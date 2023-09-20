…in recent months DDoS attacks have become yet another threat to be on the lookout for. This is not a new issue as from way back as 2010, research was done by the Berkman Center for Internet and Society, supported by Open Society Foundations, on distributed denial of service attacks against independent media and human rights sites.

Threats to media freedom have been evolving and increasing over the years and while efforts to address impunity for crimes against journalists continue, stakeholders are battling even more forms of attacks. The 2022 theme for World Press Freedom Day, “Journalism under digital siege,” continues to be a precise and timely reflection of what is happening. While surveillance has been the most common form of digital attack on journalists and media freedom through enabling legislation and various government apparatus, in recent months DDoS attacks have become yet another threat to be on the lookout for. This is not a new issue as from way back as 2010, research was done by the Berkman Center for Internet and Society, supported by Open Society Foundations, on distributed denial of service attacks against independent media and human rights sites.

According to Cloudflare, a distributed denial of service attack (DDoS) is a malicious attempt to disrupt the regular traffic of a targeted server, service, or network by overwhelming it or its surrounding infrastructure with massive Internet traffic.

In August, a South African media outlet, Daily Maverick, reported that it faced DDoS attacks following its report on Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi‘s arrival in Johannesburg for the BRICS Summit. To restore access to its website, Daily Maverick had to block the Indian domain.

Somali Journalists Syndicate, an organisation that promotes media freedom and the safety of journalists in Somalia also faced massive DDoS attacks in August. SJS received technical support from Qurium, an organisation that provides proactive and reactive digital security services to a community of journalists, activists, and human rights defenders that often face digital threats against their communication channels.

The International Press Institute recently reported on the targeting of over 40 media outlets in Hungary, with independent media that is critical of the government experiencing DDoS attacks multiple times since April. Stemming from that report, IPI’s website was also attacked in September.

Media reports highlight that media outlets from at least six countries, including Somalia and Nigeria, have experienced DDoS attacks in the past two years, alleged to have originated from cyberattackers that used the services of a United States company, RayoByte. This is the same company whose services are also reported to have been used for the attacks on SJS. In a 2019 research paper on freedom of expression and elections in the digital age, the UN Special Rapporteur highlighted that in line with the UN Guiding Principles on Business and Human Rights and as part of their mandate to promote free expression, companies should invest resources in security measures and improvements to infrastructure that prevents or mitigates the effects of DDoS attacks done through their services or products.

The nature of these attacks requires adequate technical support, which several media outlets cannot afford. Collaboration with organisations such as Qurium, Cloudflare and Digital Society Africa is necessary to address these challenges, especially through the existing rapid response mechanisms. It is however also important for media outlets to prioritise IT experts as part of their human resources to mitigate such attacks.

DDoS attacks have serious consequences for the media as they prevent the public from accessing information. The efforts to defend against DDoS attacks also require the media to devote time, money, and resources that could be alternatively used for reporting and investigative journalism. As noted in the case of the Daily Maverick, the defence mechanisms against these attacks, like blocking traffic from certain countries, also ends up making it more difficult for readers to access content in some cases.

Going forward, training, engagements, and policy development focused on DDoS attacks on media outlets are worth placing on stakeholders’ agendas. Generally, cyber capacity-building is critical in Africa, and this should include introducing or revising national cybersecurity strategies, capacitating law enforcement, and establishing cybersecurity response teams to address these challenges.

Nompilo Simanje is a lawyer by profession and is passionate about promoting media freedom, freedom of expression, and access to information. She works as the Africa Advocacy and Partnerships Lead at the International Press Institute.

