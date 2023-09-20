We have to come up with a new approach to tertiary education. We must move away from just graduating employees and managers into producing self-employable graduates. This might sound like a new concept, but the goal is clear. A graduate must never be looking for a job. At least for the most part. I think it is a testament to our failure that graduates are unemployable.

The news about Greece and the crisis in that nation, have been in the media for several months now. Most of the media outlets of the world report about the economic collapse in the country, mostly due to their inability to fund their projects or repay their debts. But not too many know that at the heart of Greece’s problem, is the inability of young people to be able to find relevance for themselves.

The unemployment rate of job seekers in Greece between the ages 15 of 24 is as high as 64 per cent. When 64 per cent of your young people are unemployed, you hit a default very fast. Any country that cannot provide jobs is heading to a default, either by accident or by design.

Greece had for a long time been depending on sponsorship and funds from international rescue loans. Loans do not help a nation for too long. Even grants are not big reliefs either. Because, at the end of the day, when the money in the coffers of the government is spent, some more money needs to be generated to keep on funding other expenses, projects, expenditures and national needs.

Who are the people to make the money? Who are those to innovate product? The young men who are not employed? 64 per cent of job seekers who sit at home? When that large percentage of the workforce does not produce, yet they need to eat something, the country is only left with 36 per cent of the population in the work force, trying to cater for the rest of the population. That is not going to work, I can tell you that! Because people who are consuming what is been produced are three times the size of those who are producing. No country would be able to sustain itself that way. The end result? Economic collapse becomes the DEFAULT situation.

The picture I have just painted above about Greece, tells us the reason why the best bet and solution for the nations of the world is the ability to train men and women to take responsibility for their destinies through their hands. Individuals, especially young men and women, must be taught to create relevance for themselves.

“Make yourself so valuable in your work that eventually you will become indispensable.” – Og Mandino

I come from Nigeria. It is a known fact in my country about up to 80 per cent of young graduates are unemployable. Now note that by the word ‘unemployable’, I don’t mean that most of these people are jobless or unemployed. When I say ‘unemployable’, I mean to say that human resources experts will rate these people as not been competitive enough to hold down a job in a really competitive environment.

“If you want to build a ship, don’t drum up the men to gather wood, divide the work, and give orders. Instead, teach them to yearn for the vast and endless sea.” ― Antoine de Saint-Exupéry

Another proof to this is the fact that most employers, companies and industries are not satisfied with the qualification level of these graduates. Even though they are forced to employ them, they are not getting their pay’s worth. A good example of this was a recent and rather ridiculous story of the Dangote Group trying to employ truck drivers.

At the interview, a rather ugly picture that demonstrates how deplorable the education system of that nation has become came up. Out of 13,000 applicants as truck drivers, some were PhD holders, some were Masters degree holders and the majority were Bachelors degree holders!

Why would degree holders like this be scrambling to be employed as truck drivers? Well that is simply an affirmation of what I had said above. When 80 per cent of graduates are unemployable, they might only be left with the option of becoming truck drivers, because they are left with no other place to go.

These statistics shows the haemorrhage of a nation. The national shame and disgrace. Of the 13,000 applications, 8,460 were from Bachelors degree holders. 704 carried Masters degree certificates. Six were PhD holders. What do you think about this? Don’t you think the Greece scenario is beckoning in Nigeria?

A New Approach to Tertiary Trainings

The question of employment, jobs and the ability of different governments to resolve this global task is indeed becoming overwhelming. We need a new approach. It is my firm believe that the old thinking of producing graduates who later look for jobs is completely derailing. It is born out of the early capitalist philosophy of tertiary institutions producing and graduating students as workers, service men, employees in companies that are owned by a few wealthy individuals. That mindset has taken such deep root in the heart of our modern society that it has almost become a given that graduates must look for jobs.

The fundamental philosophy of this concept is where the problem is. Universities should not be producing and graduating just employees, workers or managers. Colleges and higher institutions of learning should be able to do something better than that. The old concept of producing graduates to service corporations and industries owned by a few private individuals is completely faulty.

The current crisis going on in various countries of the world, like in Greece, is only a confirmation that the whole system is falling apart. Old mindsets must give way to more progressive ideas. The technocrats who are sitting in our ministries of education, those who are responsible for our academic curricula, must be either urgently replaced or go for the apparent and required upgrades.

We have to come up with a new approach to tertiary education. We must move away from just graduating employees and managers into producing self-employable graduates. This might sound like a new concept, but the goal is clear. A graduate must never be looking for a job. At least for the most part. I think it is a testament to our failure that graduates are unemployable.

So, what am I advocating in this article? My answer is capsuled in one word – RELEVANCE.

