True manhood speaks to purposefulness. True manhood speaks to resourcefulness. True manhood speaks to responsibility. True manhood speaks to maturity. True manhood speaks to integrity. True manhood speaks to strategic thinking — being driven by the desire to not just impact your current generation, but to also preserve the next generation.

“For I looked, and there was no man. I looked among them, but there was no counselor.” – (Isaiah 41:28)

Hitler’s Cycle of Evil is a movie I would excitedly recommend to every man who is passionately interested in understanding how the warped minds of a “few evil men” can shape the destiny of nations. These men were the evil allies of Hitler — sycophants and power-hungry subordinates and advisers, whose propaganda, strategies, counsels, and evil machinations enabled Hitler to prosecute a war that killed more than fifty million people.

When evil men unite, destinies are ruined. When good men unite, destinies are transformed. God is always looking for men — not just males. Males are not scarce. Men are scarce. The greatest need of godly women are not males, but godly men. The greatest need of our nations are not males, but godly men. It will interest you to know that most of the troubles and tensions facing the world today are caused by men and, likewise, most of the ingenuity, creativity, and technological innovations on planet earth today are also birthed by men.

Without equivocation, no nation can be greater than the quality of its men.

It is instructive to glean wisdom from the account of the fall of Adam, the first man in the book of Genesis. After Adam sinned against God by eating from the forbidden tree, the voice of God echoed through the garden of Eden in the following words, “Adam, where are you?” (Genesis 3:9).

Please keep in mind that God was the one who planted Adam in the garden. So, Adam was essentially living in God’s territory — God’s house. By implication, God could not have been searching for Adam’s geographic location, right inside His own house. Let me make it simple for you, “Adam where are you?” does not speak to “location” but to “positioning.” God was essentially asking Adam the question God has inspired me to ask men today, “Where are you? Where do you stand? Are you a male or a man? Do you know what it takes to be a man — a kingdom man, for that matter? Where do you stand in truth? Where do you stand in raising a godly family? Where do you stand in modelling the right values for your children? Where do you stand in your faith in Christ?”

But here is the sad thing about the life of Adam — which is also reminiscent of today’s Nigerian society. At a critical time when God needed Adam to be a man over his home, he failed God, his generation, and the entire world — very woefully.

Nigerian men, where are you?

True manhood speaks to purposefulness. True manhood speaks to resourcefulness. True manhood speaks to responsibility. True manhood speaks to maturity. True manhood speaks to integrity. True manhood speaks to strategic thinking — being driven by the desire to not just impact your current generation, but to also preserve the next generation.

But here is the sad thing about the life of Adam — which is also reminiscent of today’s Nigerian society. At a critical time when God needed Adam to be a man over his home, he failed God, his generation, and the entire world — very woefully. Thankfully, it took the last Adam — the Lord Jesus to fix the problems created by the first Adam (1 Corinthians 15:45).

“Problems with children from fatherless families can continue into adulthood with these children being three times more likely to end up in jail by the time they reach age 30 than children raised in intact families.”

The United States Census Bureau recently reported that the absence of the father in homes is the single most important cause of poverty and crime in the United States. In fact, Robert Rector — in one of his scholarly findings — stretched this further when he said:

“Problems with children from fatherless families can continue into adulthood with these children being three times more likely to end up in jail by the time they reach age 30 than children raised in intact families.”

Dr Tony Evans, an American bible teacher, recently visited a prison facility in a US state. He gathered some of the inmates together and asked them a fundamental question: “How many of you grew up without your father? To his amazement, ninety per cent of the men raised up their hands. Sadly, culture has taken up the task of demoting and diminishing the strategic roles and functions of men and fathers in the society.”

Ayo Akerele is a consultant, author and the founder of the Voice the Watchmen Ministries in Canada, he can be contacted through ayoakerele2012@gmail.com

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

