Odukoya. Jimmy Odukoya took over as Senior Pastor of the Fountain of Life Church, Ilupeju, Lagos, and now wears his father’s big “shoes.” Tongues have been wagging in critical appraisal of this elevation. Jimmy, an actor, wears a huge dreadlock, with a body built like that of a bouncer and very visible tattoos on his muscular biceps. A lot of people have called Jimmy’s grooming to question, while others are defending him. The question also arises on whether Jimmy ought to have succeeded his father in a church purportedly built with the tithes and contributions of its congregation.

Ideally, Jimmy’s dressing should be GOOD ENOUGH on the pulpit, and on any normal day. Dressing is a choice. Tattoos are equally his right. Dreadlocks are a choice, and some dreads even come naturally. Not everyone locks their hairs to grow dreads artificially. No one should castigate him, therefore, for wearing dreads. He is within his rights to make his choices. He has also come out to say in a BBC interview that he found approval for his looks and calling in the scriptures. Fair enough.

But why is the public up at a virtual sword-pointing over his appearance on the pulpit?

Let’s analyse this within the context of the Bible, as Christians’ age-old irrefutable grundnorm and reference book.

The Bible says in 1 Timothy: 3 that “anyone that seeks the job of an (Church) Overseer or Bishop must be of good conduct, must be a Husband of one wife, must be sound in mind, must be orderly, hospitable, qualified to teach, not a drunkard, not violent, but reasonable, not quarrelsome, not a lover of money.”

Then the following: The same Bible, in same chapter, also charges Church Overseers to come to the table with fine testimonies and BE MODERATE IN HABITS.

We may now seek the definition of what “moderate in habits” denotes to us when broken down. But certain things cannot be redefined by our idiosyncratic benchmarks or manipulated by the biases or extremely liberalised proclivities of our woke generation.

That same book of Timothy also states that a man of God must be seen by all to be above board and IRREPREHENSIBLE. The moment your appointment or appearance is controversial enough to stir the public wagging of tongues, to the extent that you need to respond to media inquiries in defence of your chosen form of branding, then you have lost grip of a certain canonical positioning, in terms of the public estimation of impeccable wholeness, and have fallen into the sweeping swamp of scrutiny.

…whatever anyone chooses to wear is his or her choice by right. But the argument of self-control and the quest for circumspection is why 1 Corinthians 10:23 admonishes Christians that, “all things are good or lawful, that is, morally legitimate and permissible, but not all things are beneficial or advantageous. All things are lawful, but not all things are constructive.”

At the core of Jesus’ unambiguous and assigned responsibility to Christians, is the work of evangelism, which is about going from city to city and neighborhood to neighbourhood, preaching the word of God. If Jimmy steps out to preach and knocks the door of the old order, conservative folks and their children, who frown at tattoos or dreads or other socially deviant adornments, will he be able to “win their souls” for Christ? If he can’t, on the basis of a discretion-lacking turnoff, how has he fulfilled his purpose as an evangelist? Except we’re arguing that his brand of evangelism is only for a certain segment of the Christian congregation.

Like I said earlier, whatever anyone chooses to wear is his or her choice by right. But the argument of self-control and the quest for circumspection is why 1 Corinthians 10:23 admonishes Christians that, “all things are good or lawful, that is, morally legitimate and permissible, but not all things are beneficial or advantageous. All things are lawful, but not all things are constructive.” I’ll add that not all things that are right, as we insist upon, upholds character or are practical for edifying purposes. There cannot, therefore, be hazy optics around an evangelist’s calling, grooming or the solemnity required for the branding of his spiritual persona.

Jesus denied himself, Jesus curtailed himself, Jesus frowned at anything that would invite the poking of fingers at his earthly ministry. Jesus was so uncompromising that he flogged money changers out of the synagogue. He yelled in anger against the turning of his father’s house into an arena of merchandising. We won’t stretch this further today, otherwise, we may be opening another Pandora Box about what the churches of today have become, where we merchandise the anointing oil and where ostentatious living are our pastors’ “callings.”

In terms of Jimmy Odukoya, all the arguments claiming that, ”it is not your dressing that takes you to heaven” constitute a merely consolatory line of reasoning to appease conscientious probing.

If the Bible is no longer the basis upon which the Christian faith is founded, then we should be free to do whatever we like. No one will accuse us of being “IMMODERATE.” And the idea of the Bible demanding us to be “moderate in habits” could as well be discarded.

However, if the Bible still remains the foundation upon which the Christian faith is built, then we cannot adjust its standards to suit our predilections. And we don’t have to be so rigid and unbending to superior logic on this. When God (according to biblical stories) was going to destroy Sodom and Gomorrah over their sexual depravity and other forms of perversion, He was not guided by the liberalised articulations of the men of those days. He simply felt they were extremely permissive in objectionable conduct and wiped them out. Whether this story is true or not is a subject for another debate. But on the basis of the Bible that we all read, we believe the story.

Romans chapter 15, verse 4 states that: “For all the things that were written beforehand were written for our instruction.” Futher on, verse 5 of that scripture challenges us to have the “same mental attitude that Jesus Christ had.” What was Jesus Christ’s mental attitude? MODESTY.

While I agree that culture keeps evolving and generational shifts are the norm, a paradigm shift in the culture of worship that has failed to halt the slide to anarchy and global decimation, is not worthy of applause. The Church, as currently reordered, has not helped the world.

For emphasis, Timothy urges a man of God who is standing on the pulpit to “be irreprehensible.” It means that he must be blameless and irreproachable. Let’s face this candidly: The fact that Jimmy is being dragged in the public, while some are standing up to defend him, is indicative of reproach. For all of those who are rising in his defence, with all kinds of justifications, let’s be clear: You cannot defend a man of God. The fruit he bears, his posturing, body language and overall demeanour are the parameters by which he is measured. Let’s stop deluding ourselves: God has a standard that cannot be bent for man. We cannot be in such a hurry to pursue self-approbation that we forget we hold a crucial responsibility of being accountable to diverse observers, who are watching us in the choices that we make. The Church is not a club, where a pastor appears with indulgent recklessness. And we cannot cede the Church to worldly appeal, so that we can accommodate all persuasions and proclivities in it.

There is a reality that we all need to face: When the world upheld a certain spartan standard of our parents and generations back, there were certain things we you could not do and get away with. We became the children of neighbourhood oversight and communal upbraiding. An eye is kept on us and we are raised for the good of the world. As the world became lax and acquiescent to the ultra liberal culture of worship and the raising of children, we are down today with the consequences, ranging from rape, drug addiction, brazen business deals and manipulations, romance and financial scam, intractable divorce rates and eye popping murder incidences. There is palpable fear and a mental state of siege. The world has never been this traumatised, even as the Church has never stopped becoming “modernised”.

But why does the Church keep growing in numbers? The answer may be traceable to this: Our people have been so pulverised by poverty that they keep seeking inebriating escapism in the motivational hypnotism of Bible-carrying church orators called pastors. The congregations now rest their mental aspirations on the allure of prophetic contracts, japa-visas and posh employments. This explains why some Church leaders sweet-tongue their congregants into parting with their January incomes as the “first fruit” of the year, in the hope for “blessings all round the year,” and a people who “perish for the lack of knowledge” run over themselves in droves to lay down the incomes of their sweats at the altars of the sweet-talkers. Like they say on the streets, “E get why?”

Poverty and the fear of poverty are both without conscience. And there is nothing that defies human logic like the gullible embrace of oratorical tomfoolery.

With this cage of psychical stupor across the Pentecostal confraternity, the ascension of someone like Jimmy Odukoya to “power” at the Fountain of Life Church hitherto pastored by his late parents, and now him, is not an issue for me. If the members of the church are fine with this, then it is not our business to stir contention within the fold. The issue here though is, telling the world that this is A CHURCH OF GOD, which is possibly building its wealth through the sweat of the people, their tithes and contributions, but translating its leadership succession into an obvious “inheritance”. The argument in defence of this does not add up.

Akin Fadeyi is founder/executive director, Akin Fadeyi Foundation.

